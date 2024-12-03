The Behavioral Observations Podcast with Matt Cicoria

Powered by RND
Matt Cicoria
ScienceSocial SciencesHealth & WellnessMental Health

  • Deconstructing Compassionate ABA: Session 283 with Greg Hanley
    A few weeks ago I was fortunate enough to find a few hours to catch up with many-time guest and all-around podcast fave, Dr. Greg Hanley. We had what turned out to be a lengthy conversation that included the following: His recent professional association with Action Behavior Centers. Available jobs at Action Behavior Centers. The evolution of FTF Behavioral Consulting. The term, Compassionate ABA, including some of my misgivings on whether terms like these are necessary. The nuanced role of extinction in Skills Based Treatment. Distinguishing between the immediate and long-term effects of reinforcement. Efficacy vs. effectiveness. Some historical perspectives on Functional Analysis, including the unexpected topic in which the term 'automatic reinforcement' was used. Questioning the role of descriptive functional assessment. Greg's recent thoughts on head-directed self-injury. The role of tics in self-injury. Skills-based treatment's intersection with constructional approaches to behavioral intervention. If you think that's a lot, it's just a sample of what we talk about. Here are the links to what we discussed: Session 276 with Dr. Anthony Cammilleri. Ghaemmaghami et al. (2024). Toward Compassion in the Assessment and Treatment of Severe Problem Behavior. Slaton et al. (2024). Long-term effectiveness and generality of practical functional assessment and skill-based treatment. Carr et al. (1976). Stimulus control of self-destructive behavior in a psychotic child. Dr. Jessel's ResearchGate page. van Haaren (2015). Automatic negative reinforcement: Its possible role in problem behavior with treatment implications.
    2:06:04
  • A Behavioral Analysis of Problem Solving: Session 282 with Judah Axe
    Quick, what's 47 minus 12? What did you have for breakfast the day before yesterday? When is the next leap year? Hit pause real quick and try to answer these. Don't worry, I'm not going to hold you to your answers. What's more important is the processes you went through derive them. If you find this sort of thing interesting, then this is the podcast for you! Dr. Judah Axe joins me in Session 282 to discuss a behavioral interpretation of problem solving. Judah is a Professor in the Department of Behavior Analysis at Simmons University, and along with Drs. Paul Alberto and Anne Troutman, he is the author of Applied Behavior Analysis for Teachers. Here are just some of the topics we hit on: What, in behavioral terms, constitutes a problem? How Skinner first conceptualized problems and problem solving. How self-talk, visualization, and other private events play a role in problem solving. How we both wished we had stronger backgrounds in Developmental Psychology.  A quick review of Blooms Taxonomy. Current educational practices that potentially impede the development of higher order problem solving. Some topics that Judah may discuss at the upcoming Verbal Behavior Conference. How to determine if or when to teach problem solving skills. How improvisation might be fostered. The role of developing rules. The challenges of studying problem solving. Here are some resources we discussed: The Verbal Behavior Conference. Marckel, Neef, and Ferreri (2013). A PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS OF TEACHING IMPROVISATION WITH THE PICTURE EXCHANGE COMMUNICATION SYSTEM TO CHILDREN WITH AUTISM. Park and Gaylord-Ross (1989). A problem-solving approach to social skills training in employment settings with mentally retarded youth. Mann and Karsten (2020). Efficacy and social validity of procedures for improving conversational skills of college students with autism. Axe, Phelan, and Irwin (2019). Empirical Evaluations of Skinner's Analysis of Problem Solving. Talk Aloud Problem Solving. A sampling of LeBlanc and Carr's work in the area of problem solving. Michael (2017). What Every Student of Behavior Analysis Ought to Learn: A System for Classifying the Multiple Effects of Behavioral Variables. Spiral bound atlases.
    1:32:30
  • What are Open Science Practices and Why do they Matter? Inside JABA 21
    Dr. Matt Tincani joins Dr. John Borrero and me for the 21st (can you believe it!?!?) installment of the Inside JABA Series on Behavioral Observations. From a research perspective, this Inside JABA episode is by far our most wonkiest one to date. By that I mean we take a deep dive into the area of Open Science Practices. If you're not familiar with the Open Science movement, Matt walks us through the basics. In doing so, we review the lead paper in the fall 2024 issue of JABA that he co-wrote with Drs. Shawn Gilroy and Art Dowdy (see Tincani, Gilroy, and Dowdy, 2024). Of the several Open Science Practices, this paper - and by extension, this episode - focuses on Preregistration. According to Tincani and colleagues, "preregistration entails outlining a research protocol and specifying the study methods and plans for analysis, which are then archived publicly in a repository before conducting the study" (see p. 4). The point of doing this, amongst others, is to increase transparency and reduce criticisms of questionable research practices in Behavior-Analytic research, such as the file drawer effect, dropping participants from analyses, and so on. While these aims sound laudable, when reading this paper, my inner skeptic began formulating a handful of objections to preregistration, such as increasing barriers to conducting research by adding additional steps, "boxing in" the work of researchers to the point if inflexibility, and so on. Both in the paper and on this podcast, Matt walks through these common objections, so if you too are skeptical, give this episode a listen and see if Matt's treatment of these resonate with you. Here are a few resources mentioned in the episode: Tincani, Gilroy, and Dowdy (2024). Extensions of open science for applied behavior analysis: Preregistration for single-case experimental designs. Tincani and Travers (2019). Replication Research, Publication Bias, and Applied Behavior Analysis. Subscribe to JABA here. Open Science Collaboration (2015). Estimating the reproducibility of psychological science. Retraction Watch. Rick Kubina, Session 39. Kubina et al. (2017). A Critical Review of Line Graphs in Behavior Analytic Journals.
    1:04:00
  • Using Behavior Analysis for Health and Fitness Coaching: Session 280 with Sarah Burby
    53:05
  • Meaningful Programming for Adults with Autism: Session 279 with Peter Gerhardt and Shanna Bahry
    Drs. Peter Gerhardt and Shanna Bahry join me to talk about a range of topics centering around supporting adults with ASD and related disabilities. They are the authors of the new book, Make it Meaningful: Creating Programs that Matter into Adulthood for Learners with Autism Spectrum and Related Disorders. In this conversation, we talk about how ABA services are skewed towards younger populations, how programming for younger learners might look different if practitioners knew more about the unique needs of adult service recipients, risk aversion and other barriers to promoting independence, their 'wishlist' of skills that they'd like to see all adults with disabilities learn, having difficult conversations with parents, and lots more. Of course we discuss their book, the resources their book provides, and how these resources relate to other functional skills curricula that are out there... such as Essential for Living. You're also going to want to stay tuned for the entire conversation, because we close with some fantastic advice for just about everyone in this field. Here are links to some of the resources discussed in this episode: Where to get more info on the book, Make it Meaningful. Meaningful Hope ABA. The Epic School. Dr. Bahry on LinkedIn. Dr. Gerhardt on LinkedIn. Essential for Living. Bannerman et al. (1990). Balancing the right to habilitation with the right to personal liberties: The rights of people with Developmental Disabilities to eat too many doughnuts and take a nap. Rubin (2018). The Happiness Project, Tenth Anniversary Edition: Or, Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun.
    56:17

The Behavioral Observations Podcast with Matt Cicoria is an interview-based show that features conversations with innovative scientists and practitioners in the field of Behavior Analysis. The podcast covers topics such as Autism, Functional Behavioral Assessment, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Functional Communication Training, Verbal Behavior, and more!
