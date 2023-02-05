Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Pretty Lies & Alibis in the App
Listen to Pretty Lies & Alibis in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Pretty Lies & Alibis

Pretty Lies & Alibis

Podcast Pretty Lies & Alibis
Podcast Pretty Lies & Alibis

Pretty Lies & Alibis

Pretty Lies and Alibis
add
Pretty Lies & Alibis covers stories from all across the US and our mission is to provide our listeners with the facts and most updated news on each case. Join G... More
True Crime
Pretty Lies & Alibis covers stories from all across the US and our mission is to provide our listeners with the facts and most updated news on each case. Join G... More

Available Episodes

5 of 563
  • Lori Vallow Trial: Day 22
    Day 21 witnessesIan Pawlowski - cross exam of Melaniece’s husband. Taylor Ballard - Ballard Insurance Group (health insurance in Rexburg)Angela Yancey - Salem Sugar School District as benefit and payroll administrationOfficer Collin Nesbit. Kauai PDJeep demo: https://youtu.be/oyWSniMKi9sPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate: PayPal - [email protected] Venmo - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
    5/5/2023
    30:45
  • Lori Vallow Trial: Day 21
    My internet stinks in my place here. I apologize for the gaps at times. I am going to figure something out before tomorrow. Day 21 witnessesAUDREY BARATTIERO - Friend of Lori and Chad’sDet. Vinnie Kaaiakamanu - Detective - Fremont CountyIan Pawlowski - wife to Melaniece Website: prettyliesandalibis.orgPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate: PayPal - [email protected] Venmo - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
    5/4/2023
    44:10
  • Lori Vallow Trial: Day 20
    Day 20 witnesses:Dr Christiansen - the medical examiner for Tammy DaybellDet. Bruce Mattingly - Fremont CountyAlice & Todd Gilbert - church members, neighbors, and friends of Tammy and ChadWebsite: prettyliesandalibis.orgPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate: PayPal - [email protected] Venmo - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
    5/3/2023
    38:47
  • Lori Vallow Trial: Day 19
    We hear from a DNA expert about the hair found on the duct tape with JJ's body, phone ping information for key dates on Alex Cox's phone, and they he medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Tammy Daybell after she was exhumed. Website: prettyliesandalibis.orgPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate: PayPal - [email protected] Venmo - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
    5/2/2023
    44:21
  • Lori Vallow Trial: Day 18
    Testimony from Tammy Daybell's sister, Samantha, responding officers to the attempt on Tammy's life by Alex Cox, and also officers and the coroner and deputy coroner from when Tammy was murdered. We also hear about Tammy's school email where Charles Vallow sent the email to exposing the affair between Chad and Lori. The day finishes with co-workers of Tammy. https://linktr.ee/prettyliesandalibisPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate:PayPal - [email protected] - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
    4/30/2023
    26:46

More True Crime podcasts

About Pretty Lies & Alibis

Pretty Lies & Alibis covers stories from all across the US and our mission is to provide our listeners with the facts and most updated news on each case. Join GiGi to seek the truth and travel the long road to justice for the victims and their families.
Podcast website

Listen to Pretty Lies & Alibis, Fair Game Theory and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Pretty Lies & Alibis

Pretty Lies & Alibis

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Pretty Lies & Alibis: Podcasts in Family