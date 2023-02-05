Pretty Lies & Alibis covers stories from all across the US and our mission is to provide our listeners with the facts and most updated news on each case. Join G... More
Available Episodes
5 of 563
Lori Vallow Trial: Day 22
Day 21 witnessesIan Pawlowski - cross exam of Melaniece’s husband. Taylor Ballard - Ballard Insurance Group (health insurance in Rexburg)Angela Yancey - Salem Sugar School District as benefit and payroll administrationOfficer Collin Nesbit. Kauai PDJeep demo: https://youtu.be/oyWSniMKi9sPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate: PayPal - [email protected] Venmo - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
5/5/2023
30:45
Lori Vallow Trial: Day 21
My internet stinks in my place here. I apologize for the gaps at times. I am going to figure something out before tomorrow. Day 21 witnessesAUDREY BARATTIERO - Friend of Lori and Chad’sDet. Vinnie Kaaiakamanu - Detective - Fremont CountyIan Pawlowski - wife to Melaniece Website: prettyliesandalibis.orgPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate: PayPal - [email protected] Venmo - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
5/4/2023
44:10
Lori Vallow Trial: Day 20
Day 20 witnesses:Dr Christiansen - the medical examiner for Tammy DaybellDet. Bruce Mattingly - Fremont CountyAlice & Todd Gilbert - church members, neighbors, and friends of Tammy and ChadWebsite: prettyliesandalibis.orgPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate: PayPal - [email protected] Venmo - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
5/3/2023
38:47
Lori Vallow Trial: Day 19
We hear from a DNA expert about the hair found on the duct tape with JJ's body, phone ping information for key dates on Alex Cox's phone, and they he medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Tammy Daybell after she was exhumed. Website: prettyliesandalibis.orgPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate: PayPal - [email protected] Venmo - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
5/2/2023
44:21
Lori Vallow Trial: Day 18
Testimony from Tammy Daybell's sister, Samantha, responding officers to the attempt on Tammy's life by Alex Cox, and also officers and the coroner and deputy coroner from when Tammy was murdered. We also hear about Tammy's school email where Charles Vallow sent the email to exposing the affair between Chad and Lori. The day finishes with co-workers of Tammy. https://linktr.ee/prettyliesandalibisPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibisMerch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.comDonate:PayPal - [email protected] - @prettyliesalibisBuy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesrCash App- Prettyliesandalibis
Pretty Lies & Alibis covers stories from all across the US and our mission is to provide our listeners with the facts and most updated news on each case. Join GiGi to seek the truth and travel the long road to justice for the victims and their families.