Bravo's Most Wanted with Jami Rice and Katie Ginella

In this episode of Bravo’s Most Wanted, Katie and Jami dish on The Valley. From bleeding head wounds to urine in a cup, this episode’s main character was bodily fluids. Katie zeros in on Nia’s comment about having her “own Magic Mike,” but seeing Danny’s gyrating hips at the club made us think his stage name would have been “Tragic Mike.” Nia continues to deflect from her husband’s toxic behavior, while Danny continues to prove Janet right. The ladies weigh in on Michelle’s request for Jesse not to make out with Lacy in front of her, and they both wonder what the cast’s opinions of Danny will be once they’ve watched the entire season. Meanwhile, Jami tries to bring Katie back into the current dimension after one too many THC seltzers the night before.



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Jami Rice @jamionair



Katie Ginella @katie.ginella



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