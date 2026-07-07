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NCIS: Partners & Probies

CBS
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NCIS: Partners & Probies
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • NCIS: Partners & Probies

    Eric Christian Olsen's Growing Influence on NCIS

    07/07/2026 | 1h
    Eric Christian Olsen joins Partners & Probies hosts Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. The beloved star of NCIS: Los Angeles shares the unlikely path he took to landing a role with NCIS. Eric gives us never before heard stories of life on the set and the enduring friendships and relationships that developed there. We also hear how Eric began writing while on NCIS and kickstarted his prolific producing career which landed him at Matlock and now at NCIS: Origins. Eric also tells us about his own origins story and what it was like growing up in Iowa. NCIS: Partners & Probies is the only official CBS podcast for NCIS and is hosted by series stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. Every Tuesday, enjoy the podcast wherever and everywhere you get your podcasts.
  • NCIS: Partners & Probies

    Writing NCIS with Scott Williams

    06/30/2026 | 59 mins.
    Scott Williams joins Partners & Probies hosts Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. The veteran television writer describes his colorful journey to NCIS and the incredible list of work and relationships that landed him the job. Scott describes what it's like behind the scenes at the show. He also tells us about the deeply personal challenges he has faced in his family... and how his colleagues have rallied to support him. NCIS: Partners & Probies is the only official CBS podcast for NCIS and is hosted by series stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. Every Tuesday, enjoy the podcast wherever and everywhere you get your podcasts.
  • NCIS: Partners & Probies

    Daryl Mitchell Brings the 'Chill' to NCIS

    06/23/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Daryl Mitchell joins Partners & Probies hosts Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. The comedic icon shares never before heard details about his remarkable journey from the Bronx to Hollywood to NCIS: New Orleans. Daryl also opens up about the accident that paralyzed him from the waist down and the sea of stars who helped him recover both physically and spiritually and helped him get back on the stage. The House Party star tells us his enduring friendship with Scott Bakula... and the good times he had working in NOLA. NCIS: Partners & Probies is the only official CBS podcast for NCIS and is hosted by series stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. Every Tuesday, enjoy the podcast wherever and everywhere you get your podcasts.
  • NCIS: Partners & Probies

    Bringing Orange to NCIS with Mark Horowitz

    06/16/2026 | 45 mins.
    Mark Horowitz joins Partners & Probies hosts Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. The legendary producer describes the early days of crafting NCIS alongside Don Bellisario and Don McGill. Mark shares never before heard details about the decisions that lead NCIS to success... and the moments that lead to decisions like painting the bullpen orange. Mark also tells us about the many years when it wasn't clear NCIS would succeed and how the show's leaders steered the program to what it is today. NCIS: Partners & Probies is the only official CBS podcast for NCIS and is hosted by series stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. Every Tuesday, enjoy the podcast wherever and everywhere you get your podcasts.
  • NCIS: Partners & Probies

    How Adam Campbell Becomes Young Ducky

    06/09/2026 | 50 mins.
    Adam Campbell joins Partners & Probies hosts Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover.  The acting veteran shares how David Mccallum welcomed him to NCIS to play the younger version of Ducky. Adam also tells us the advice David gave him. Adam reveals what it's like to play the same character across various timelines in both NCIS and NCIS: Origins. We also hear about Adam's lengthy career in comedic films and television. NCIS: Partners & Probies is the only official CBS podcast for NCIS and is hosted by series stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. Every Tuesday, enjoy the podcast wherever and everywhere you get your podcasts.
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About NCIS: Partners & Probies
Step behind the scenes of NCIS with the people who make the show and the real-world experts who help shape its stories. Hosted by series veterans Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) and Diona Reasonover (Kasie Hines), this weekly series takes fans deeper into the NCIS universe with revealing, heartfelt, and laugh-out-loud conversations featuring cast, crew, creatives, and the specialists who bring the world of NCIS to life. Watch NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney starting at 8/7c on CBS or stream on Paramount+.
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