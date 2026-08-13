AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star is a weekly podcast and video series dedicated to exploring the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

Hosted by entertainment veteran Jimmy Star, each episode delivers the latest AI news, reviews cutting-edge creative tools, demonstrates practical filmmaking workflows, and examines how AI is changing writing, directing, cinematography, editing, visual effects, marketing, distribution, and the business of independent film. Designed for filmmakers at every level, the show provides clear, practical guidance that helps creators embrace new technology while keeping storytelling at the center of every production. Whether you're producing your first short film or your next feature, AI Filmmaker with Jimmy Star gives you the kno