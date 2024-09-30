Reclaiming Women’s Health and Spiritual Wisdom, feat. Dr. Christiane Northrup
Dr. Christiane Northrup, a pioneering OB-GYN and author, has spent her career advocating for women’s health, spirituality, and bodily autonomy. With a background in both traditional medicine and holistic wellness, she has challenged conventional practices surrounding birth, menopause, and reproductive care. Known for her groundbreaking books such as The Wisdom of Menopause and Women’s Bodies, Women’s Wisdom, Dr. Northrup blends scientific knowledge with ancient wisdom to empower women to reclaim their health and intuition. Her latest research explores the impacts of COVID-19 vaccine shedding on women’s reproductive health, highlighting the urgent need for transparency and holistic healing practices.
--------
1:10:39
Council of the Canceled: Medical Freedom, feat: Dr. Bowden, Dr. Wakefield, and Dr. Kruse
Dr. Mary Bowden
Dr. Mary Bowden is a board-certified otolaryngologist and founder of BreatheMD in Houston, Texas. Known for her commitment to patient-centered care, she focuses on innovative approaches to ear, nose, and throat health, including allergy treatments and breathing optimization. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she became a vocal advocate for medical freedom and early treatment options, challenging mainstream narratives and emphasizing the importance of preserving physician autonomy.
Dr. Andy Wakefield
Dr. Andrew Wakefield is a controversial figure in the medical field, known for his research and advocacy surrounding vaccine safety. A former gastroenterologist, he gained prominence for exploring the potential links between vaccines and autism. He remains a passionate advocate for informed consent and greater transparency in vaccine development and safety practices.
Dr. Jack Kruse
Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon and biohacker with a passion for optimizing health through lifestyle and environmental changes. Drawing from cutting-edge science and ancestral wisdom, he advocates for strategies that leverage sunlight, circadian rhythms, and dietary shifts to improve health at the cellular level. As a thought leader in the biohacking community, Dr. Kruse challenges conventional medical paradigms, offering insights into how modern living disrupts biological harmony.
--------
1:30:22
The Real Catch: What’s Threatening Maine’s Fishing Industry, feat. John Jordan and Devyn Campbell
John Jordan is a seasoned Maine lobsterman who has spent decades navigating the rugged waters of the North Atlantic. His unwavering dedication to preserving the integrity of Maine's lobstering industry has made him a respected voice in discussions surrounding sustainable fisheries, regulatory challenges, and the cultural importance of lobstering to Maine’s identity. With over 35,000 hours on the water, John brings an unparalleled depth of experience and insight into the challenges facing traditional fishing communities. Devyn Campbell is a lifelong fisherman from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, deeply connected to the sea and the traditions of his coastal town. Known for his commitment to sustainable fishing practices and local advocacy, Devyn balances his time on the water with civic engagement, representing the voices of fishermen and coastal residents. As one of the youngest in his profession, Devyn carries a unique perspective on the generational challenges facing Maine's fishing industry, including shrinking fleets, regulatory pressures, and shifting local economies.
--------
44:00
Trump’s 2nd Chance to Address the Farming Crisis, Bill Gates, and Brooke Rollins, feat. Will Harris
Will Harris is a fourth-generation cattleman and the owner of White Oak Pastures, a family farm in Bluffton, Georgia, established in 1866. After graduating with a degree in animal science from the University of Georgia, Harris initially practiced conventional industrial farming. Over time, he grew disillusioned with its environmental and ethical impacts, prompting a shift to regenerative agriculture. Under his stewardship, White Oak Pastures became a pioneer in sustainable farming, focusing on restoring soil health, promoting biodiversity, and treating livestock humanely. Harris has become a champion for small farmers and regenerative practices, showcasing how agriculture can heal the land while strengthening local communities.
--------
45:06
Stop Talking, Start Doing: The Scott Presler Effect
Scott Presler is an American conservative activist recognized for his extensive grassroots organizing and voter registration efforts. Raised in Florida and Fairfax County, Virginia, he is the son of a U.S. Navy captain. Presler earned a degree in criminal justice from George Mason University. In 2016, Presler served as a regional field director for the Republican Party of Virginia, actively supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Presler gained prominence in 2019 after leading urban cleanup initiatives in cities like Baltimore and Los Angeles, mobilizing volunteers to remove significant amounts of trash. In 2023, Presler launched Early Vote Action (EVA) with a focused mission to register Republican voters and ensure they vote early, by mail, absentee, or on Election Day. EVA played a key role in securing Pennsylvania for Donald Trump in 2024, thanks in part to Presler’s outreach efforts, including engaging communities like the Amish to support Trump.
--------
1:05:37
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
"Back to the People," hosted by Nicole Shanahan, is a podcast that dives deep into the heart of the most underexplored and often overlooked topics today. Each episode invites listeners into a thought-provoking journey through discussions that illuminate the voices and stories less heard in mainstream media. Nicole brings together experts, activists, and everyday individuals to unpack complex issues, share untold stories, and explore solutions that get back to the core of humanity. This podcast aims to bridge gaps, foster understanding, and bring critical, unseen perspectives to the forefront, empowering listeners to engage with the world in new and meaningful ways. Join Nicole every week for a compelling blend of empathy, curiosity, and enlightenment.
