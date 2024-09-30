Powered by RND
Lemonada
Get ready to dive into PANTS, with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey.  They met over twenty years ago playing best friends on the iconic, groundbreaking show THE L...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 231
  • Winter is Coming
    Pants Survival Skills, Holiday Watch Recommendations, and Relatable Cults and Scams Pre-Order Our Book @ SoGayForYou.com   PANTS with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey is produced by Valerie Hurt   Video Editing by Ana Rezende     Sound Mixing and Editing by Jaime Sickora  Executive Produced by Katie Rhodes and Peg Donegan  Our music is by Carol Parr @csssuxxxSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    28:22
  • It’s Our Go-To Time of Year!
    The Nature of Time,  Holiday Plans, Airplane Strategies, and Tauntaun Coats Pre-Order Our Book @ SoGayForYou.com   PANTS with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey is produced by Valerie Hurt Video Editing by Ana Rezende     Sound Mixing and Editing by Jaime Sickora  Executive Produced by Katie Rhodes and Peg Donegan  Our music is by Carol Parr @csssuxxxSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:33
  • Hot Cuppa Pants
    Last meals,  perfect cookies,  holiday bakes and a dog’s true self. Pre-Order Our Book @ SoGayForYou.com   PANTS with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey is produced by Valerie Hurt Video Editing by Ana Rezende     Sound Mixing and Editing by Jaime Sickora  Executive Produced by Katie Rhodes and Peg Donegan  Our music is by Carol Parr @csssuxxxSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    29:29
  • Jane Lynch!
    Jane Lynch stops by to chat with the Pants about astrology, deep fears, future podcasts and more. Pre-Order Our Book @ SoGayForYou.com   PANTS with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey is produced by Valerie Hurt Video Editing by Ana Rezende     Sound Mixing and Editing by Jaime Sickora  Executive Produced by Katie Rhodes and Peg Donegan  Our music is by Carol Parr @csssuxxxSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:31
  • Dry Holes and Other Tragedies
    Stress ball pajama party, post election feelings   Merch Drop at PantsPod.shop Pre-Order Our Book @ SoGayForYou.com PANTS with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey is produced by Valerie Hurt Video Editing by Ana Rezende     Sound Mixing and Editing by Jaime Sickora  Executive Produced by Katie Rhodes and Peg Donegan  Our music is by Carol Parr @csssuxxxSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    29:12

About PANTS with Kate and Leisha

Get ready to dive into PANTS, with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey.  They met over twenty years ago playing best friends on the iconic, groundbreaking show THE L WORD. Each week, these two real-life BFFs catch up with each other on the big and small things going on in their lives, complete with hilarious oversharing, unqualified advice, and heated debates.  PANTS is about friendship, queer life, chosen family and all things DIY. Listen to PANTS and eavesdrop on a friendship that’s as dynamic and entertaining as it is genuine. After all, at this point, you can’t have one leg without the other. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/
