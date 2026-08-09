The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast

If you are considering divorce, you have probably been thinking about it for a long time-months or even years. Making the decision to divorce takes time and a lot of thought. But there's something else that might help you make the best decisions for you and your kids: planning. My guest in this episode is NY based divorce attorney, Andrea Friedman, who talks specifically about the kind of planning that will help you make those really important decisions--everything from financial and real estate to parenting plans and lifestyle.