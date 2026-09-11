Today's True Weird Stuff - Olney House of Horrors: The R.C. and Eugene Horsch Serial Killer Mystery







A routine arrest near Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell lead police to a decaying house filled with hidden compartments, mysterious chemicals, fake IDs, and possible connections to multiple missing women. At the center of the investigation are Eugene Horsch and his late father, R.C. Horsch, a pornographer, counterfeiter, fugitive and author who once described himself as a serial killer. Did Philadelphia police stumble onto a house of horrors hiding decades of murder, or does the disturbing evidence point to something else?