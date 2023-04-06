Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tracey Carnazzo
Available Episodes

5 of 309
  • Ep 302. Unstable Enviornment
    Chelsea graduates therapy in one session. Jenelle moves into Josh's house on the second date.  TM2 S3 Ep7 TikTok @trashtalkpodcasts YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Bonus Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters @noeygirl_ IG @TeenMomTrashTalk Twitter @TeenMomPodcast Dave.com/teenmom LITTLESPOON.COM/TEENMOM   
    6/11/2023
    30:31
  • Ep 301. Skinny Mini
    Chelsea leaves her brows at home for her first therapy session. Jenelle rents out Jace for a date. Kail breaks up with Jordan for the 3rd week in a row.  TM2 S3 Ep6 TikTok @trashtalkpodcasts YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Bonus Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters @noeygirl_ IG @TeenMomTrashTalk Twitter @TeenMomPodcast thrivecausemetics.com/teenmom20  
    6/4/2023
    27:23
  • Ep 300. Stay Off The Weed
    Jace gets the cold hard truth. Kail throws her worries out the window and a shrmp in her mouth. Leah finds out Corey dated Jeremy.  TM2 S3 Ep5 TikTok @trashtalkpodcasts YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Bonus Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters @noeygirl_ IG @TeenMomTrashTalk Twitter @TeenMomPodcast
    5/29/2023
    25:21
  • Ep 299. Two Ships in the Night
    Ke$ha sends Jenelle a cease and desist. Chelsea doesn't study. Nothing comes back to Leah. TM2 S3 Ep4 TikTok @trashtalkpodcasts YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Bonus Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters @noeygirl_ IG @TeenMomTrashTalk Twitter @TeenMomPodcast Go to dave.com/teenmom to sign up for an ExtraCash account and get up to $500 instantly. Terms: dave.com/legal
    5/21/2023
    29:42
  • Ep 298. Not My Fantasy
    Babs sugguests a 12 stop program. Chelsea makes a wish. Jo can't commit.  TM2 S3 Ep3 TikTok @trashtalkpodcasts YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Bonus Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters @noeygirl_ IG @TeenMomTrashTalk Twitter @TeenMomPodcast littlespoon.com/teenmom thrivecausemetics.com/teenmom
    5/15/2023
    32:48

About Teen Mom Trash Talk

Comedian Tracey Carnazzo and Noelle Winters Herzog discuss all aspects of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, 16 and Pregnant, Young & Pregnant and anything else Teen Mom Related!
