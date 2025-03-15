Come Together is Coming April 7th

Time to cut the cameras and turn ON the mic — Erin and Abe Lichy are pulling back the curtain on the wild ride of marriage, sex, business, and everything in between in Come Together.As a powerhouse couple who've built empires together—Erin as a serial entrepreneur, interior designer, and Real Housewives of New York star, and Abe as a sharp legal mind and founder of The Advisory—they're the couple you want at your dinner party, the ones you want to grab a drink with, and the first ones you'll turn to for advice.Each week, the duo will dive into the real, raw, and often unspoken realities of blending parenting, business, and love — all while keeping it real. With their signature honesty, wit, and easygoing vibe, they're baring it all. Whether they're talking business wins, how to keep the spark alive after nearly 15 years, or just the chaos of everyday life, no topic is off-limits. Tune in Monday, April 7th for the real secret behind what it really takes to Come Together.Produced by Dear Media