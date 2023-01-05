Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jay Edidin & Miles Stokes
Because It's About Time Someone Did
  • 413 – Convergence (feat. Douglas Wolk)
    In which X-Force goes to Exploding Colossal Man; Douglas Wolk may or may not have superpowers; Karma gets girlfriends; we are already tired of Reignfire; Meltdown and Sunspot initiate a love triangle; and Jay is writing some more X-Men.
    6/5/2023
    1:02:37
  • 412 – Yappin’ and Scrappin’
    In which Kelly and Seagle's X-runs begin with immense promise; dark psychic residue gets just everywhere; Storm's past is literally buried; Wolverine is just saying is all; Cecilia Reyes's job doesn't deserve her, and Cyclops and Phoenix are the worst at being normal. X-PLAINED: The Grey family reunion X-Men #71-72 What counts as an Uncanny X-Men #138 cover reference Baggage and also suitcases Steve Seagle’s (scuttled) Phoenix plans Bone whiskers Telemarketer power moves Cecilia Reyes Marrow (Sarah) Sam Guthrie's tiny ponytail The ol’ wall-of-televisions trope The cost of one banana Sebastian Shaw vs the IRS (maybe) A mostly empty attic Wolverine’s etiquette lessons The dessert claw vs the salad claw The physicality of Carlos Pacheco’s art Cannonball, the grown-up in the room Magneto’s increasingly complicated past Magnus, Erik, and Max (again) Uncanny X-Men #351-352 Cecilia Reyes’s return-to-office Intersectionality Pyro, forever dying of the Legacy Virus Daredevil vs Cecilia Reyes’s bedside manner Kevin, Lord of the Jungle Ending conversations by turning into a bird A.I.M.* (*Advanced Idea Mechanics) Crows of Ill Portent A Box of Entity Condors and Cockatoos Logan’s denim proclivities Arcade vs. Mojo Special thanks to Dylan Higgins for edits and production assistance! NEXT EPISODE: X-Force goes to Burning Man! Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog! Find us on iTunes or Stitcher! Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here! Buy rad swag at our TeePublic shop!
    5/28/2023
    54:28
  • 411 – Tearaway Pants
    In which we actually kind of like a Sabretooth story; we’re not asking for viscera, here; all pants on Earth-616 are tearaway pants; we’d like to see more Wolverine stories about bodily autonomy; Gambit’s hallucinations have hallucinations; and there are probably too many X-books.
    5/22/2023
    1:02:45
  • 410 – Jubilee, Don’t Eat That
    In which the M-Plate Saga continues; Jay gets into the spirit of the day; we briefly give up on our primary mission; the story is coordinated if not coherent; Miles is not allowed to continuity-shame about Tolkein; Gaia is extra chill; Dirt Nap discovers altruism; and Jubilee should absolutely not have eaten that.
    5/8/2023
    47:28
  • 409 – Lurid Malarkey
    In which nobody is sure what Emplate actually eats; airport food is not a good peace offering; Larry Hama writes a good Jubilee; the St. Croix siblings merge; and we honestly have no idea what a token is.
    5/1/2023
    49:57

About Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

Because It's About Time Someone Did
