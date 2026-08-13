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AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star

Jimmy Star
Film HistoryTV & Film
AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star

    AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star- From Idea to Greenlight

    08/13/2026 | 10 mins.
    AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star- From Idea to Greenlight
  • AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star

    AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star - Developing Your Movie Idea with AI

    08/10/2026 | 8 mins.
    AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star - Developing Your Movie Idea with AI
  • AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star

    AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star - AI For Research: Finding The Facts Without Losing The Story

    08/07/2026 | 11 mins.
    AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star - AI For Research: Finding The Facts Without Losing The Story
  • AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star

    AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star - The Art of Prompt Engineering

    08/05/2026 | 5 mins.
    On the episode of AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star we discuss The Art of Prompt Engineering....very important aspect of working with artificial intelligence....
  • AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star

    AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star - Writing Better Screeenplays with AI

    08/04/2026 | 6 mins.
    On this episode of AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star we discuss writing better screenplays with AI....great information for your filmmaking journey....
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About AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star
AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star is a weekly podcast and video series dedicated to exploring the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. Hosted by entertainment veteran Jimmy Star, each episode delivers the latest AI news, reviews cutting-edge creative tools, demonstrates practical filmmaking workflows, and examines how AI is changing writing, directing, cinematography, editing, visual effects, marketing, distribution, and the business of independent film. Designed for filmmakers at every level, the show provides clear, practical guidance that helps creators embrace new technology while keeping storytelling at the center of every production. Whether you're producing your first short film or your next feature, AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star gives you the kno
Podcast website
Film HistoryTV & Film

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