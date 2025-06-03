033: The Rock (1996) - Behind The Scenes, Never Before Told Stories From The Making of The Film
In this week’s episode of Just Foolin About, Michael does a deep dive into the making of Michael Bay’s 'The Rock,' sharing behind-the-scenes stories and some of the challenges faced during production. Michael talks about his time working alongside legendary actors like Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage, and discusses the impact of director Michael Bay. This leads Michael and the gang to dive into Jerry Bruckheimer’s incredibly successful and extensive career as a film and TV producer. Before he wrap the show, Michael talks about Ed Harris and working with him on The Rock and The Abyss.YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dHNzumLLaFOIRqm4kcaAA INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/justfoolinabout/ 00:00 Introduction05:50 Michael Mann's Influence and 'Thief'09:16 Casting and Production Stories of 'The Rock'23:23 Memorable Scenes and Michael Bay's Direction47:30 Jerry Bruckheimer's Early Career51:15 Con Air and Casting Stories53:50 Jerry Bruckheimer's Blockbusters01:09:49 Memorable Moments with Ed Harris01:24:00 Final Thoughts
032: Working on The Mandalorian & Almost Getting Cast in James Cameron's Avatar
In this week’s episode of Just Foolin About with Michael Biehn, Michael dives into his experiences working on Disney’s The Mandalorian and almost getting the villain role in Avatar, which ended up going to Stephen Lang. Michael talks about working with Hollywood legends such as John Favreau, Jim Cameron, Robert Rodriguez, Bill Burr, Dave Filoni, and Rosario Dawson. Explore behind-the-scenes moments on the sets of 'The Mandalorian,' 'Grindhouse,' and 'Avatar,' and hear about the intricacies of film and TV production.Full Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dHNzumLLaFOIRqm4kcaAAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/justfoolinabout/CHAPTERS: 00:00 Introduction04:30 Working on The Mandalorian16:23 Meeting Bill Burr on The Mandalorian18:47 Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian40:00 Jim Cameron and Avatar Audition/Meeting54:01 Discussing the Challenges of Character Development in Movies54:47 Memories of Working with Stephen Lang and John Corbett56:36 Reflecting on Stephen Lang's Career and Roles01:01:19 The Mandalorian Experience and Rosario Dawson's Early Roles01:07:44 Robert Rodriguez's Innovative Filmmaking Techniques01:31:01 The Impact of Tax Incentives on Film Production Locations01:37:48 Concluding Thoughts
031: Hicks' Death in Alien 3, Under Appreciated Movies, Steven Spielberg, Jack Nicholson, & more
In this week's episode of Just Foolin About, Listen as Michael shares his thoughts on the controversial and disappointing exclusion of his character Corporal Hicks in 'Alien 3,' the chaotic experience of making the ill-fated 'Deadfall,' and a look into Spielberg's lesser-known film, 'Sugarland Express.' The gang also get into a lively discussion about lesser known movies that more people should be aware of following last week’s episode on Dustin Hoffman’s ‘Straight Time’. Featuring behind-the-scenes stories, industry insights, recommendations, and personal anecdotes from Michael’s 50 years of acting experience in Hollywood, check the episode out if these kind of topics are for you! Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dHNzumLLaFOIRqm4kcaAAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/justfoolinabout/ CHAPTERS:00:00 Introduction04:47 Michael's Experience with Alien 307:36 Tmebomb, Avi Nesher’s Films and Israeli Cinema17:36 Training with Uzi Gaal21:11 Reflections on Alien 3 and Hollywood34:29 Ken Kesey and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest39:31 Peter Bogdanovich's The Last Picture Show41:36 Spielberg's Early Work and Amblin44:01 The Impact of 'Duel' and Spielberg's Rise46:44 Exploring 'Sugarland Express'50:21 Underrated Movies and Hidden Gems01:05:30 The Story Behind 'Deadfall'01:17:05 Reflections on Career Choices and Collaborations01:20:32 Closing Thoughts and Gratitude
030 FOOLIN ABOUT: Dustin Hoffman's Best Role, Ricky Gervais, George C. Scott Stories & more
This week on ‘Just Foolin’ About’, Michael Biehn covers a variety of topics including an in-depth look at Dustin Hoffman's lesser-known film 'Straight Time'. Michael goes on to share multiple stories from his career, including run-ins with Hollywood legends like George C. Scott, Walter Hill, and even Steve Carell. They also touch upon the inner workings of the Hollywood film industry, from the making of 'Straight Time' to Michael's quick but unique experiences meeting stars like Angelina Jolie, Jackie Kennedy, and Donald Trump. Michael also talks about the time his TV show Hawaii had to go head to head against Lost when they were first being released. Watch Full Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dHNzumLLaFOIRqm4kcaAAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/justfoolinabout/ CHAPTERS:00:00 Introduction03:38 Michael’s IMDB page & his Gayest movie04:20 Hollywood Experiences10:00 The Idolmaker21:03 The Godfather and Other Classic Movies25:16 Meeting Hollywood Legends29:09 Working with George C. Scott & Deadly Intentions38:23 Almost Getting A Role in Ordinary People44:55 The Frustration of Near Misses50:27 Dustin Hoffman and Straight Time 59:45 Ricky Gervais, Steve Carell & The Office01:05:09 The Hawaii TV Show vs Lost01:21:41 Final Thoughts
029 FOOLIN ABOUT: Marlon Brando in The Chase, Robert Evans, and Billy Friedkin Stories Continued
In this week's episode of Just Foolin About, Michael Biehn continues his stories from last week about the tough time he had working with legendary Director William Friedkin on the movie Rampage. He also discusses some experiences he had working on another Friedkin movie called Jade. Michael and the gang also get into talking about actors such as: Marlon Brando, Robert Redford, Vincent D’Onofrio, David Caruso, Dustin Hoffman, and Gary Busey. Additional movies discussed include: The Chase, Straight Time, The Buddy Holly Story, and more. Before they wrap, Michael talks a little bit about his experience meeting legendary Hollywood producers Robert Evans and Jerry Bruckheimer.Full Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dHNzumLLaFOIRqm4kcaAAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/justfoolinabout/CHAPTERS:00:00 Introduction02:55 Billy Friedkin Continued06:59 Analyzing 'The Chase' with Marlon Brando15:06 Rampage/Friedkin Film Production Continued38:31 Gary Busey as Buddy Holly and Other Movie Memories45:38 David Caruso's Career Moves48:14 Joe Eszterhas Scripts & ‘Jade’54:21 Reflecting on Missed Roles and Career Decisions59:56 The Legendary Car Chase in 'The French Connection'01:16:06 Robert Evans and the Making of 'Jade'01:22:49 Concluding Thoughts on Billy Friedkin