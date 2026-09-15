Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
242 episodes
- The Search, Part I! How does Sisko respond when faced with an existential crisis that threatens the entire Federation? He speaks softly and carries a big Defiant! Also, Odo REALLY needs to get to this friggin' nebula, sheesh!
We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, and a bunch of other perks!
YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek
Check out our new Defiant T-shirt at https://FugitiveFrames.Store !
Looking for a stylish, compact wallet that can fan out your cards with the push of a button? Get an additional 20% discount by using our offer code "NEWBIE26" at https://partner.ekster.com/NewbieStarTrek26 ! This offer stacks with other sales on the website!
Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
Intro theme song: La Disfida by Nate Tang
"What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang
Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
0:00 - Intro
9:48 - Around the Sun
30:05 - Sponsor (Ekster)
37:13 - Episode recap and discussion
1:29:18 - Mailbag
1:39:42 - Outro
- The Jem'Hadar! An episode that should've been titled "The Dominion" instead. A light-hearted sitcom-style camping trip turns into an encounter with the greatest threat the Federation has ever seen. Sheesh, that escalated quickly!
We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, and a bunch of other perks!
YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek
Check out our merch at https://FugitiveFrames.Store
Looking for a stylish, compact wallet that can fan out your cards with the push of a button? Get an additional 20% discount by using our offer code "NEWBIE26" at https://partner.ekster.com/NewbieStarTrek26 ! This offer stacks with other sales on the website!
Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
Intro theme song: La Disfida by Nate Tang
"What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang
Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
0:00 - Intro
13:23 - Around the Sun
17:32 - Sponsor (Ekster)
23:35 - Episode recap and discussion
1:31:49 - Mailbag
1:42:03 - Outro
- Tribunal! Boy, Miles O'Brien continues to suffer, and this time this trial feels very Kafkaesque, wouldn't you say?
We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, and a bunch of other perks!
YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek
Check out our merch at https://FugitiveFrames.Store
Check out RIFF, the infinite trivia card game, at https://riffquick.com/NEWBIESTARTREK and use our offer code NEWBIESTARTREK for 10% off your order (minimum two decks).
Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
Intro theme song: La Disfida by Nate Tang
"What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang
Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
0:00 - Intro
8:11 - Around the Sun
28:02 - Sponsor (RIFF)
31:45 - Episode recap and discussion
1:25:16 - Mailbag
1:33:41 - Outro
- All Good Things... must come to an end. Well, not the podcast, in fact we'll eventually be going through three shows at once: continuing DS9, starting Voyager, and livestreaming our discussions of TOS! But for now, our journey with TNG has come to an end. And what better way to end this crazy ride with a timey-wimey episode that jumps back and forth so wildly that that it would make Kurt Vonnegut blush!
We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, TOS/TAS livestreams, and a bunch of other perks!
YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek
Check out our merch at https://FugitiveFrames.Store
Get started podcasting with Libsyn! Head to https://goto.libsyn.com/newbiestartrek for 1 free month + 50% off your first two paid months!
Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
Intro theme song: Earl Grey (Hot!) by Nate Tang
"What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang
Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
0:00 - Intro
3:17 - Sponsor (Libsyn)
4:22 - Episode recap and discussion
1:41:08 - Outro
- TNG Season 4 Tier List! Coming off of the high of The Best of Both Worlds, TNG in season 4 is considered by many fans to be amongst the best season of Star Trek ever made. But do Marvin and Dan agree? Also, will Marvin be able to remember the titles of every episode this season?! Tune in to find out!
We have a YouTube Membership and a Patreon! Both get you early access to new episodes, access to the private Newbie Star Trek Discord, and a bunch of other perks!
YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClYIRsMyLf0G0ESkZw7z88w/join
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/NewbieStarTrek
Check out our merch at https://FugitiveFrames.Store
Looking for a stylish, compact wallet that can fan out your cards with the push of a button? Get an additional 20% discount by using our offer code "NEWBIE" at https://partner.ekster.com/NewbieStarTrek2026 ! This offer stacks with other sales on the website!
Ask us a question at contact@newbiestartrek.com and we may answer it on the podcast!
Intro theme song: Earl Grey (Hot!) by Nate Tang
"What happened during this airdate?" song: Around the Sun by Nate Tang
Catch our other projects (Would You Stay Tuned, etc.) at https://fugitiveframes.com/
0:00 - Intro
7:05 - The Best of Both Worlds, Part II
15:23 - Family
24:19 - Brothers
30:10 - Suddenly Human
35:25 - Remember Me
42:23 - Legacy
47:07 - Reunion
53:41 - Future Imperfect
59:14 - Sponsor (Ekster)
1:00:25 - Final Mission
1:04:39 - The Loss
1:10:20 - Data's Day
1:16:19 - The Wounded
1:21:30 - Devil's Due
1:27:50 - Clues
1:32:20 - First Contact
1:37:03 - Galaxy's Child
1:41:15 - Night Terrors
1:45:01 - Identity Crisis
1:49:56 - The Nth Degree
1:54:00 - Qpid
1:57:10 - The Drumhead
2:02:50 - Half a Life
2:09:05 - The Host
2:18:36 - The Mind's Eye
2:24:02 - In Theory
2:30:37 - Redemption
2:35:58 - Final tier list and discussion
2:47:36 - Outro
More TV & Film podcasts
- House of RTV & Film
- WHAT WENT WRONGFilm History, History, TV & Film
- Pod Meets WorldTV & Film
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra JudgeTV & Film
- Two Sons and MeRelationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Big PictureTV & Film
- Watch What CrappensTV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The RewatchablesTV & Film
Trending TV & Film podcasts
- Snark BaitEntertainment News, News, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Avatar: Braving the ElementsAfter Shows, Animation & Manga, Leisure, TV & Film
- Oysters Clams & Cockles: LanternsAfter Shows, TV & Film
- Reality Receipts PodcastTV & Film
- Love to See It with Emma and ClaireTV & Film
- X-Ray VisionSociety & Culture, TV & Film
- Yestergays with Justin Sylvester and Blakely ThorntonComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Inside of You with Michael RosenbaumComedy, TV & Film
- Real Moms of BravoAfter Shows, TV & Film
- Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya RadRelationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- God Awful MoviesComedy, Leisure, TV & Film
- That Was UsTV & Film, TV Reviews
- Screw The CloutAfter Shows, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Gamefully UnemployedTV & Film
- Up And Adam!Arts, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- Pink Shade: Reality TV with MPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- That's Messed Up: An SVU PodcastTV & Film
- The Mess Around with Hannah and LamorneComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
- We Hate MoviesComedy, TV & Film
- NCIS: Partners & ProbiesTV & Film, TV Reviews
- AI Filmmaker with Jimmy StarFilm History, TV & Film
- Dear Movies, I Love YouTV & Film
- Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg RikaartEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Jimmy Star Show With Ron RussellEntertainment News, Film Interviews, Music, Music Interviews, News, TV & Film
- Dark Frights Horror News With Jimmy StarEntertainment News, Film History, Film Reviews, News, TV & Film
About Newbie Star Trek
Ricardo and Sara have never watched Star Trek before! So Marvin and Dan are taking them on a journey to watch it all, one episode at a time! From unhinged unrelated tangents to deep philosophical discussions, you'll never know what the week's episode might draw out of us! We're currently going through Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, alternating by air date! New episodes every Tuesday! Newbie Star Trek is part of Fugitive Frames.Podcast website
Listen to Newbie Star Trek, House of R and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Newbie Star Trek
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Newbie Star Trek: Podcasts in Family