111: 5 Fascinating Fun Facts about Petrified Forest National Park
Join us for a flashback in time as we dive into fun facts about Petrified Forest National Park!
In this episode of Exploring the National Parks, we're going back to the desert to take you on a journey through a prehistoric world that was once a lush, tropical paradise teeming with bizarre and terrifying creatures. We’re sharing the top five surprising and fascinating facts about this ancient landscape that will completely change the way you see Petrified Forest National Park and turn it into a must-see national park for you!
Today, we’ll be discussing:
The shocking difference between the Petrified Forest in the past and how it looks now
Why this park is a crucial window into the dawn of the dinosaurs, thanks to its incredibly preserved Triassic-aged rocks
How this national park protects one of the largest concentrations of petrified wood in the world
The shocking and massive geological unconformity at Petrified Forest
The fascinating connection this park has to Route 66
We hope you enjoyed these fun facts all about Petrified Forest National Park! If you're ever in Arizona, be sure to visit and see the remnants of a prehistoric time for yourself!
110: Colorado National Parks Road Trip!
In this episode of Exploring the National Parks, we are exploring the beauty of Colorado's National Parks! We're sharing an epic 12-day road trip itinerary that takes you through four incredible parks: Rocky Mountain, Great Sand Dunes, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, and Mesa Verde.
We'll be hitting the highlights of each park, sharing tips for planning your trip, and even throwing in a fun van life twist with a curated mixtape of Colorado-based artists. So, buckle up and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!
Here’s what we will cover:
The perfect road trip route for hitting must-see parks and hidden gems
Highlights of each park so you know exactly what to expect and what not to miss!
The fascinating gateway towns that you can explore on your way
Our best tips for maximizing your time in each park so you don't miss a single breathtaking view
Important things that you’ll want to keep in mind to make the most of your trip
We hope you will enjoy hearing our ultimate itinerary for these four gorgeous Colorado national parks! If you need any help planning your trip, make sure you head over to DirtInMyShoes.com and check out our park itineraries!
109: Exploring Petrified Forest National Park: Best Tips + Activities
Alright, buckle up friends, because we're diving headfirst into the quirky charm of Petrified Forest National Park! Let’s forget those big-name parks for a minute and talk about this hidden gem that deserves to be more than just a pit stop on your Route 66 adventure.
This is such a cool park but it is often overlooked. We're here to spill all the secrets and share why this park is absolutely worth visiting and everything that makes it so cool!
Here’s what we’ll cover:
The colors of the Painted Desert and how they'll make you feel like you're in a Kung Fu movie
The iconic Route 66 pullout, where you can literally stand on a piece of Americana and snap a pic with a vintage Studebaker
The lowdown on Holbrook, Arizona, the ultimate Route 66 town, and why it's basically Radiator Springs in real life (plus, John's genius diner idea!)
The Blue Mesa trail, where you can hike through a landscape of blue badlands and petrified wood (just watch the clock!)
The secret to exploring the Jasper Forest off-the-beaten-path routes and why you need to grab a map from the visitor center
Petrified Forest is a park that demands a little extra attention, but trust us, it’s worth it. There really is something for everyone at this park! And hey, if you’re feeling inspired to open that Route 66/Pulp Fiction/Cars diner, you know where to find us!
108: Glacier Tips - What You Need To Know Before You Go!
In this episode of Exploring the National Parks, we're diving deep into the top tips you need to know before you go to Glacier National Park.
Glacier is a truly stunning park, but it can be pretty overwhelming to plan a trip there. We'll walk you through everything from understanding the short season to scoring those coveted lodging reservations (hint: book early!).
Plus, we'll share our insider strategies for beating the crowds and making the most of your time in this incredible park.
Here’s what we’ll cover:
The tiny window of time when the park is fully open
How to avoid getting stuck in the off-season with nothing to do
The secret to snagging a campsite or hotel reservation
Why you might need to set your alarm for 4:00 AM (and why it's worth it!)
How to plan your day to avoid the busiest crowds
How to take advantage of Glacier's world-class mountain hiking trails
There is so much to see and do in Glacier and we hope these tips help you get out there and make the most of your trip! If you need help, make sure to head over to DirtInMyShoes.com and check out our Glacier itinerary.
107: 5 Fascinating Fun Facts about Canyonlands National Park
In this episode of Exploring the National Parks, we’re diving into some seriously cool facts about John’s favorite Utah park—Canyonlands!
This park often flies under the radar, but we’re here to convince you that it deserves just as much love as the other Utah parks—maybe even more! Sure, it’s right next to Arches, but Canyonlands has its own wild, rugged beauty that makes it absolutely unforgettable.
Here’s what we’ll cover:
A surprising fact about where this national park is located
What makes the landscape here so unique
The actual dinosaur swim tracks you can still see today
Some fascinating facts about the park’s current ecosystem
The unexpected group responsible for building much of the park’s infrastructure
If you haven’t been to Canyonlands yet, trust us—you will want to add it to your list! And if you are planning a visit, we’ve got you covered. Head over to DirtInMyShoes.com to grab our brand-new Canyonlands Itinerary and make your trip unforgettable.
