TNG Season 4 Tier List! Coming off of the high of The Best of Both Worlds, TNG in season 4 is considered by many fans to be amongst the best season of Star Trek ever made. But do Marvin and Dan agree? Also, will Marvin be able to remember the titles of every episode this season?! Tune in to find out!



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0:00 - Intro

7:05 - The Best of Both Worlds, Part II

15:23 - Family

24:19 - Brothers

30:10 - Suddenly Human

35:25 - Remember Me

42:23 - Legacy

47:07 - Reunion

53:41 - Future Imperfect

59:14 - Sponsor (Ekster)

1:00:25 - Final Mission

1:04:39 - The Loss

1:10:20 - Data's Day

1:16:19 - The Wounded

1:21:30 - Devil's Due

1:27:50 - Clues

1:32:20 - First Contact

1:37:03 - Galaxy's Child

1:41:15 - Night Terrors

1:45:01 - Identity Crisis

1:49:56 - The Nth Degree

1:54:00 - Qpid

1:57:10 - The Drumhead

2:02:50 - Half a Life

2:09:05 - The Host

2:18:36 - The Mind's Eye

2:24:02 - In Theory

2:30:37 - Redemption

2:35:58 - Final tier list and discussion

2:47:36 - Outro