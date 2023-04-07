Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cost of Glory

Alex Petkas
  • 68 - Catiline III: The Last Stand
    Highlights from Rome's Deadliest Conspiracy, the Catilinarian conspiracy.Featuring speeches by Julius Caesar and Cato the Younger.
    7/11/2023
    50:34
  • 67 - Catiline 2: Cicero's Moment
    Get into one of the great moments of history - highlights from Cicero's speech Against Catiline.  Featuring a quote or two from the original Latin.
    7/4/2023
    41:04
  • 66 - Catiline I: Rome's Deadliest Conspiracy
    The Conspiracy to overthrow the Roman Republic at the height of its power.  Catiline and his associates challenge Cicero and Cato. Rumors were that Crassus and Caesar were involved... Part I: Highlights from Sallust's War with Catiline.ANNOUNCING - New Megaseries:  Visions of Caesar.  I am beginning an arc on the biographies of all the most prominent of the era of Caesar, including The Man himself.  Crassus, Pompey, Cato, Caesar, Cicero, Brutus, Antony.
    6/22/2023
    1:09:50
  • 65 - Seneca, The Madness of Hercules
    The Greatest hero of all, Hercules - told by Seneca: Billionaire, Politician, Stoic Philosopher, and... Tragic Playwright.Highlights and power quotes from Seneca's "The Madness of Hercules":  in a new, brilliant, poetic translation by one of America's great poets, Dana GioiaGet a copy here: https://amzn.to/42TEUqJ(and support the show thereby)More about Dana Gioia and his work here:https://danagioia.com/
    6/14/2023
    59:15
  • 64 - Xenophon, Anabasis VII
    The Finale: Xenophon's Anabasis, book 7 of 7.  Highlights for the High Life. In this episode:-Sailing to Byzantium -How to Tame a Mob -Spartan Indecision-Drinking more wine from big horns with dangerous men -Raiding with Thracians -Fire attack at night -How to lose a good friend for good -What all gyms should aspire to be like -The importance of keeping your horse 
    5/31/2023
    1:16:49

About Cost of Glory

The most influential biographies ever written, admired by leaders, creators, soldiers, and thinkers for nearly 2,000 years: Plutarch’s Parallel lives. Essential listening for anyone striving after greatness. Alex Petkas, former professor of ancient philosophy and history, revives and dramatically retells these unforgettable stories for modern audiences. The subjects are statesmen, generals, orators, and founders; pious and profane, stoics and hedonists. The stakes bear on the future of Western civilization. The cost of glory is always great. Visit ancientlifecoach.com to find out more.
