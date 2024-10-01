Welcome to The Trial of Diddy.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had it all.
In the 90s and aughts, he produced global hits for the hottest stars in the world, including Biggie, Mary J. Blige and J Lo.
Then came the business deals, from vodka to media companies - everything Diddy touched turned to gold.
Now, he faces multiple federal charges in New York, including sex trafficking and allegedly running a criminal enterprise.
Join dailymail.com journalist Marjorie Hernandez who, over the last six months, has been investigating this incredible story and speaking to the people in the eye of the storm.
Launched in the UK in 2022, The Trial is an award-winning, chart-topping podcast with over 30million downloads that goes behind the headlines of some of the biggest trials in the world. We take you into the courtroom, bringing you the detail as the evidence unfolds, examining key moments and carrying out exclusive interviews with detectives, victims, and experts.
