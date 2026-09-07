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Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast

Glenn Diesen
NewsPolitics
Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast
Latest episode

962 episodes

  • Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast

    Jack Matlock: NATO’s Broken Promises - The Road to War in Europe

    09/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Jack F. Matlock, Jr, was the U.S. Ambassador to the USSR, 1987–1991, and had a key role in negotiating an end to the Cold War. Ambassador Matlock also served at the US embassy in Moscow during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ambassador Matlock discusses the failure to establish a mutually acceptable European security architecture after the Cold War, and why NATO expansionism resulted in a war in Ukraine.Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen: Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/ X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_DiesenPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/glenndiesen Support the research by Prof. Glenn Diesen: PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/glenndiesenBuy me a Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/gdiesengGo Fund Me: https://gofund.me/09ea012fBuy Diesen merchandise: https://diesen-shop.fourthwall.com/en-nokBooks by Prof. Glenn Diesen: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09FPQ4MDL
  • Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast

    Max Otte: Political Earthquaake in Germany - AfD Scores Historic Victory

    09/07/2026 | 43 mins.
    Max Otte is an entrepreneur, political economist, investment manager, philanthropist and political activist. With 141 votes, he was the runner-up for the election of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany on 13 February 2022. Otte discusses the political earthquake in Germany.Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen: Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/ X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_DiesenPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/glenndiesen Support the research by Prof. Glenn Diesen: PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/glenndiesenBuy me a Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/gdiesengGo Fund Me: https://gofund.me/09ea012fBuy Diesen merchandise: https://diesen-shop.fourthwall.com/en-nokBooks by Prof. Glenn Diesen: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09FPQ4MDL
  • Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast

    Seyed M. Marandi: U.S.-Iran War Enters a New Dangerous Phase

    09/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi is a professor at Tehran University and a former advisor to Iran's nuclear negotiation team. Marandi discusses a new phase of the US-Iran War as both the US and Iran aim to assert escalation dominance.Glenn Diesen clip channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Prof.GlennDiesenClipsFollow Prof. Glenn Diesen: Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/ X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_DiesenPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/glenndiesen Support the research by Prof. Glenn Diesen: PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/glenndiesenBuy me a Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/gdiesengGo Fund Me: https://gofund.me/09ea012fBuy merchandise: https://diesen-shop.fourthwall.com/en-nokBooks by Prof. Glenn Diesen: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09FPQ4MDL
  • Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast

    Anthony Aguilar: Iran Baited the U.S. & Is Bleeding It Dry

    09/06/2026 | 54 mins.
    Anthony Aguilar is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, a Special Forces Green Beret who served as a combat infantry officer for 25 years in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. Aguilar worked as an aid contractor for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), and became a whistleblower over the atrocities.Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen: Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/ X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_DiesenPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/glenndiesen Buy Diesen merchandise: https://diesen-shop.fourthwall.com/en-nokSupport the research by Prof. Glenn Diesen: PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/glenndiesenBuy me a Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/gdiesengGo Fund Me: https://gofund.me/09ea012fBooks by Prof. Glenn Diesen: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09FPQ4MDL
  • Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast

    Richard Wolff: The New Phase of American Colonialism

    09/05/2026 | 58 mins.
    Prof. Richard Wolff discusses why the new phase of American Colonialism.Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen: Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/ X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_DiesenPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/glenndiesen Support the research by Prof. Glenn Diesen: PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/glenndiesenBuy me a Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/gdiesengGo Fund Me: https://gofund.me/09ea012fBuy Diesen merchandise: https://diesen-shop.fourthwall.com/en-nokBooks by Prof. Glenn Diesen: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09FPQ4MDL
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About Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast
Russian foreign policy, Geoeconomics & Eurasian integration Books by Professor Diesen: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09FPQ4MDL
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