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Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

Jay Edidin & Miles Stokes
ArtsBooks
Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men
Latest episode

571 episodes

  • Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

    532 – No Regrets (feat. Matt Hunter)

    07/19/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Illustration by David Wynne
    In which we wrap things up.

    X-PLAINED:

    Krakoa (mostly)

    The True Secret History of Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

    The True Secret History of Matt Hunter

    Live shows

    The “WHAT”s

    Audio production through transition

    Adapting to long-distance recording

    Proximity

    Our retirement plans

    The means of production

    Our favorite voice effects

    Sound design considerations for Dazzler’s shows

    What we’ve learned from making Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

    Regrets

    Where to find Matt online

    Our evolving feelings about the X-Men

    Stories we would’ve liked to have covered

    The evolving podcasting landscape

    X-Men analogues

    Our theoretical Magic: The Gathering mechanics

    What X-Men is really about

    How to read like Jay and Miles

    Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.

    Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!

    Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!

    Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
  • Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

    531 – Here Comes Tomorrow

    07/13/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
     

     

    Illustration by David Wynne
    In which we wrap up the continuity portion of the podcast along with our coverage of Grant Morrison’s New X-Men; Wolverine poses dramatically; Cyclops breaks the timeline; Wolverine poses dramatically; we are deeply intrigued by Brian and his magic car; Wolverine poses dramatically; Sublime extends his reach; Phoenix heals the timeline; Wolverine poses dramatically; change is important; and somewhere Wolverine is probably still posing dramatically.

    X-PLAINED:

    X of Swords (somewhat)

    Endings

    Varying opinions on the same art

    Earth-15104

    ‘Crawlers

    Tom Skylark

    Rover (in several media)

    The Beast (Hank McCoy) (sort of)

    The evolution of EVA

    An evocative quotation

    Several recognizable oracles

    Where the timeline broke

    The Proud People

    Apollyon the Destroyer

    Mer-Max

    A somewhat robotic love triangle

    Tito Bohusk

    How to hatch a Phoenix egg

    The White Hot Room

    The Termids

    Several atrocities

    An unfortunate costume choice

    John Sublime (for real this time)

    Yet another origin of life on Earth

    Evil science

    Kick (more) (again)

    Weapon XIV

    The X-Men’s last stand

    An unlikely Phoenix host

    Breaking cycles

    Aspects of Earth-15104 we’d like to see explored further

    Where we’d conclude the X-Men

    NEXT EPISODE: The end.

    Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.

    Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!

    Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!

    Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
  • Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

    530 – Not for Beginners

    07/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Illustration by David Wynne
    In which we remain frustrated with Morrison’s Magneto; Esme Cuckoo’s hat game is lacking; and the status quo dies with Jean Grey.

    X-PLAINED:

    Dubious X-relationships

    Some excellent songs from an excellent show

    New X-Men #149-150

    Various atrocities and catastrophes

    The resistance, such as it is

    Magneto’s limits

    A rebirth

    Neutron warheads

    The cavalry

    Yet another death of Magneto

    Yet another death of Jean Grey

    A peculiar epilogue

    A legacy of retcons

    A miasma of bleakness and futility

    The Xorn retcon

    Disability in “Planet X”

    Miracles of Magnetism

    NEXT EPISODE: The future!

    Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.

    Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!

    Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!

    Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
  • Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

    529 – Magneto Was Wrong

    06/29/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Illustration by David Wynne
    In which many plot threads come together; Charles Xavier is a catastrophically bad listener; you should probably not live in the Marvel Universe; bridges are really important; there’s nothing sexy about dying of heat exhaustion; and we judge Morrison’s Magneto and find him wanting.

    X-PLAINED:

    What Xorn did after dying

    The story so far

    New X-Men #146-148

    Beast’s typing gloves

    Several innovative ways to type loudly

    Doomed plans

    A manufactured confrontation

    A trap

    Magneto reimagined

    Visual depictions of sweat

    “New Genosha”

    Death and rebirth

    Whether Magneto has a place in New X-Men; and if so, what

    A name for an era

    NEXT EPISODE: Yet another death of Magneto

    Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.

    Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!

    Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!

    Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
  • Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men

    528 – Welcome to the Slippery Slope

    06/22/2026 | 58 mins.
    Illustration by David Wynne

    In which friends don’t let friends drink sparkling wine at the Hellfire Club; Cyclops is a Silent Hill protagonist; Fantomex is a cool dude; John Sublime has his grubby little fingers in everything; and three men do a lot of things to avoid going to therapy.

    X-PLAINED:

    What happened to the World

    Weapon XVI

    New X-Men #142-145

    Fantomex (more) (again)

    The Weapon Plus program

    A large number of things men will do instead of going to therapy

    How to murder a nice, romantic mood

    The Hellfire Club, the rest of the time

    Jake Danials Whisky

    A drinking contest

    The Mysteries of Harris Burdick

    The World

    Weapon XV

    A series of B&Es

    Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.)

    Car cops

    Weapon XV’s feelings

    Weapon Plus’s secret space headquarters

    Education at the Xavier School

    Gender-swapped superheroes and heirs to superheroes

    NEXT EPISODE: Magneto, unmasked!

    Check out the visual companion to this episode on our blog.

    Find us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify!

    Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men is 100% ad-free and listener supported. If you want to help support the podcast–and unlock more cool stuff–you can do that right here!

    Buy rad swag at our Dashery shop!
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