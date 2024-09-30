Get ready to dive into PANTS, with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey. They met over twenty years ago playing best friends on the iconic, groundbreaking show THE L...

Stress ball pajama party, post election feelings

Jane Lynch stops by to chat with the Pants about astrology, deep fears, future podcasts and more.

Last meals, perfect cookies, holiday bakes and a dog's true self.

The Nature of Time, Holiday Plans, Airplane Strategies, and Tauntaun Coats

Pants Survival Skills, Holiday Watch Recommendations, and Relatable Cults and Scams

About PANTS with Kate and Leisha

Get ready to dive into PANTS, with Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey. They met over twenty years ago playing best friends on the iconic, groundbreaking show THE L WORD. Each week, these two real-life BFFs catch up with each other on the big and small things going on in their lives, complete with hilarious oversharing, unqualified advice, and heated debates. PANTS is about friendship, queer life, chosen family and all things DIY. Listen to PANTS and eavesdrop on a friendship that’s as dynamic and entertaining as it is genuine. After all, at this point, you can’t have one leg without the other. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/