The Source with Kaitlan Collins

CNN
Kaitlan Collins goes straight to the source and chases the facts so you can get the very latest on The Source with Kaitlan Collins.
Available Episodes

  • Trump: Investigating Group Chat “Not Really An FBI Thing”
    President Trump and his top national security officials say nothing was classified and no mistakes were made when military attack plans were discussed on an unsecured app with a reporter in the chat watching it all play out in real time.
    48:19
  • The Atlantic’s Editor On Receiving Trump Military Plans Via Text
    New reporting on the fallout inside the White House after a shocking security breach with the nation's top national security officials discussing attack plans with a reporter mistakenly added to the group chat. That reporter, Jeffrey Goldberg, joins live. Plus, the reaction inside the military and the intelligence community.
    48:41
  • Trump Claims He Didn’t Sign Order Invoking Alien Enemies Act, But His Signature Is On It
    President Trump says he didn't sign what might be his most controversial order yet. The President says to go ask Secretary Marco Rubio when asked about deportations at the center of a massive court fight playing out in Washington despite a proclamation bearing Trump's signature.
    47:27
  • Trump Signs Order To Dismantle Education Department
    Inside the room as Trump takes a sledgehammer to the Department of Education. We examine what this means for low income students, those with disabilities, and those with student loans. Plus, another academic, in the country legally, has now just been detained and marked for deportation.
    48:42
  • Attorney General: Judge Has “No Right” To Ask Questions
    A boiling point in Trump's attacks on the judiciary, accusing a federal judge of being what he says is a radical left lunatic. But, a closer look at that judge's past rulings doesn't exactly line up with that. Plus, why Trump's dismissal of a Democratic commissioner is putting his executive power grab back in the spotlight.
    48:33

About The Source with Kaitlan Collins

