The PetaPixel Photography Podcast

PetaPixel
Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake join PetaPixel's Editor-in-Chief Jaron Schneider for a weekly discussion on current events in photography, technology, culture, ... More
Technology
Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake join PetaPixel's Editor-in-Chief Jaron Schneider for a weekly discussion on current events in photography, technology, culture, and more.

  • Apple's $3,500 Headset and Nikon's Battery Crackdown
    Thanks to our podcast sponsor, OM SYSTEM! Visit https://explore.omsystem.com/ right now to save up to 40% on brand-new OM SYSTEM cameras and the highly respected M.Zuiko lens series. And check out photos from the insane stress test that OM SYSTEM puts all of their cameras and lenses through: https://petapixel.com/2022/05/27/how-om-digital-torture-tests-its-weatherproof-cameras/ Jaron, Chris, and Jordan chat about Apple's wild launch day at WWDC23, Nikon's (alleged) crackdown on third-party batteries, the ongoing saga of Outdoor Photographer (and other photo publications acquired by Madavor Media), the Leica Q series' wrong specifications, Photoshop Generative Fill, and more. 00:00 - Intro! 05:52 - Nikon hates third-party batteries? 10:36 - What is going on with Outdoor Photographer? 15:29 - Leica's Q series specs have been wrong for years 19:15 - Ring cameras are spying on you? 22:35 - Adobe Photoshop Generative Fill 29:59 - Where is Chris and Jordan's Fujifilm X-S20 Review? 34:18 - Apple's huge launch week 52:53 - Never Read the Comments --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/petapixel/message
    6/7/2023
    1:08:44

About The PetaPixel Podcast

Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake join PetaPixel's Editor-in-Chief Jaron Schneider for a weekly discussion on current events in photography, technology, culture, and more.
