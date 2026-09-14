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The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast

Shawnee Mead
Film HistoryFilm Interviews
The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast
Latest episode

24 episodes

  • The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast

    Hanging Up

    05/27/2025 | 32 mins.
    In this episode, Shawnee is joined by author Sally Franson to talk about Hanging Up. Join them as they discuss Delia Ephron's 1995 novel of the same name, Nora and Delia's adaptation process, why Diane Keaton directed the film instead of Nora, Meg Ryan's final appearance in the Nora Ephron Cinematic Universe, how Meg Ryan came to narrate the audiobook for Sally's novel Big in Sweden, the stress-inducing number of phones in the film, and a Holiday Watch trifecta. 
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  • The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast

    Ilana Kaplan (Interview)

    01/22/2025 | 31 mins.
    In this extra special episode, Shawnee chats with Nora Ephron scholar and author of Nora Ephron At The Movies, Ilana Kaplan. Join them as they discuss Ilana's history with Nora, the writing and interview process for her new book, the current state of the romantic comedy and why Nora's films remain the gold standard, the Nora Ephron Cinematic Universe, why Goodfellas wouldn't exist without Nora, the iconic Heartburn salad dressing, and Nora's impact on internet culture. 

    Nora Ephron At The Movies is out now from Abrams Books in hardback and ebook formats, and the audiobook is read by Matilda herself, Mara Wilson. 
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  • The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast

    You've Got Mail - Part 2

    10/28/2024 | 37 mins.
    In part 2 of this episode, Shawnee and screenwriter Carley Smale continue their conversation on the daisy of movies, You've Got Mail. Join them as they discuss 
    the Cafe Lalo scene, caviar garnishes and Nora's egg salad, Delia Ephron, the Upper West Side locations, the real-life inspiration for Kathleen Kelly's enchanting children's bookshop, her dream of an apartment, the staple piece of Kathleen's wardrobe that Meg Ryan didn't love, the wonderfully 90s opening credits, Holiday Watch, the film's excellent soundtrack, and the iconic song that almost didn't make the cut. 

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  • The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast

    You've Got Mail - Part 1

    08/04/2024 | 40 mins.
    In part 1 of this episode, Shawnee is joined by screenwriter, and Nora Ephron enthusiast, Carley Smale to talk about the daisy of movies, You've Got Mail. Join them as they discuss adapting The Shop Around the Corner for the 90s, the real life inspiration for Joe Fox and Frank Navasky, Kathleen Kelly's original name, the final Nora Ephron Cinematic Universe pairing of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, why You've Got Mail is still a gold standard romantic comedy, casting Greg Kinnear and Parker Posey, AOL and the internet in the 90s, and the film's surprising connection to Marvel Studios. 

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  • The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast

    Susan Seidelman (Interview)

    06/07/2024 | 34 mins.
    In this extra special episode, Shawnee chats with Susan Seidelman, director of Smithereens, Desperately Seeking Susan, She-Devil, Making Mr Right and Cookie.  Join them as they discuss meeting and working with Nora and Alice Arlen on Cookie, the film's casting process, how Cookie's costumes highlight her transformation from tearaway teen to mafia queen, working with Meryl Streep, eating Spaghetti Carbonara at The Apthorp, writing her memoir, and her advice for aspiring female directors. 

    Susan's memoir, Desperately Seeking Something: A Memoir About Movies, Mothers, and Material Girls, is out on June 18th and is available for pre-order.

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About The Podcast Around the Corner: The Nora Ephron Podcast
Join Shawnee Mead and special guests every month as they celebrate the work of writer, filmmaker, and queen of romantic comedies, Nora Ephron.
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