Glenn Diesen - Greater Eurasia Podcast

Jack F. Matlock, Jr, was the U.S. Ambassador to the USSR, 1987–1991, and had a key role in negotiating an end to the Cold War. Ambassador Matlock also served at the US embassy in Moscow during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ambassador Matlock discusses the failure to establish a mutually acceptable European security architecture after the Cold War, and why NATO expansionism resulted in a war in Ukraine.Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen: Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/ X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_DiesenPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/glenndiesen Support the research by Prof. Glenn Diesen: PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/glenndiesenBuy me a Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/gdiesengGo Fund Me: https://gofund.me/09ea012fBuy Diesen merchandise: https://diesen-shop.fourthwall.com/en-nokBooks by Prof. Glenn Diesen: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B09FPQ4MDL