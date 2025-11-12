On a chilly January morning in 1947, officers arrived to what they were told was "a broken mannequin" lying in a field. They discovered instead, the body of a woman cut completely in half at the waist. She lay naked and drained of blood, her two halves a foot apart, arms draped almost elegantly over her head. Yikes, right? Nearly 80 years later, the case remains both unforgotten and unsolved. Join Dawn and guest, Kaycee Conlee, as they explore the crime scene and sort through the suspects. ---🎧 Hear Kaycee's podcast, Wife Support. 🎟️ Get tickets to HILF Public School - the live, interactive version of HILF: First Thursdays at Flappers Comedy Club - Burbank, CA---SILF's (Source's I'd Like to F*ck) 48 Hour Documentary (2004) Steve Hodel who is featured in the documentary above, wrote a book. The Black Dahlia Avenger (there are several editions). Book - Black Dahlia, Red Rose by Piu Eatwell. This one covers both the corruption of the LAPD, and points to suspect Leslie Dillon. LILF's (Link's I'd Like to F*ck) See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Histories Greatest Mysteries (multiple seasons)See Dawn on THE HISTORY CHANNEL - Crazy Rich AncientsCheck out HILF MERCH now available on Redbubble! Stickers, t-shirts, bags and more!HILF is now on Patreon!Buy Me a CoffeeFind your next favorite podcast on BIG COMEDY NETWORK.---WANNA TALK? Find us on Instagram or email us [email protected]
song: Composed and performed by Kat PerkinsPodcast art: Designed by Joe Dressel