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183 episodes
- Today's True Weird Stuff - Olney House of Horrors: The R.C. and Eugene Horsch Serial Killer Mystery
A routine arrest near Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell lead police to a decaying house filled with hidden compartments, mysterious chemicals, fake IDs, and possible connections to multiple missing women. At the center of the investigation are Eugene Horsch and his late father, R.C. Horsch, a pornographer, counterfeiter, fugitive and author who once described himself as a serial killer. Did Philadelphia police stumble onto a house of horrors hiding decades of murder, or does the disturbing evidence point to something else?
- Today's True Weird Stuff - Revisiting Bloody Benders: America’s Killer Family (Airdate 9/4/2026)
For pioneers traveling the lonely Kansas prairie, the Bender family's roadside inn seemed like a welcome refuge from the hardships of the frontier. Then, travelers started disappearing. As suspicion turned toward the seemingly ordinary family, one of America's most chilling frontier mysteries began to unfold. By the time authorities arrived, the Benders had already disappeared, leaving behind countless questions surrounding this serial killer family.
- Today's True Weird Stuff - Revisiting Charlie No-Face - The Tragic Truth Behind the Green Man Legend
For decades, teenagers in western Pennsylvania whispered about a faceless figure walking the roads at night. They called him Charlie No-Face, or the Green Man. But behind the urban legend was Raymond Robinson, a real man horribly injured in a childhood electrical accident, who chose the cover of darkness because daylight brought cruelty, fear, and stares.
- Today's True Weird Stuff - Revisiting Rest In Peace: The Church Built Over a Pit of Corpses
In the 1800s, London was running out of room for the dead. At Enon Chapel, bodies were crammed beneath the church floor while worshippers gathered above the stench of decay. As overcrowded graveyards became a public health nightmare, George “Graveyard” Walker exposed the horrors hiding beneath the city’s chapels and burial grounds.
- Today's True Weird Stuff - Revisiting Hammer Time - The Hollywood Love Triangle That Ended in Murder
In 1922, former showgirl Clara Phillips became convinced her husband was having an affair with 19-year-old Alberta Meadows. What followed was one of Los Angeles’ most sensational crimes: a jealous confrontation, a claw hammer, and a murder so brutal the press gave Phillips a chilling nickname: the “Tiger Woman.”
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About True Weird Stuff
True Weird Stuff is the award-winning podcast hosted by Sheri Lynch. Surprising, odd, bizarre - and sometimes insane. Always true. Let us tell you a story…Podcast website
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