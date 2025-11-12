Powered by RND
HILF: History I'd Like to F**k
HILF: History I'd Like to F**k
HILF: History I'd Like to F**k

Dawn Brodey
ComedyEducation
HILF: History I'd Like to F**k
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 106
  • HILF 93 - Catherine the Great, Part Two with Kelly Vrooman
    Return with Dawn and guest, improvisor Kelly Vrooman, as they follow Catherine the Great from the dramatic coup that brought her power, through her rein as The Last Empress of Russia. Forbidden pregnancies, secret letters, and of course... that whole thing with the horse that allegedly fucked her death. ---✅ Listen to Catherine the Great, Part One✅ Follow Kelly Vrooman on Instagram.🎟️ Get tickets to HILF Public School - the live, interactive version of HILF: First Thursdays at Flappers Comedy Club - Burbank, CA---SILF's (Source's I'd Like to F*ck) BOOK - LAST EMPRESS OF RUSSIA by Michael W. Simmons (2016, 170 pages)BOOK - CATHERINE THE GREAT, PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN by Robert K Massie (2012, 650+ pages)MEMOIR - THE MEMOIR OF CATHERINE THE GREAT (Published posthumously, 1859. Contains works collected throughout her life, 1750 until her death in 1796)LILF's (Link's I'd Like to F*ck) See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Histories Greatest Mysteries (multiple seasons)See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Crazy Rich AncientsCheck out HILF MERCH now available on Redbubble! Stickers, t-shirts, bags and more!HILF is now on Patreon!Buy Me a CoffeeFind your next favorite podcast on BIG COMEDY NETWORK.---WANNA TALK? Find us on Instagram or email us [email protected] song: Composed and performed by Kat PerkinsPodcast art: Designed by Joe Dressel 
    --------  
    1:25:45
  • HILF 92 - Catherine the Great with Kelly Vrooman
    Join Dawn and the hilarious, Kelly Vrooman, as they saddle up with Catherine the Great.  Hear how a young German girl in middle-nobility finds herself the Last Empress of Russia. You'll love the torrid story of Catherine's rise, you'll fall for at least one of her many lovers, and find out why she is well-remembered as one of the HILF-iest HILFs of all time.---✅ Follow Kelly Vrooman on Instagram.🎟️ Get tickets to HILF Public School - the live, interactive version of HILF: First Thursdays at Flappers Comedy Club - Burbank, CA---SILF's (Source's I'd Like to F*ck) BOOK - LAST EMPRESS OF RUSSIA by Michael W. Simmons (2016, 170 pages) BOOK - CATHERINE THE GREAT, PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN by Robert K Massie (2012, 650+ pages) MEMOIR - THE MEMOIR OF CATHERINE THE GREAT (Published posthumously, 1859. Contains works collected throughout her life, 1750 until her death in 1796)LILF's (Link's I'd Like to F*ck) See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Histories Greatest Mysteries (multiple seasons)See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Crazy Rich AncientsCheck out HILF MERCH now available on Redbubble! Stickers, t-shirts, bags and more!HILF is now on Patreon!Buy Me a CoffeeFind your next favorite podcast on BIG COMEDY NETWORK.---WANNA TALK? Find us on Instagram or email us [email protected] song: Composed and performed by Kat PerkinsPodcast art: Designed by Joe Dressel 
    --------  
    1:14:55
  • HILF 91 - Frankenstein with Helen Shephard [ RE-RELEASE ]
    Mary Shelley began writing her novel, Frankenstein, in 1816 when she was only 17 years old. Today it remains one of the most-assigned books of all time, finding it's way into classes ranging from Law to Scientific Ethics to Fashion to Politics. As a new film by Guillermo del Toro is set to debut on Netflix, re-join Dawn for the episode that started the podcast! Guest, Helen Shephard, is a British TV Host, model and comedian, who has no recollection of ever reading the book - and only cursory memory of the early film versions. However, as the original recording took place right around Halloween, 2021 - she was intrigued by this ubiquitous monster and wanted to know