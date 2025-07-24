It’s our first episode—and yes, we’re way more excited than anyone else. We tackle fan questions (because we’re for the people) and recap All-Star Weekend: one week late, half-informed, and way too confident (kinda our brand). We talk romance in the WNBA and make a strong case for bringing back shame—looking at you, Heteros at Coldplay.Also, was Rosa Parks a benchwarmer or an actual legend? It ties in, we promise. Oh, and Syd did stand-up for the first time (?!). This episode is for everyone who watched All-Star Weekend via IG stories—those were the highlights, this is the other stuff.Get social with us and let us know what you think!Follow Syd on Instagram: @sydjcolsonFollow Syd on TikTok: @sydcolsonFollow Syd on X: @SydJColsonFollow TP on Instagram: @tplai55Follow TP on TikTok: @tplai55Follow TP on X: @tplai55Follow Unsupervised on Instagram: @unsupervisedsydtpFollow Unsupervised on TikTok: @unsupervisedsydtpFollow Unsupervised on X: @SydandTP...HOTLINE TO COMEHOSTSSydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERSSydney ColsonTheresa PlaisanceGina ParadisoKayla JohnsonJulia CassidyEDITOR Jon RoemerUnsupervised is produced in partnership with DEAR MEDIA and TOGETHXR.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You never know where this podcast is going—and neither do they. Known as Syd and TP, Syd Colson and Theresa Plaisance are best friends, former teammates, and now hosts who cannot, will not, stay on topic. After launching a hit TV show (which also didn't stay on topic), they return their hilarious antics to mainstream audiences, as their podcast "Unsupervised" brings in the same energy that fans have grown to love.One minute they’re dissecting reality TV drama, the next they’re debating if pigeons are government spies. Somewhere in between, they'll pull audiences into completely unhinged games that are way more fun than they should be (no, seriously), and they’ll dish out impressively solid life advice to callers, who probably have no idea who they are and may wonder, are they okay? It’s an in-real-life text thread turned podcast — like a 2 a.m. group chat you accidentally walked into. You'll be glad you stayed.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
