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Cost of Glory

Alex Petkas
EducationHistory
Cost of Glory
Latest episode

123 episodes

  • Cost of Glory

    122 - Odyssey 1: Society on the Brink

    07/07/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Something is very wrong in the opening scenes of the Odyssey. 
    The master of the house is gone. His wife is besieged. His son is powerless. And the men eating him out of house and home are waiting for the right moment to strike. 
    Welcome to Part 1 (of 6!) of our new series, where we cover Homer's great epic. 
    Part 1 covers Books 1 to 4, the monsters haven't arrived yet — but the groundwork for everything is laid here. What does it take to reestablish order once it has fallen? What kind of man can do it? 
    Follow Telemachus as he learns to speak, to threaten, and to travel among serious men, and meet the figures who shape his fate: Athena, Penelope, Nestor, Menelaus, Helen, and the doomed suitors led by Antinous. 
    As Christopher Nolan's film approaches, it's a perfect time to dust off a copy of Homer's Odyssey, and follow along this epic story in our 6-part retelling.
    Timestamps:
    0:00 Why the Odyssey begins with Odysseus's absence
    1:08 Introducing the show
    1:25 Book One: Athena visits Ithaca
    4:05 Telemachus welcomes the stranger
    7:33 The poem's opening lines and Odysseus's epithets
    10:06 Odysseus and the wrath of Poseidon
    11:43 The Council of the Gods
    13:58 Athena's plan to help Telemachus
    17:20 Athena's instructions: call an assembly
    19:08 The story of Orestes and Telemachus's zeal
    22:08 Penelope's first appearance
    27:00 Telemachus finds his courage
    29:25 Book Two: The Assembly begins
    31:56 Antinous defends the suitors
    35:59 The omen of the eagles
    37:55 Telemachus's plan revealed
    40:16 Athena returns as Mentor
    45:15 Telemachus sets sail for Pylos
    46:48 Book Three: Arrival at Pylos
    52:41 The story of Agamemnon and Aegisthus
    1:02:17 Book Four: Arrival in Sparta
    1:05:28 Helen's grand entrance
    1:11:41 Helen's magic drug
    1:19:50 Menelaus and Proteus, the shapeshifting sea god
    1:27:08 Menelaus's fate: the Elysian Fields
    1:32:09 The suitors plot to kill Telemachus
    1:33:23 Closing thoughts
    Callouts:
    Special thanks to Dr. Richard Johnson for his longtime support of the show. You are Caesar and Odysseus's Top Guy!
    In tribute to the life and aspirations of Savitha Shanmugasundaram, a University of Texas at Austin honors student who died tragically in the March 1 mass shooting, her parents have established the Savitha Shan Endowed Scholarship at UT Austin. The fund is intended to extend Savitha’s legacy by supporting the educational journeys of future UT Austin students. Please consider donating if you can.
  • Cost of Glory

    121 - Plutarch and Shakespeare, w/ The Base Creates

    06/04/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    A conversation with Morgan Watkins of TheBaseCreates and George Carter from Old Sovereign Publishing about the importance of re-enchanting the world through theatre and the tradition of the classics, specifically focusing on a new drama competition called "The Great Panathenaea". 
    Links: 
    TheBaseCreates YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBaseCreates 
    TheBaseCreates X: https://x.com/thebasecreates
    Subscribe to the Cost of Glory newsletter for detailed maps, images, and analysis of this pivotal moment in ancient history
    Get in touch at: 
    Website: https://costofglory.com 
    X: https://x.com/costofglory
  • Cost of Glory

    120 - The Modern Roman Legion? w/ "Monastery of the Damned" author Nicholas Tobias

    05/14/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    My conversation with author, soldier, and scholar, Nicholas Tobias.
    This is the first public interview with Nicholas, and he agreed to speak on condition that we'd preserve his alias and therefore his anonymity. 
    Hence there is no video of him, and the sound quality from his undisclosed location was not perfect. 
    But this was a fascinating conversation that I'm going to be thinking about for a long time.

    Let me know what you think in the comments.
    Subscribe to the Cost of Glory newsletter for detailed maps, images, and analysis of this pivotal moment in ancient history: https://costofglory.substack.com/
    Get in touch at:
    Website: https://costofglory.com
    X: https://x.com/costofglory
  • Cost of Glory

    119 - Sparta vs. Stoicism

    05/07/2026 | 12 mins.
    On how the Spartans achieved emotional mastery, long before Stoicism was invented.
  • Cost of Glory

    118 - Is Julius Caesar in Heaven?

    03/30/2026 | 1h
    -Lessons both personal and political from the life of Caesar.  
    -The Net Worth of Caesar's Estate
    -Also, could he be in heaven? What should a Christian's, or any modern man's attitude be toward Caesar?
    -Thanks to sponsors Shokworks and Dr. Richard Johnson!
    -Shout out to Ward Farnsworth, author of The Practical Stoic, Classical English Rhetoric, and more!

    Find out more about The Classical Society: https://theclassicalsociety.com
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About Cost of Glory
The most influential biographies ever written, admired by leaders, creators, soldiers, and thinkers for nearly 2,000 years: Plutarch’s Parallel lives. Essential listening for anyone striving after greatness. Alex Petkas, former professor of ancient philosophy and history, revives and dramatically retells these unforgettable stories for modern audiences. The subjects are statesmen, generals, orators, and founders; pious and profane, stoics and hedonists. The stakes bear on the future of Western civilization. The cost of glory is always great. Visit costofglory.com to find out more.
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