the sexy story about his real origin. ---🎟️ Get tickets to HILF Public School - the live, interactive version of HILF: First Thursdays at Flappers Comedy Club - Burbank, CA---SILF's (Source's I'd Like to F*ck) Mary Shelley's Frankenstein [ Project Gutenberg ]More about Guillermo del Toro's take on Frankenstein [ Debuts on Netflix, Nov 2025]LILF's (Link's I'd Like to F*ck) See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Histories Greatest Mysteries (multiple seasons)See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Crazy Rich AncientsCheck out HILF MERCH now available on Redbubble! Stickers, t-shirts, bags and more!HILF is now on Patreon!Buy Me a CoffeeFind your next favorite podcast on BIG COMEDY NETWORK.---WANNA TALK? Find us on Instagram or email us [email protected] song: Composed and performed by Kat PerkinsPodcast art: Designed by Joe Dressel 
    --------  
    1:24:41
  • HILF 90 - The Black Dahlia Murder with Kaycee Conlee
    On a chilly January morning in 1947, officers arrived to what they were told was "a broken mannequin" lying in a field.  They discovered instead, the body of a woman cut completely in half at the waist. She lay naked and drained of blood, her two halves a foot apart, arms draped almost elegantly over her head. Yikes, right? Nearly 80 years later, the case remains both unforgotten and unsolved.  Join Dawn and guest, Kaycee Conlee, as they explore the crime scene and sort through the suspects. ---🎧 Hear Kaycee's podcast, Wife Support. 🎟️ Get tickets to HILF Public School - the live, interactive version of HILF: First Thursdays at Flappers Comedy Club - Burbank, CA---SILF's (Source's I'd Like to F*ck) 48 Hour Documentary (2004) Steve Hodel who is featured in the documentary above, wrote a book. The Black Dahlia Avenger (there are several editions). Book - Black Dahlia, Red Rose by Piu Eatwell. This one covers both the corruption of the LAPD, and points to suspect Leslie Dillon. LILF's (Link's I'd Like to F*ck) See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Histories Greatest Mysteries (multiple seasons)See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Crazy Rich AncientsCheck out HILF MERCH now available on Redbubble! Stickers, t-shirts, bags and more!HILF is now on Patreon!Buy Me a CoffeeFind your next favorite podcast on BIG COMEDY NETWORK.---WANNA TALK? Find us on Instagram or email us [email protected] song: Composed and performed by Kat PerkinsPodcast art: Designed by Joe Dressel 
    --------  
    1:23:37
  • HILF 89 - George Washington with Ryan Keeley [HILF Public School - RECORDED LIVE]
    It's July 3rd, 2025 and Dawn can hardly contain herself as she invites the audience at Flappers Comedy Club to fall down the rabbit hole of history along with her, LIVE! She is joined in this HILF-ing by two special guests: comedian Lauren Harding, who get's down with King George III; and then by America's favorite step-mom Ryan Keeley who helps Dawn undress George Washington. JOIN US AT THE NEXT SHOW!🎟️ HILF Public School - the live, interactive version of HILF: First Thursdays at Flappers Comedy Club - Burbank, CA---LILF's (Link's I'd Like to F*ck) See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Histories Greatest Mysteries (multiple seasons)See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Crazy Rich AncientsCheck out HILF MERCH now available on Redbubble! Stickers, t-shirts, bags and more!HILF is now on Patreon!Buy Me a CoffeeFind your next favorite podcast on BIG COMEDY NETWORK.---WANNA TALK? Find us on Instagram or email us [email protected] song: Composed and performed by Kat PerkinsPodcast art: Designed by Joe Dressel 
    --------  
    1:26:01

About HILF: History I'd Like to F**k

Host, comedian Dawn Brodey, takes you through the annals of history with a special guest and history subject each episode. From Dillinger to Frankenstein, from The Crusades to Freak Shows - Dawn brings her history degree and unfiltered sense of humor to deliver well-researched deep-dives that strip history naked and serve it up raw.
ComedyEducationHistoryComedy InterviewsSelf-Improvement

