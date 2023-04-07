The Finale: Xenophon's Anabasis, book 7 of 7. Highlights for the High Life. In this episode:-Sailing to Byzantium -How to Tame a Mob -Spartan Indecision-Drinking more wine from big horns with dangerous men -Raiding with Thracians -Fire attack at night -How to lose a good friend for good -What all gyms should aspire to be like -The importance of keeping your horse

The Greatest hero of all, Hercules - told by Seneca: Billionaire, Politician, Stoic Philosopher, and... Tragic Playwright.Highlights and power quotes from Seneca's "The Madness of Hercules": in a new, brilliant, poetic translation by one of America's great poets, Dana GioiaGet a copy here: https://amzn.to/42TEUqJ(and support the show thereby)More about Dana Gioia and his work here:https://danagioia.com/

The Conspiracy to overthrow the Roman Republic at the height of its power. Catiline and his associates challenge Cicero and Cato. Rumors were that Crassus and Caesar were involved... Part I: Highlights from Sallust's War with Catiline.ANNOUNCING - New Megaseries: Visions of Caesar. I am beginning an arc on the biographies of all the most prominent of the era of Caesar, including The Man himself. Crassus, Pompey, Cato, Caesar, Cicero, Brutus, Antony.

Get into one of the great moments of history - highlights from Cicero's speech Against Catiline. Featuring a quote or two from the original Latin.

