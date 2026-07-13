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The Gerry Callahan Show

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The Gerry Callahan Show
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  • The Gerry Callahan Show

    From Lindsey Graham to Ro Khanna, the Democratic Rot Is Still on Full Display

    07/13/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    - The episode opens by marking the anniversary of the Trump assassination attempt, arguing that the near miss permanently changed how Americans view presidential security, political violence, and Trump’s sense of mission.

    - A major focus is the death of Lindsey Graham, with the episode praising his loyalty to Trump, his service record, and especially his explosive defense of Brett Kavanaugh during the confirmation hearings as the defining moment of his Senate career.

    - The show also returns to Graham Platner, hammering Ro Khanna and Liz Warren for backing him when it was useful, then going silent after his collapse instead of admitting they helped sell a fraud to voters.

    - Another key theme is the coming Democratic fight in Maine, with Troy Jackson and Shenna Bellows portrayed as weak replacement options who now have to inherit the wreckage left behind by the party’s failed attempt to elevate Platner.

    - The episode closes by warning that the Democratic Party is still being pulled by its most radical voices, from Ro Khanna’s Israel stunt to open anti-American rhetoric on the left, while Republicans gain fresh momentum from favorable 2028 polling and a weakened opposition bench.

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    PARAMOUNT PLUS - Don’t Miss ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠"The Agency."⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ All episodes streaming June 21st on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paramount Plus⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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  • The Gerry Callahan Show

    From the Platner Collapse to Mamdani’s New York, the Left Gets Exposed

    07/10/2026 | 56 mins.
    - The episode opens by hammering Liz Warren and Ro Khanna for going quiet after Graham Platner’s implosion, arguing they spent months defending him, ignored every warning sign, and now want to pretend they were never part of the con.

    - A major focus is the scramble to replace the failed nominee, with Troy Jackson and Shenna Bellows cast as weak, establishment-friendly fallbacks who are being floated by party insiders after Maine voters already made their choice.

    - The episode also highlights Marco Rubio stepping in after Tim Walz pardoned a Laotian child rapist, framing the deportation as a direct rebuke to Democrats who keep shielding foreign criminals instead of protecting Americans.

    - Another key segment returns to the Minnesota fraud machine, with Fahima Mahamud’s guilty plea in the Feeding Our Future scandal used as proof that Democratic leaders enabled massive theft for years while independent reporters did the work state officials refused to do.

    - The episode closes on two flashpoints of disorder: Zohran Mamdani’s New York ignoring church firebombings while celebrating immigrant enclaves, and Candace Owens continuing to push conspiracy theories in the Charlie Kirk murder case even as the evidence against Tyler Robinson piles up.

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    PARAMOUNT PLUS - Don’t Miss ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠"The Agency."⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ All episodes streaming June 21st on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paramount Plus⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    You can now WATCH and chat with The Gerry Callahan Show LIVE on Newsmax's social media channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Rumble)

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  • The Gerry Callahan Show

    Graham Platner Quits and Exposes the Democratic Machine

    07/09/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    - The episode opens with Graham Platner suspending his campaign while still claiming innocence, framing his exit as proof that he is either lying about the allegations or too weak to keep fighting after building his image around being a political outsider and fighter.

    - A major focus is the Democratic Party’s role in creating the mess, with Liz Warren, Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, Chris Murphy, and other top Democrats accused of knowingly backing a deeply damaged candidate until the scandal threatened the seat.

    - The show hammers the media for running protection for months, accusing The New York Times, CNN, Politico, Axios, and Jake Tapper of minimizing earlier warning signs, burying worse accusations, and only flipping once party leaders decided he had to go.

    - Another key theme is the anti-democratic aftermath, with the argument that 150,000 Maine primary voters are being erased while party insiders prepare to choose a replacement nominee in a backroom process instead of letting voters live with the candidate they picked.

    - Beyond Maine, the episode also blasts Candace Owens for pushing conspiracy theories about the Charlie Kirk murder case, condemns open-border policies after the killing of six-year-old Tally Tolar by an illegal immigrant, and mocks Chuck Todd for claiming Trump somehow ruined the country’s 250th Fourth of July celebration.

