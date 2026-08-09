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The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast

Divorced Girl Smiling/Jackie Pilossoph
RelationshipsSociety & Culture
The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast
Latest episode

281 episodes

  • The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast

    Money Management Tips During Divorce

    08/09/2026 | 30 mins.
    The financial aspect of a divorce can be the most stressful part of this major life transition. Who better than to offer money management tips than my guest, Financial Divorce Coach, Hirsch Serman? These are game changers in helping you feel more calm and organized.
  • The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast

    Thinking About Divorce? Planning is Key

    08/05/2026 | 30 mins.
    If you are considering divorce, you have probably been thinking about it for a long time-months or even years. Making the decision to divorce takes time and a lot of thought. But there's something else that might help you make the best decisions for you and your kids: planning. My guest in this episode is NY based divorce attorney, Andrea Friedman, who talks specifically about the kind of planning that will help you make those really important decisions--everything from financial and real estate to parenting plans and lifestyle.
  • The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast

    Parenting Plans: The Healthy Balance Between Structure and Flexibility

    08/02/2026 | 32 mins.
    Parenting plans can be tricky. You don't want to have everything set in stone, yet you need to make sure there is structure. My guest in this episode is divorce mediator, Erik Feig, who offers tips on creating healthy parenting plans to benefit both parents and kids.
  • The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast

    The Key to Success in Mediation: Setting Goals

    07/30/2026 | 31 mins.
    Want to know the key to being successful in divorce mediation? According to my guest in this episode, the answer is: setting goals. David Louis is a divorce mediator, who talks about the importance of both the mediator and the participants in setting goals before each session. David also offers tips on how to determine the goals.
  • The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast

    Gray Divorce: Why More People Over 50 Are Ending Long-Term Marriages

    07/29/2026 | 33 mins.
    Gray divorce continues to be on the rise. Why? We tell you in this episode. My guest is Divorce, Relationships and Life Coach, Michèle Heffron and we get into what to expect in a gray divorce, as well as tips for those in it or who are about to be in it. Read Michèle's article on the subject here: https://www.divorcedgirlsmiling.com/gray-divorce-what-it-is-why-its-different-and-how-to-move-through-it-well/
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About The Divorced Girl Smiling Podcast
Divorce support through our podcast, articles, TRUSTED, VETTED divorce professionals, and community when you need it most.
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RelationshipsSociety & Culture

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