Just Foolin' About with Michael Biehn

033: The Rock (1996) - Behind The Scenes, Never Before Told Stories From The Making of The Film

In this week’s episode of Just Foolin About, Michael does a deep dive into the making of Michael Bay’s 'The Rock,' sharing behind-the-scenes stories and some of the challenges faced during production. Michael talks about his time working alongside legendary actors like Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage, and discusses the impact of director Michael Bay. This leads Michael and the gang to dive into Jerry Bruckheimer’s incredibly successful and extensive career as a film and TV producer. Before he wrap the show, Michael talks about Ed Harris and working with him on The Rock and The Abyss.YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4dHNzumLLaFOIRqm4kcaAA INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/justfoolinabout/ 00:00 Introduction05:50 Michael Mann's Influence and 'Thief'09:16 Casting and Production Stories of 'The Rock'23:23 Memorable Scenes and Michael Bay's Direction47:30 Jerry Bruckheimer's Early Career51:15 Con Air and Casting Stories53:50 Jerry Bruckheimer's Blockbusters01:09:49 Memorable Moments with Ed Harris01:24:00 Final Thoughts