Council of the Canceled: Medical Freedom, feat: Dr. Bowden, Dr. Wakefield, and Dr. Kruse

Dr. Mary Bowden Dr. Mary Bowden is a board-certified otolaryngologist and founder of BreatheMD in Houston, Texas. Known for her commitment to patient-centered care, she focuses on innovative approaches to ear, nose, and throat health, including allergy treatments and breathing optimization. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she became a vocal advocate for medical freedom and early treatment options, challenging mainstream narratives and emphasizing the importance of preserving physician autonomy. Dr. Andy Wakefield Dr. Andrew Wakefield is a controversial figure in the medical field, known for his research and advocacy surrounding vaccine safety. A former gastroenterologist, he gained prominence for exploring the potential links between vaccines and autism. He remains a passionate advocate for informed consent and greater transparency in vaccine development and safety practices. Dr. Jack Kruse Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon and biohacker with a passion for optimizing health through lifestyle and environmental changes. Drawing from cutting-edge science and ancestral wisdom, he advocates for strategies that leverage sunlight, circadian rhythms, and dietary shifts to improve health at the cellular level. As a thought leader in the biohacking community, Dr. Kruse challenges conventional medical paradigms, offering insights into how modern living disrupts biological harmony.