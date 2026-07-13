- The episode opens with Graham Platner suspending his campaign while still claiming innocence, framing his exit as proof that he is either lying about the allegations or too weak to keep fighting after building his image around being a political outsider and fighter.
- A major focus is the Democratic Party’s role in creating the mess, with Liz Warren, Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, Chris Murphy, and other top Democrats accused of knowingly backing a deeply damaged candidate until the scandal threatened the seat.
- The show hammers the media for running protection for months, accusing The New York Times, CNN, Politico, Axios, and Jake Tapper of minimizing earlier warning signs, burying worse accusations, and only flipping once party leaders decided he had to go.
- Another key theme is the anti-democratic aftermath, with the argument that 150,000 Maine primary voters are being erased while party insiders prepare to choose a replacement nominee in a backroom process instead of letting voters live with the candidate they picked.
- Beyond Maine, the episode also blasts Candace Owens for pushing conspiracy theories about the Charlie Kirk murder case, condemns open-border policies after the killing of six-year-old Tally Tolar by an illegal immigrant, and mocks Chuck Todd for claiming Trump somehow ruined the country’s 250th Fourth of July celebration.
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