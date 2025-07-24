COMING SOON: Unsupervised with Syd & TP

You never know where this podcast is going—and neither do they. Known as Syd and TP, Syd Colson and Theresa Plaisance are best friends, former teammates, and now hosts who cannot, will not, stay on topic. After launching a hit TV show (which also didn't stay on topic), they return their hilarious antics to mainstream audiences, as their podcast "Unsupervised" brings in the same energy that fans have grown to love.One minute they're dissecting reality TV drama, the next they're debating if pigeons are government spies. Somewhere in between, they'll pull audiences into completely unhinged games that are way more fun than they should be (no, seriously), and they'll dish out impressively solid life advice to callers, who probably have no idea who they are and may wonder, are they okay? It's an in-real-life text thread turned podcast — like a 2 a.m. group chat you accidentally walked into. You'll be glad you stayed.