Afternoon testimony - we hear from a psychiatrist who talked to Lindsay just before she went into surgery and officers who took part in the search warrant at the Clancy home the night of the incident. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/pretty-lies-and-alibis--4447192/support. ALL MERCH 10% off with code Sherlock10 at checkout - NEW STYLES Donate: (Thank you for your support! Couldn't do what I love without all y'all) PayPal - paypal.com/paypalme/prettyliesandalibis Venmo - @prettyliesalibis Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesr Cash App- Prettyliesandalibis All links: https://linktr.ee/prettyliesandalibis Merch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibis (Weekly lives and private message board)

Morning testimony included more about the search warrant, photos and samples of blood stains being taken, the ER doc who initially treated Lindsay, and lab testimony Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/pretty-lies-and-alibis--4447192/support. ALL MERCH 10% off with code Sherlock10 at checkout - NEW STYLES Donate: (Thank you for your support! Couldn't do what I love without all y'all) PayPal - paypal.com/paypalme/prettyliesandalibis Venmo - @prettyliesalibis Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesr Cash App- Prettyliesandalibis All links: https://linktr.ee/prettyliesandalibis Merch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibis (Weekly lives and private message board)

After lunch we heard from a forensic scientist who tested the blood of the children to see if there were any prescription or illegal substances found The last witness was a blood spatter expert who went through the different types of blood stain in the house & on the house. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/pretty-lies-and-alibis--4447192/support. ALL MERCH 10% off with code Sherlock10 at checkout - NEW STYLES Donate: (Thank you for your support! Couldn't do what I love without all y'all) PayPal - paypal.com/paypalme/prettyliesandalibis Venmo - @prettyliesalibis Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesr Cash App- Prettyliesandalibis All links: https://linktr.ee/prettyliesandalibis Merch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibis (Weekly lives and private message board)

Witnesses: -Physicians assistant who treated the cuts to Lindsay's wrists -2 Forensic scientists who gave repetitive testimony about Lindsay's blood tests - DNA expert - The Nanny who cared mainly for Callan. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/pretty-lies-and-alibis--4447192/support. ALL MERCH 10% off with code Sherlock10 at checkout - NEW STYLES Donate: (Thank you for your support! Couldn't do what I love without all y'all) PayPal - paypal.com/paypalme/prettyliesandalibis Venmo - @prettyliesalibis Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesr Cash App- Prettyliesandalibis All links: https://linktr.ee/prettyliesandalibis Merch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibis (Weekly lives and private message board)

Today we heard from the medical examiner for Callan, co-workers of Lindsays as well as Dawson and Cora’s pre-school teachers, a lifelong friend of Lindsay's & before lunch Patrick’s father took the stand Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/pretty-lies-and-alibis--4447192/support. ALL MERCH 10% off with code Sherlock10 at checkout - NEW STYLES Donate: (Thank you for your support! Couldn't do what I love without all y'all) PayPal - paypal.com/paypalme/prettyliesandalibis Venmo - @prettyliesalibis Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/prettyliesr Cash App- Prettyliesandalibis All links: https://linktr.ee/prettyliesandalibis Merch: prettyliesandalibis.myshopify.com Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PrettyLiesAndAlibis (Weekly lives and private message board)

About Pretty Lies And Alibis

About Pretty Lies And Alibis

About Pretty Lies And Alibis

"Pretty Lies and Alibis" is a true crime podcast hosted by GiGi McKelvey covering stories from across the world, focusing on providing fact-based episodes while maintaining respect for the victims and their families.GiGi delves into various criminal cases, particularly those involving trials, offering deep dives on current casesm updates as the case works it's way to trial, and summarizing the day's testimony in about an hour or less, ensuring listeners get all the necessary information to stay informed about the case's progress.For those who prefer visual content, there's also a corresponding YouTube channel where episodes are available, Don't forget to subscribe and turn on notifications.The mission of "Pretty Lies and Alibis" is to seek truth and follow the journey towards justice for victims and their families. This involves deep dives into cases, uncovering facts, and providing the most updated news on each case discussed.Availability: The podcast is available on multiple platforms, including:Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioYouTubeBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/pretty-lies-and-alibis--4447192/support.