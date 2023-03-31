True Weird Stuff is a podcast hosted by Sheri Lynch about... well... True Weird Stuff. We cover just about anything from Bigfoot to the things that go bump in t... More
Lady Hooch Hunter
Prohibition was such a weird and terrible idea that it's hard to believe it really happened. But this is the story of Daisy Dell Simpson, one of only 12 female Prohibition agents hired by the IRS to help bust bootleggers, gangsters, and speakeasies.
4/28/2023
33:32
Corpse Medicine
Medicine has come a very long way since the early days of bloodletting and leeches. But once upon a time, human beings trusted a very different kind of cure…the kind that doesn't come from a fancy laboratory or a big chain drugstore. Some of our ancestors opened wide and swallowed the stuff of nightmares: blood. Bone. Human flesh.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/21/2023
29:56
Where Is Everybody?
Scientists are increasingly using AI and machine learning in their search for extraterrestrial life, and one man's algorithm may be the biggest breakthrough yet…leaving us one step closer to the biggest question a human gazing at the infinity of the stars can ask: Where is everybody?
4/14/2023
43:04
Beware of the Bunny
Who doesn't love a bunny rabbit? Especially the ones that tote baskets of candy. But rabbits are so much more than the cotton-tailed critters of fairy tales and cartoons. Being all cute and harmless and fluffy has helped them keep their freaky secrets…secret. Until now.
4/7/2023
32:04
Bloody Prankster
Today's True Weird Stuff - Bloody Prankster (Airdate 3/31/2023)
Are you one of those people who cook up a successful April Fools' prank? If you're lucky, the worst that happens is a little embarrassment, maybe some hurt feelings. But if you're unlucky, terribly unlucky, that prank can end in bloodshed. In murder.