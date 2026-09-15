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Newbie Star Trek

Fugitive Frames
TV & FilmTV Reviews
Newbie Star Trek
Latest episode

242 episodes

  • Newbie Star Trek

    NST: DS9 - The Search, Part I - Season 3, Episode 1 (Season Premiere)

    09/15/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    The Search, Part I! How does Sisko respond when faced with an existential crisis that threatens the entire Federation? He speaks softly and carries a big Defiant! Also, Odo REALLY needs to get to this friggin' nebula, sheesh! 
     
    We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, and a bunch of other perks!
    YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek 
     
    Check out our new Defiant T-shirt at https://FugitiveFrames.Store !
     
    Looking for a stylish, compact wallet that can fan out your cards with the push of a button? Get an additional 20% discount by using our offer code "NEWBIE26" at https://partner.ekster.com/NewbieStarTrek26 ! This offer stacks with other sales on the website!  
     
    Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
     
    Intro theme song: La Disfida by Nate Tang 
    "What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang 
     
    Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
     
    0:00 - Intro
    9:48 - Around the Sun
    30:05 - Sponsor (Ekster)
    37:13 - Episode recap and discussion
    1:29:18 - Mailbag
    1:39:42 - Outro
  • Newbie Star Trek

    NST: DS9 - The Jem'Hadar - Season 2, Episode 26 (Season Finale)

    09/01/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    The Jem'Hadar! An episode that should've been titled "The Dominion" instead. A light-hearted sitcom-style camping trip turns into an encounter with the greatest threat the Federation has ever seen. Sheesh, that escalated quickly! 
     
    We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, and a bunch of other perks!
    YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek 
     
    Check out our merch at https://FugitiveFrames.Store
     
    Looking for a stylish, compact wallet that can fan out your cards with the push of a button? Get an additional 20% discount by using our offer code "NEWBIE26" at https://partner.ekster.com/NewbieStarTrek26 ! This offer stacks with other sales on the website!  
     
    Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
     
    Intro theme song: La Disfida by Nate Tang 
    "What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang 
     
    Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
     
    0:00 - Intro
    13:23 - Around the Sun
    17:32 - Sponsor (Ekster)
    23:35 - Episode recap and discussion
    1:31:49 - Mailbag
    1:42:03 - Outro
  • Newbie Star Trek

    NST: DS9 - Tribunal - Season 2, Episode 25

    08/25/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    Tribunal! Boy, Miles O'Brien continues to suffer, and this time this trial feels very Kafkaesque, wouldn't you say? 
     
    We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, and a bunch of other perks!
    YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek 
     
    Check out our merch at https://FugitiveFrames.Store
     
    Check out RIFF, the infinite trivia card game, at https://riffquick.com/NEWBIESTARTREK and use our offer code NEWBIESTARTREK for 10% off your order (minimum two decks). 
     
    Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
     
    Intro theme song: La Disfida by Nate Tang 
    "What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang 
     
    Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
     
    0:00 - Intro
    8:11 - Around the Sun
    28:02 - Sponsor (RIFF)
    31:45 - Episode recap and discussion
    1:25:16 - Mailbag
    1:33:41 - Outro
  • Newbie Star Trek

    NST: TNG - All Good Things... - Season 7, Episodes 25-26 (Series Finale)

    08/18/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    All Good Things... must come to an end. Well, not the podcast, in fact we'll eventually be going through three shows at once: continuing DS9, starting Voyager, and livestreaming our discussions of TOS! But for now, our journey with TNG has come to an end. And what better way to end this crazy ride with a timey-wimey episode that jumps back and forth so wildly that that it would make Kurt Vonnegut blush! 
     
    We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, TOS/TAS livestreams, and a bunch of other perks!
    YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek 
     
    Check out our merch at https://FugitiveFrames.Store
     
    Get started podcasting with Libsyn! Head to https://goto.libsyn.com/newbiestartrek for 1 free month + 50% off your first two paid months!
     
    Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
     
    Intro theme song: Earl Grey (Hot!) by Nate Tang
    "What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang
     
    Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
     
    0:00 - Intro
    3:17 - Sponsor (Libsyn)
    4:22 - Episode recap and discussion
    1:41:08 - Outro
  • Newbie Star Trek

    NST: TNG - Season 4 Tier List

    08/04/2026 | 2h 49 mins.
    TNG Season 4 Tier List! Coming off of the high of The Best of Both Worlds, TNG in season 4 is considered by many fans to be amongst the best season of Star Trek ever made. But do Marvin and Dan agree? Also, will Marvin be able to remember the titles of every episode this season?! Tune in to find out!
     
    We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, and a bunch of other perks!
    YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek 
     
    Check out our merch at https://FugitiveFrames.Store
     
    Looking for a stylish, compact wallet that can fan out your cards with the push of a button? Get an additional 20% discount by using our offer code "NEWBIE" at https://partner.ekster.com/NewbieStarTrek2026 ! This offer stacks with other sales on the website! 
     
    Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
     
    Intro theme song: Earl Grey (Hot!) by Nate Tang
    "What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang
     
    Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
     
    0:00 - Intro
    7:05 - The Best of Both Worlds, Part II
    15:23 - Family
    24:19 - Brothers
    30:10 - Suddenly Human
    35:25 - Remember Me
    42:23 - Legacy
    47:07 - Reunion
    53:41 - Future Imperfect
    59:14 - Sponsor (Ekster)
    1:00:25 - Final Mission
    1:04:39 - The Loss
    1:10:20 - Data's Day
    1:16:19 - The Wounded
    1:21:30 - Devil's Due
    1:27:50 - Clues
    1:32:20 - First Contact
    1:37:03 - Galaxy's Child
    1:41:15 - Night Terrors
    1:45:01 - Identity Crisis
    1:49:56 - The Nth Degree
    1:54:00 - Qpid
    1:57:10 - The Drumhead
    2:02:50 - Half a Life
    2:09:05 - The Host
    2:18:36 - The Mind's Eye
    2:24:02 - In Theory
    2:30:37 - Redemption
    2:35:58 - Final tier list and discussion
    2:47:36 - Outro
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About Newbie Star Trek
Ricardo and Sara have never watched Star Trek before! So Marvin and Dan are taking them on a journey to watch it all, one episode at a time! From unhinged unrelated tangents to deep philosophical discussions, you'll never know what the week's episode might draw out of us! We're currently going through Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, alternating by air date! New episodes every Tuesday! Newbie Star Trek is part of Fugitive Frames.
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