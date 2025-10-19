Dakota Spotlight: True Crime & Cold Case Investigations

The House on Sweet and Seventh (4): One of These Days – A North Dakota True Crime Story
The night before Barbara and Gordon Erickstad’s murders revealed troubling signs in Bismarck, North Dakota. Episode 4, One of These Days, traces September 16, 1998, through interviews and police files. Detectives Bob Haas and Steve Lundin worked parallel leads, while interviews with Misty’s boyfriend Rick Storhaug and others uncovered disturbing details. A darker side of Robert Lawrence also came to light. This North Dakota true crime investigation shows how teenage choices and violence collided in a small town murder.
