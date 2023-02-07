Silo- Season 1 Episode 9 "The Getaway" Breakdown

BingetownTV presents our coverage of Apple TV+'s "Silo". In a toxic dystopian future where a community exists in a giant silo hundreds of stories deep underground, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Silo Episode 9 is here and we have one more episode left until we reach the season finale! Silo has become Apple TV's number 1 show and it deserves it! It has been an amazing ride and we cannot wait to get to the finish line. In this episode, we breakdown ep 9 in its entirety, we talk some more theories, and we get ourselves ready to go for one last episode.