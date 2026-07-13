- The episode opens with Graham Platner digging in as Maine Democrats, Liz Warren, Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, Chris Murphy, and party operatives scramble to force him off the ballot before the deadline, despite backing him when they thought he could win.



- A major focus is the media’s role in the collapse, with Politico, Axios, CNN, MSNBC, Jake Tapper, and others accused of minimizing earlier scandals, then flipping into takedown mode once the party decided it needed a replacement.



- The show also zeroes in on the killing of UMass Lowell goalie Toby Forsyth, blaming the Biden administration and Democratic immigration policies after an Uzbek truck driver admitted through the diversity visa system allegedly caused the fatal crash and tried destroying evidence at the scene.



- Another key segment targets Cambridge officials for killing ShotSpotter, arguing that the city’s anti-police, race-obsessed politics left Xavier Batista bleeding on the ground for nearly an hour after a shooting that police might have reached sooner with the technology still in place.



- The episode closes by mocking media and Democratic double standards across the board, from the treatment of sexual misconduct allegations to the defense of failed public-safety policies, while also blasting Mitch McConnell loyalists for pretending the ailing senator is still functioning normally.



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