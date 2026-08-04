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So Your Parents Are Old

Vanessa Grigoriadis
ArtsDocumentary
So Your Parents Are Old
Latest episode

55 episodes

  • So Your Parents Are Old

    Longevity and Parents with Mangesh Hattikudur: Listen to Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever

    07/14/2026 | 53 mins.
    This week, we’re sharing the first episode of Skyline Drive: How to Live Forever, a new Kaleidoscope and iHeartPodcasts series hosted by Mangesh Hattikudur. The show dives into the world of longevity science, biohacking, and the people trying to turn immortality into reality.
  • So Your Parents Are Old

    How To Avoid Scams with Patrick Coughlin

    06/23/2026 | 33 mins.
    Cybersecurity expert and author of The Dark Side of the Boom Patrick Coughlin joins Vanessa to talk about the scams coming for our parents and their bank accounts. They get into AI voice cloning, spoofed numbers, why seniors are such major targets, and what to do when someone calls with an emergency that feels terrifyingly real.

    Check out Scamwise for help spotting suspicious texts, emails, phone calls, and mail.
  • So Your Parents Are Old

    Boosting Your Brain Health with Dr. Silky Pahlajani

    06/16/2026 | 33 mins.
    What can you actually do to keep your brain healthy — and what is just wellness noise? Vanessa talks with Dr. Silky Pahlajani of Weill Cornell Medicine about Alzheimer’s, women’s brain health, menopause, sleep, stress, depression, hearing, diabetes, and the small habits that may help protect cognition over time.
  • So Your Parents Are Old

    Senior Living, and When Does Gen X Move In? With Neil Nagraj and Laura House

    06/09/2026 | 34 mins.
    Senior care advisor Neil Nagraj and podcaster Laura House join Vanessa to talk about the impossible math of senior housing: when aging in place stops working, what assisted living actually is, and why so many families wait for a crisis before making a plan. Also discussed: memory care, Medicaid myths, long-term care insurance, and Gen X’s grim future.

    Learn more about Neil’s company, The Senior Housing Authority. For more from Laura, listen to How’s Your Boomer? or subscribe to the newsletter.
  • So Your Parents Are Old

    Revisit: No One Should Live This Long with Comedian Lewis Black

    06/02/2026 | 40 mins.
    This is an episode where we get mad! Comedian ⁠Lewis Black⁠ cared for his late elderly parents, who lived to 101 and 104. He talks about something nobody wants to even think about: what he'll do when he's too old to care for himself.

    Hear more from Lewis in his podcast, ⁠Lewis Black's Rantcast⁠, or read one of his ⁠books⁠.
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About So Your Parents Are Old
Journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis talks to friends, experts, and celebrities about the chaos of dealing with aging parents. From Medicaid nightmares to emotional meltdowns in storage units, it’s a brutally honest, often hilarious look at one of life’s most disorienting stages. Come for the catharsis, stay for the gallows humor and unfiltered conversations. If you’re currently the parent to your parents, this is your group chat in podcast form.
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