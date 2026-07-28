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19 episodes
- Today, we’re on a sun-baked rock in Saint-Jean Bay - a once-forgotten Caribbean outpost that became St Barths. Jules and Richard trace how Rémy de Haenen’s daring landing and cliffside home gave rise to Eden Rock, and how an island once defined by scarcity became one of the world’s most discreetly glamorous escapes.
Check into Eden Rock, St Barths here.
Hotels with History is brought to you by Perowne International.
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- We’re standing on Pariser Platz, beneath the shadow of the Brandenburg Gate, where Berlin has staged some of the twentieth century’s most dramatic scenes. In this episode, we'll explore how the Adlon became the city’s living room: an imperial showpiece, Weimar salon, wartime witness and Cold War casualty, before being rebuilt as a symbol of reunification, power and private drama in full public view.
Check into The Adlon here.
Hotels with History is brought to you by Perowne International.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In this episode, Jules and Richard delve into how Henry Flagler’s railway carried the Gilded Age elite to Palm Beach, and how The Breakers rose from wilderness, fire, hurricane and wartime service to become one of the great oceanfront survivors of American hospitality.
Check into The Breakers Palm Beach here.
Hotels with History is brought to you by Perowne International.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Picture being on a sweep of white sand where Rio meets the Atlantic. Through revolutions, dictatorship, and the moving of the capital itself, Jules and Richard trace how this luminous beachfront palace endured it all. They reflect on how this iconic property reflects Brazil’s wild glamour, political upheaval, mystery and irrepressible rhythm.
Check into The Copacabana Palace here.
Hotels with History is brought to you by Perowne International.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- We’re spending this episode on the shores of Lake Como, at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. As Richard takes in one of the most fought-over views in Europe, we trace how this stretch of lake has shaped history; from Roman emperors and poets to silk merchants, Hollywood stars and modern-day icons. We explore how a family-run hotel has mirrored the changing idea of luxury itself, and why this landscape, constant through centuries, still holds such power over the imagination and all who visit.
Check into Grand Hotel Tremezzo here.
Hotels with History is brought to you by Perowne International.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Hotels with History
Join Richard E. Grant and Jules Perowne as they uncover the hidden stories that took place within the walls of some of the world’s most iconic hotels. Each episode, they’ll uncover the scandals, legends and surprising moments that turned these buildings into landmarks. If you want to understand a city, start with its hotels - and you'll want to start here.Podcast website
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