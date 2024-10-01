Powered by RND
The Trial of Diddy

Daily Mail
Welcome to The Trial of Diddy. Sean 'Diddy' Combs had it all. In the 90s and aughts, he produced global hits for the hottest stars in the world, including Biggi...
True Crime

Available Episodes

  • Your thoughts! Questions! Theories!
    In this week’s update on The Trial of Diddy, Kayla Brantley and Marjorie Hernandez discuss the latest in the case as we approach the May 2025 trial. Diddy’s legal team has requested his release on bail, citing new evidence and "changed circumstances" as they prepare for trial. The defense is pushing for a $50 million bail package with tight restrictions and challenging the prosecution’s secrecy around victims and evidence. The hosts also dive into listener comments, responding to your thoughts on the case, media leaks, and the speculation swirling around other celebrities. From questions about Diddy’s well-being to critical feedback on the podcast itself, Kayla and Marjorie engage with your feedback while keeping the focus on the facts. Stay tuned as we gear up for the trial and continue to bring you updates when new developments arise. Thanks for listening! Follow us on instagram @thetrialpod Email us [email protected] Whatsapp us +447796657512 (start your message with ‘Trial’) Presenters: Marjorie Hernandez and Kayla Brantley Editor: Sam Morris Producer Rob Fitzpatrick Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini   A Daily Mail production. Seriously Popular. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    20:57
  • Weekly Update: "No Sympathy"
    Welcome back to our new, weekly episodes of The Trial of Diddy. The show is hosted by DailyMail.com’s West Coast News Editor Marjorie Hernandez and Manhattan-based Kayla Brantley, reporter-at-large and TV correspondent at Daily Mail. Each week Kayla and Marjorie will be exploring each and every new development in this story, bringing in expert guests and looking at what may - or may not - be coming next for Diddy. This week we look at new allegations of “freak off” video evidence and Diddy’s 55th birthday spent in jail. We’re also featuring an exclusive interview with Deon Best, AKA D1. Best is a former member of the Crip set based in LA’s Mid-Wilshire area known as the Mansfield Crips. Best was one of the people Puff called in the late 1990s when he would come to LA and need “protection” due to his on-going beef with Suge and the Bloods. Best also managed a handful of hip-hop artists and signed a few to Bad Boy before he ended up going to prison. Best has now been out of the gang life for many years and leads a football league for kids in LA. He talks to Marjorie and Kayla about his friendship with Biggie and his potential lawsuit against Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs. Follow us on instagram @thetrialpod Email us [email protected] Whatsapp us +447796657512 (start your message with ‘Trial’) Presenters: Marjorie Hernandez and Kayla Brantley Editor: Sam Morris Producer Rob Fitzpatrick Executive Producer: Jamie East   A Daily Mail production. Seriously Popular. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    32:39
  • Weekly Update: 'The Cult Leader'
    Welcome back to our new, weekly episodes of The Trial of Diddy. The show is hosted by DailyMail.com’s West Coast News Editor Marjorie Hernandez and Manhattan-based Kayla Brantley, reporter-at-large and TV correspondent at Daily Mail. This week we look at two new charges and other breaking news and updates since last week. We’re also featuring an exclusive interview with Rachel Kennedy, a former Playboy model who, in 2000, lived in Japan where she worked at a popular strip club frequented by A-List stars, including Diddy. Rachel talks in detail about the two shocking nights where she met Diddy and his entourage. Each week Kayla and Marjorie will be exploring each and every new development in this story, bringing in expert guests and looking at what may - or may not - be coming next for Diddy. Follow us on instagram @thetrialpod Email us [email protected] Whatsapp us +447796657512 (start your message with ‘Trial’) Presenters: Marjorie Hernandez and Kayla Brantley Editor: Sam Morris Producer Rob Fitzpatrick Executive Producer: Lucy Vallance    A Daily Mail production. Seriously Popular. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    41:13
  • Weekly Update: A Lonely Existence
    Welcome back to our new, weekly episodes of The Trial of Diddy. The show is hosted by DailyMail.com’s West Coast News Editor Marjorie Hernandez and Manhattan-based Kayla Brantley, reporter-at-large and TV correspondent at Daily Mail. Each week Kayla and Marjorie will be exploring each and every new development in this story, bringing in expert guests and looking at what may - or may not - be coming next for Diddy. This week we look at the raft of new abuse claims that have been announced since our episode last week and check in on Diddy’s own family’s response. We’re also featuring an exclusive interview with Lenny Levine, a former private investigator who, in 1998 was arrested by an FBI-Secret Service led Organized Crime Task Force. He was later charged with racketeering, securities fraud, obstruction of justice, and narcotics trafficking, and received a ten-year sentence in a federal prison almost exactly like the one Diddy is currently locked up in. Sean Combs has denied any criminal wrongdoing.  Follow us on instagram @thetrialpod Email us [email protected] Whatsapp us +447796657512 (start your message with ‘Trial’) Presenters: Marjorie Hernandez and Kayla Brantley Editor: Sam Morris Producer Rob Fitzpatrick Executive Producer: Lucy Vallance    A Daily Mail production. Seriously Popular. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    24:07
  • Weekly Update: "We were their Entertainment"
    Welcome back to our new, weekly episode of The Trial of Diddy. The show is hosted by DailyMail.com’s West Coast News Editor Marjorie Hernandez and Manhattan-based Kayla Bratley, reporter-at-large and TV correspondent at Daily Mail. Each week Kayla and Marjorie will be exploring each and every new development in this story, bringing in guests and looking at what may - or may not - be coming next for Diddy. This week we look at the seven new lawsuits announced since our episode last week and check in on Diddy’s response. We’re also featuring an exclusive interview with Precious Muir, a London-born British TV personality, who, as a young model, lived in New York and attended parties at both the late Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion and Diddy’s White Parties in the Hamptons.  Remember, we’ll be live every Friday. Follow us on instagram @thetrialpod Email us [email protected] Whatsapp us +447796657512 (start your message with ‘Trial’) Presenters: Marjorie Hernandez and Kayla Bratley Editor: Sam Morris Producer Rob Fitzpatrick Executive Producer: Lucy Vallance    A Daily Mail production. Seriously Popular. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    45:32

About The Trial of Diddy

Welcome to The Trial of Diddy. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had it all. In the 90s and aughts, he produced global hits for the hottest stars in the world, including Biggie, Mary J. Blige and J Lo.  Then came the business deals, from vodka to media companies - everything Diddy touched turned to gold. Now, he faces multiple federal charges in New York, including sex trafficking and allegedly running a criminal enterprise. Join dailymail.com journalist Marjorie Hernandez who, over the last six months, has been investigating this incredible story and speaking to the people in the eye of the storm. Launched in the UK in 2022, The Trial is an award-winning, chart-topping podcast with over 30million downloads that goes behind the headlines of some of the biggest trials in the world. We take you into the courtroom, bringing you the detail as the evidence unfolds, examining key moments and carrying out exclusive interviews with detectives, victims, and experts. Follow us on X @thetrialpodcast Contact us at [email protected] Leave a comment on Spotify or even send us a voice note on WhatsApp - +447796657512 (start your message with 'Trial') A Daily Mail Production. Seriously Popular. Hosted and written by: Marjorie Hernandez Produced by: Rob Fitzpatrick Creative Director: Caroline Cheetham Exec Producer: Lucy Vallance
