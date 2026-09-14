The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast

In this extra special episode, Shawnee chats with Nora Ephron scholar and author of Nora Ephron At The Movies, Ilana Kaplan. Join them as they discuss Ilana's history with Nora, the writing and interview process for her new book, the current state of the romantic comedy and why Nora's films remain the gold standard, the Nora Ephron Cinematic Universe, why Goodfellas wouldn't exist without Nora, the iconic Heartburn salad dressing, and Nora's impact on internet culture.



Nora Ephron At The Movies is out now from Abrams Books in hardback and ebook formats, and the audiobook is read by Matilda herself, Mara Wilson.

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