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    PARAMOUNT PLUS - Don’t Miss ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠"The Agency."⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ All episodes streaming June 21st on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Paramount Plus⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    You can now WATCH and chat with The Gerry Callahan Show LIVE on Newsmax's social media channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Rumble)

    Listen to Newsmax LIVE and see our entire podcast lineup at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://Newsmax.com/Listen⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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  • The Gerry Callahan Show

    Democrats Knew Exactly Who Platner Was — and Backed Him Anyway

    07/08/2026 | 59 mins.
    - The episode opens with Graham Platner digging in as Maine Democrats, Liz Warren, Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, Chris Murphy, and party operatives scramble to force him off the ballot before the deadline, despite backing him when they thought he could win.

    - A major focus is the media’s role in the collapse, with Politico, Axios, CNN, MSNBC, Jake Tapper, and others accused of minimizing earlier scandals, then flipping into takedown mode once the party decided it needed a replacement.

    - The show also zeroes in on the killing of UMass Lowell goalie Toby Forsyth, blaming the Biden administration and Democratic immigration policies after an Uzbek truck driver admitted through the diversity visa system allegedly caused the fatal crash and tried destroying evidence at the scene.

    - Another key segment targets Cambridge officials for killing ShotSpotter, arguing that the city’s anti-police, race-obsessed politics left Xavier Batista bleeding on the ground for nearly an hour after a shooting that police might have reached sooner with the technology still in place.

    - The episode closes by mocking media and Democratic double standards across the board, from the treatment of sexual misconduct allegations to the defense of failed public-safety policies, while also blasting Mitch McConnell loyalists for pretending the ailing senator is still functioning normally.

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    PARAMOUNT PLUS - Don’t Miss ⁠⁠⁠⁠"The Agency."⁠⁠⁠⁠ All episodes streaming June 21st on ⁠⁠⁠⁠Paramount Plus⁠⁠⁠⁠

    You can now WATCH and chat with The Gerry Callahan Show LIVE on Newsmax's social media channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Rumble)

    Listen to Newsmax LIVE and see our entire podcast lineup at ⁠⁠⁠⁠http://Newsmax.com/Listen⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Make the switch to NEWSMAX today! Get your 15 day free trial of NEWSMAX+ at ⁠⁠⁠⁠http://NewsmaxPlus.com⁠⁠⁠⁠

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  • The Gerry Callahan Show

    Platner’s Campaign Just Collapsed — and Democrats Are Running for Cover

    07/07/2026 | 59 mins.
    - The episode opens with Graham Platner’s campaign in total free fall, arguing that Democrats ignored a mountain of ugly behavior until a rape allegation finally made him impossible to defend.

    - A major focus is the speed of the Democratic collapse around Platner, with Cory Booker, Chuck Schumer, Ro Khanna, Ed Markey, Maura Healey, Seth Moulton, and others all pulling support after spending months looking the other way.

    - The show argues the media did not simply expose Platner but managed the timing of his downfall, claiming outlets moved only when Democrats still had enough time to force him out and replace him on the ballot.

    - Another key theme is the allegation itself, with the accuser’s account presented as credible, detailed, and especially damaging because she shares Platner’s politics and says she stayed quiet in part because she believed in his cause.

    - The episode also targets Tim Walz for pardoning an illegal immigrant convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, holding it up as a concrete example of Democratic leaders protecting predators while pretending to occupy the moral high ground.

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    PARAMOUNT PLUS - Don’t Miss ⁠⁠⁠"The Agency."⁠⁠⁠ All episodes streaming June 21st on ⁠⁠⁠Paramount Plus⁠⁠⁠

    You can now WATCH and chat with The Gerry Callahan Show LIVE on Newsmax's social media channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Rumble) 

    Listen to Newsmax LIVE and see our entire podcast lineup at ⁠⁠⁠http://Newsmax.com/Listen⁠⁠⁠

    Make the switch to NEWSMAX today! Get your 15 day free trial of NEWSMAX+ at ⁠⁠⁠http://NewsmaxPlus.com⁠⁠⁠

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About The Gerry Callahan Show
A longtime Newsmax contributor, #1 rated morning radio host for over 20 years, and throat-cancer survivor, Gerry Callahan calls it like he sees it and offers sharp commentary on the news of the day. With an emphasis on politics, Gerry also brings his unique takes on major sports stories and cultural issues. He has covered The Olympics for Sports Illustrated, numerous World Series and Super Bowls and he offers conservative political opinions from Boston, the belly of the liberal beast.
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