Eric Christian Olsen joins Partners & Probies hosts Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. The beloved star of NCIS: Los Angeles shares the unlikely path he took to landing a role with NCIS. Eric gives us never before heard stories of life on the set and the enduring friendships and relationships that developed there. We also hear how Eric began writing while on NCIS and kickstarted his prolific producing career which landed him at Matlock and now at NCIS: Origins. Eric also tells us about his own origins story and what it was like growing up in Iowa. NCIS: Partners & Probies is the only official CBS podcast for NCIS and is hosted by series stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover. Every Tuesday, enjoy the podcast wherever and everywhere you get your podcasts.