







Illustration by David Wynne

In which we wrap up the continuity portion of the podcast along with our coverage of Grant Morrison’s New X-Men; Wolverine poses dramatically; Cyclops breaks the timeline; Wolverine poses dramatically; we are deeply intrigued by Brian and his magic car; Wolverine poses dramatically; Sublime extends his reach; Phoenix heals the timeline; Wolverine poses dramatically; change is important; and somewhere Wolverine is probably still posing dramatically.



X-PLAINED:



X of Swords (somewhat)



Endings



Varying opinions on the same art



Earth-15104



‘Crawlers



Tom Skylark



Rover (in several media)



The Beast (Hank McCoy) (sort of)



The evolution of EVA



An evocative quotation



Several recognizable oracles



Where the timeline broke



The Proud People



Apollyon the Destroyer



Mer-Max



A somewhat robotic love triangle



Tito Bohusk



How to hatch a Phoenix egg



The White Hot Room



The Termids



Several atrocities



An unfortunate costume choice



John Sublime (for real this time)



Yet another origin of life on Earth



Evil science



Kick (more) (again)



Weapon XIV



The X-Men’s last stand



An unlikely Phoenix host



Breaking cycles



Aspects of Earth-15104 we’d like to see explored further



Where we’d conclude the X-Men



NEXT EPISODE: The end.



Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.



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