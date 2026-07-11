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Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella

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After ShowsTV & Film
Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella
Latest episode

32 episodes

  • Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella

    The Valley Episode 15: “Bada Boom Bada Bing Booko” | Bravo’s Most Wanted

    07/11/2026 | 37 mins.
    In this episode of Bravo’s Most Wanted, Jami and Katie get right in to the mess of the RHORI cast and what they are liking on their social media accounts. They then discuss part 2 of the Mexico trip from hell thanks to the Booko’s. They applaud Lala for her Peter Pocket commentary and Lacy for her emotional regulation of the group. Katie expresses her deep felt gratitude for Janet sharing her story and Jami let’s everyone know her disdain for people not being held accountable.

    Follow Jami and Katie on social media:

    Jami Rice @jamionair

    Katie Ginella @katie.ginella

    Ask us your burning questions! Leave Katie and Jami a voicemail at http://speakpipe.com/bravo and they’ll answer your question on an upcoming episode.

    Want to advertise on this show? We’ve partnered with Cloud10 Media to handle our advertising requests. If you’re interested in advertising on Bravo’s Most Wanted, please email Sahiba Krieger sahiba@cloud10.fm.

    BMWs, we need your help! Jami and Katie’s spicy hot takes have landed them on the Bravo cell block. You can put money on their books by leaving Bravo’s Most Wanted a 5-star rating and review in Apple Podcasts, or wherever you’re listening right now!

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella

    RHOC S20 Premier: “Lab Diamond Suppliers & Fire Starters” | Bravo’s Most Wanted

    07/11/2026 | 58 mins.
    In this episode of Bravo’s Most Wanted, Katie and Jami dish on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 premier. Katie spills a GANG of tea, while Jami obsesses on Heather’s maroon smokey eye. The ladies get into the shocking headlines about Jennifer Predranti’s son being involved in starting a wildfire, and they roll their eyes at Shannon’s continued “quirky and clumsy” schtick. They laugh their way through the entire thing, because if they don’t laugh they’ll fall asleep. Although this season of RHOC is shaping up to be a real snoozer, Jami and Katie are committed to watching and recapping the entire season so you don’t have to.

    Follow Jami and Katie on social media:

    Jami Rice @jamionair

    Katie Ginella @katie.ginella

    Ask us your burning questions! Leave Katie and Jami a voicemail at http://speakpipe.com/bravo and they’ll answer your question on an upcoming episode.

    Want to advertise on this show? We’ve partnered with Cloud10 Media to handle our advertising requests. If you’re interested in advertising on Bravo’s Most Wanted, please email Sahiba Krieger sahiba@cloud10.fm.

    BMWs, we need your help! Jami and Katie’s spicy hot takes have landed them on the Bravo cell block. You can put money on their books by leaving Bravo’s Most Wanted a 5-star rating and review in Apple Podcasts, or wherever you’re listening right now!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella

    Yap Sesh with Katie and Jami | Bravo’s Most Wanted

    07/08/2026 | 33 mins.
    In this episode of Bravo’s Most Wanted, join Katie and Jami as they yap about Bravo hot topics, spill some tea and talk a little sh*t because RHOA is on a break this week. Katie shares her recent run-in with Shannon Beador and Jeff Lewis, while Jami dives into the recent arrest of Marcellus Wiley, husband of former RHOBH Housewife Annemarie Wiley. Katie answers some listener-submitted questions and the ladies top things off with a spill sesh about RHOC and the upcoming season 20 premier.

    Follow Jami and Katie on social media:

    Jami Rice @jamionair

    Katie Ginella @katie.ginella

    Ask us your burning questions! Leave Katie and Jami a voicemail at http://speakpipe.com/bravo and they’ll answer your question on an upcoming episode.

    Want to advertise on this show? We’ve partnered with Cloud10 Media to handle our advertising requests. If you’re interested in advertising on Bravo’s Most Wanted, please email Sahiba Krieger sahiba@cloud10.fm.

    BMWs, we need your help! Jami and Katie’s spicy hot takes have landed them on the Bravo cell block. You can put money on their books by leaving Bravo’s Most Wanted a 5-star rating and review in Apple Podcasts, or wherever you’re listening right now!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella

    McBee Dynasty: “Engagement rings and childish things” | Bravo’s Most Wanted

    07/08/2026 | 48 mins.
    In this episode of Bravo’s Most Wanted, Jami and Katie get in to the newest episode of McBee dynasty. They chat about the recent engagement, the relationship between Steven Jr and Allie and how that relates to what we know now. They applaud Galyna for her conversation with Steve Sr’s past situationship and are concerned about Allies relationship with Jesse.

    Follow Jami and Katie on social media:

    Jami Rice @jamionair

    Katie Ginella @katie.ginella

    Ask us your burning questions! Leave Katie and Jami a voicemail at http://speakpipe.com/bravo and they’ll answer your question on an upcoming episode.

    Want to advertise on this show? We’ve partnered with Cloud10 Media to handle our advertising requests. If you’re interested in advertising on Bravo’s Most Wanted, please email Sahiba Krieger sahiba@cloud10.fm.

    BMWs, we need your help! Jami and Katie’s spicy hot takes have landed them on the Bravo cell block. You can put money on their books by leaving Bravo’s Most Wanted a 5-star rating and review in Apple Podcasts, or wherever you’re listening right now!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella

    The Valley: “Tragic Mike” | Bravo’s Most Wanted

    07/03/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    In this episode of Bravo’s Most Wanted, Katie and Jami dish on The Valley. From bleeding head wounds to urine in a cup, this episode’s main character was bodily fluids. Katie zeros in on Nia’s comment about having her “own Magic Mike,” but seeing Danny’s gyrating hips at the club made us think his stage name would have been “Tragic Mike.” Nia continues to deflect from her husband’s toxic behavior, while Danny continues to prove Janet right. The ladies weigh in on Michelle’s request for Jesse not to make out with Lacy in front of her, and they both wonder what the cast’s opinions of Danny will be once they’ve watched the entire season. Meanwhile, Jami tries to bring Katie back into the current dimension after one too many THC seltzers the night before.

    Follow Jami and Katie on social media:

    Jami Rice @jamionair

    Katie Ginella @katie.ginella

    Ask us your burning questions! Leave Katie and Jami a voicemail at http://speakpipe.com/bravo and they’ll answer your question on an upcoming episode.

    Want to advertise on this show? We’ve partnered with Cloud10 Media to handle our advertising requests. If you’re interested in advertising on Bravo’s Most Wanted, please email Sahiba Krieger sahiba@cloud10.fm. 

    BMWs, we need your help! Jami and Katie’s spicy hot takes have landed them on the Bravo cell block. You can put money on their books by leaving Bravo’s Most Wanted a 5-star rating and review in Apple Podcasts, or wherever you’re listening right now!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella
Bravo’s Most Wanted is your new guilty pleasure. Hosted by podcaster and unapologetic hot take queen Jami Rice alongside Bravolebrity and former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Katie Ginella, this podcast serves Bravo breakdowns, pop culture kikis, and behind-the-scenes perspective with zero filter. Jami brings the blunt theories, sharp opinions, and commentary fans know and love, while Katie delivers the insider scoop that only someone who’s lived the drama can provide. From Housewives feuds and reality TV scandals to pop culture messes too juicy to ignore, Bravo’s Most Wanted breaks it all down with authenticity, humor, and the kind of unfiltered conversation that feels like gossiping with your funniest, most Bravo-obsessed friends.
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