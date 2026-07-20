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571 episodes
- Illustration by David Wynne
In which we wrap things up.
X-PLAINED:
Krakoa (mostly)
The True Secret History of Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men
The True Secret History of Matt Hunter
Live shows
The “WHAT”s
Audio production through transition
Adapting to long-distance recording
Proximity
Our retirement plans
The means of production
Our favorite voice effects
Sound design considerations for Dazzler’s shows
What we’ve learned from making Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men
Regrets
Where to find Matt online
Our evolving feelings about the X-Men
Stories we would’ve liked to have covered
The evolving podcasting landscape
X-Men analogues
Our theoretical Magic: The Gathering mechanics
What X-Men is really about
How to read like Jay and Miles
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Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!
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Illustration by David Wynne
In which we wrap up the continuity portion of the podcast along with our coverage of Grant Morrison’s New X-Men; Wolverine poses dramatically; Cyclops breaks the timeline; Wolverine poses dramatically; we are deeply intrigued by Brian and his magic car; Wolverine poses dramatically; Sublime extends his reach; Phoenix heals the timeline; Wolverine poses dramatically; change is important; and somewhere Wolverine is probably still posing dramatically.
X-PLAINED:
X of Swords (somewhat)
Endings
Varying opinions on the same art
Earth-15104
‘Crawlers
Tom Skylark
Rover (in several media)
The Beast (Hank McCoy) (sort of)
The evolution of EVA
An evocative quotation
Several recognizable oracles
Where the timeline broke
The Proud People
Apollyon the Destroyer
Mer-Max
A somewhat robotic love triangle
Tito Bohusk
How to hatch a Phoenix egg
The White Hot Room
The Termids
Several atrocities
An unfortunate costume choice
John Sublime (for real this time)
Yet another origin of life on Earth
Evil science
Kick (more) (again)
Weapon XIV
The X-Men’s last stand
An unlikely Phoenix host
Breaking cycles
Aspects of Earth-15104 we’d like to see explored further
Where we’d conclude the X-Men
NEXT EPISODE: The end.
Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.
Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!
Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!
Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
- Illustration by David Wynne
In which we remain frustrated with Morrison’s Magneto; Esme Cuckoo’s hat game is lacking; and the status quo dies with Jean Grey.
X-PLAINED:
Dubious X-relationships
Some excellent songs from an excellent show
New X-Men #149-150
Various atrocities and catastrophes
The resistance, such as it is
Magneto’s limits
A rebirth
Neutron warheads
The cavalry
Yet another death of Magneto
Yet another death of Jean Grey
A peculiar epilogue
A legacy of retcons
A miasma of bleakness and futility
The Xorn retcon
Disability in “Planet X”
Miracles of Magnetism
NEXT EPISODE: The future!
Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.
Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!
Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!
Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
- Illustration by David Wynne
In which many plot threads come together; Charles Xavier is a catastrophically bad listener; you should probably not live in the Marvel Universe; bridges are really important; there’s nothing sexy about dying of heat exhaustion; and we judge Morrison’s Magneto and find him wanting.
X-PLAINED:
What Xorn did after dying
The story so far
New X-Men #146-148
Beast’s typing gloves
Several innovative ways to type loudly
Doomed plans
A manufactured confrontation
A trap
Magneto reimagined
Visual depictions of sweat
“New Genosha”
Death and rebirth
Whether Magneto has a place in New X-Men; and if so, what
A name for an era
NEXT EPISODE: Yet another death of Magneto
Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.
Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!
Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!
Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
- Illustration by David Wynne
In which friends don’t let friends drink sparkling wine at the Hellfire Club; Cyclops is a Silent Hill protagonist; Fantomex is a cool dude; John Sublime has his grubby little fingers in everything; and three men do a lot of things to avoid going to therapy.
X-PLAINED:
What happened to the World
Weapon XVI
New X-Men #142-145
Fantomex (more) (again)
The Weapon Plus program
A large number of things men will do instead of going to therapy
How to murder a nice, romantic mood
The Hellfire Club, the rest of the time
Jake Danials Whisky
A drinking contest
The Mysteries of Harris Burdick
The World
Weapon XV
A series of B&Es
Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.)
Car cops
Weapon XV’s feelings
Weapon Plus’s secret space headquarters
Education at the Xavier School
Gender-swapped superheroes and heirs to superheroes
NEXT EPISODE: Magneto, unmasked!
Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.
Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!
Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!
Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
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