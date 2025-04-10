108: Glacier Tips - What You Need To Know Before You Go!

In this episode of Exploring the National Parks, we're diving deep into the top tips you need to know before you go to Glacier National Park. Glacier is a truly stunning park, but it can be pretty overwhelming to plan a trip there. We'll walk you through everything from understanding the short season to scoring those coveted lodging reservations (hint: book early!). Plus, we'll share our insider strategies for beating the crowds and making the most of your time in this incredible park. Here’s what we’ll cover: The tiny window of time when the park is fully open How to avoid getting stuck in the off-season with nothing to do The secret to snagging a campsite or hotel reservation Why you might need to set your alarm for 4:00 AM (and why it's worth it!) How to plan your day to avoid the busiest crowds How to take advantage of Glacier's world-class mountain hiking trails There is so much to see and do in Glacier and we hope these tips help you get out there and make the most of your trip! If you need help, make sure to head over to DirtInMyShoes.com and check out our Glacier itinerary. Your mission for today: Do you have any Glacier tips that we missed? We want to hear from you! Head over to the Dirt In My Shoes Facebook or Instagram page and let us know your top tips for visiting Glacier National Park. For a full summary of this episode, links to things we mentioned, and free resources/deals to get your trip planning started, check out the full show notes here.