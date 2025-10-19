Powered by RND
Dakota Spotlight: True Crime & Cold Case Investigations
Dakota Spotlight: True Crime & Cold Case Investigations

Dakota Spotlight: True Crime & Cold Case Investigations
  The House on Sweet and Seventh (6): Escape to the Movies – A North Dakota True Crime Story
    Episode 6, Escape to the Movies, brings forward Misty Jones — remembered as the girl with the little red car — in a 2020 interview. Misty recalls her early path into a party lifestyle, her personal struggles since 1998, and her account of the night Barbara and Gordon Erickstad were killed. She also discusses figures like Rick Storhaug and Ryan Werner. This North Dakota true crime story adds a human voice to one of the state's most disturbing small town murder cases.
    41:36
  The House on Sweet and Seventh (5): A Sick Salute – A North Dakota True Crime Story
    The arrest of Brian Erickstad and Robert Lawrence confirmed their role in Barbara and Gordon Erickstad's murders, but the aftermath shocked the community. Episode 5, A Sick Salute, reveals how the East Sweet crew rallied disturbingly behind the killers — with salutes, letters, and public disrespect for the victims' families. Former detectives Bob Haas and Lloyd Halvorson reflect on what the case meant and whether unanswered questions remain. This episode captures the unsettling loyalty at the center of a North Dakota true crime tragedy.
    50:11
  The House on Sweet and Seventh (4): One of These Days – A North Dakota True Crime Story
    The night before Barbara and Gordon Erickstad's murders revealed troubling signs in Bismarck, North Dakota. Episode 4, One of These Days, traces September 16, 1998, through interviews and police files. Detectives Bob Haas and Steve Lundin worked parallel leads, while interviews with Misty's boyfriend Rick Storhaug and others uncovered disturbing details. A darker side of Robert Lawrence also came to light. This North Dakota true crime investigation shows how teenage choices and violence collided in a small town murder.
    33:28
  The House on Sweet and Seventh (3): Patience Pays Off – A North Dakota True Crime Story
    Episode 3, Patience Pays Off, captures how patient police work broke open the Erickstad murder case. Barbara and Gordon Erickstad's deaths had left Bismarck shaken in 1998. Detectives pressed a hesitant witness until the truth began to surface, while a frightened woman rushed into the station with new details in the middle of the night. This documentary style true crime story reveals how testimony reshaped a North Dakota small town murder investigation.
    37:20
  The House on Sweet and Seventh (2): Never Ever Narc – A North Dakota True Crime Story
    Detective Lloyd Halvorson knew where to look for answers about the murders of Barbara and Gordon Erickstad in 1998. Episode 2, Never Ever Narc, follows Bismarck police as they questioned Brian Erickstad's teenage friends and the East Sweet crew, searching for someone who would talk. With Brian and Robert Lawrence wanted for questioning, the pressure mounted. This North Dakota true crime story reveals how silence and loyalty complicated a devastating small town murder case.
    47:53

About Dakota Spotlight: True Crime & Cold Case Investigations

Dakota Spotlight is a true crime series investigating unsolved murders, cold cases, and missing persons in North Dakota and the Midwest. Hosted by investigative journalist James Wolner, each season takes a deep dive into one case, from rural crime and small town murders to decades-old disappearances. Through meticulous research, exclusive interviews, and on-the-ground reporting, Dakota Spotlight brings forgotten crimes back into the public eye and gives voice to victims and their families. Alongside full investigative seasons, the show also features shorter standalone episodes that explore individual mysteries in a single sitting. If you are drawn to investigative journalism, small town true crime, and real crime stories based on actual events, Dakota Spotlight offers gripping and respectful storytelling you will not forget.
