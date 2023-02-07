The BingetownTV crew recap and review Apple TV+'s newest Hit TV Show, "Silo"!
Silo- Season 1 Episode 10 (Finale) Breakdown- "Outside"
BingetownTV presents our coverage of Apple TV+'s "Silo". In a toxic dystopian future where a community exists in a giant silo hundreds of stories deep underground, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.
The finale of Silo is finally here and it was awesome! This show has become one of the best shows of the year and we are so happy to hear that they have already been filming Season 2! Some big mysteries are "solved" and we find out what the outside actually looks like. In this podcast episode, we break down the entire finale, discuss the revelation of what is outside, discuss season 2 theories, plus SO much more! Tune in to hear our thoughts!
7/2/2023
51:57
Silo- Season 1 Episode 9 "The Getaway" Breakdown
Silo Episode 9 is here and we have one more episode left until we reach the season finale! Silo has become Apple TV's number 1 show and it deserves it! It has been an amazing ride and we cannot wait to get to the finish line. In this episode, we breakdown ep 9 in its entirety, we talk some more theories, and we get ourselves ready to go for one last episode. Tune in to hear our thoughts!
6/26/2023
49:13
Silo- Season 1 Episode 8 "Hanna" Breakdown
Silo Episode 8 is here and it is not looking good for our girl Jules! This episode revealed our "big bad", gave us some more information about Jules' past, had a very heartwarming scene between father and daughter, plus a lot of action! In this pod ep, we give our thoughts on the episode as a whole, we breakdown some of the information we discover about Jules' past, we discuss the big reveal, and we of course have some more theory talk! Tune in to hear our thoughts!
6/20/2023
49:52
Silo- Season 1 Episode 7 "The Flamekeepers" Breakdown and Theory Discussion!
Silo Episode 7 is here and Jim is back from his hiatus to join Tyler in deep diving this great episode! In this episode, we breakdown Episode 7 in its entirety and discuss some BIG theories. These theories stem from Episode 7 but deal with some big picture topics. Tune in to hear our thoughts!
6/12/2023
57:15
Silo - Season 1 Episode 6 Breakdown
BingetownTV is back with episode 6 of Apple TV's Silo. Kyle joins Tyler to discuss the craziness that was episode 6. Judicial is constantly making moves, but is the Mayor trying to hide something? We also learn more about The Syndrome, which we discuss some more. With one of the best cliffhangers yet, we were left with many questions that leaves us counting down the days to episode 7. We hope you enjoy!
