Embracing the Third Age: Upsides of being where we are

In our final episode of our first podcast season, the Two Third Agers, Katy and Jenny, switch it up a bit to focus on the upsides of being the age we are and discuss similarities and differences between us and between us and others of our age. This is a fun discussion about all things aging, but not too old yet!! Stay tuned for our second season after a break when we plan to have invited guests talk with us about their experiences with aging and some of their particular expertise. THANKS for listening!