The PetaPixel Photography Podcast

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142 episodes
- With a PetaPixel Membership, not only can you support original PetaPixel reporting and in-depth reviews, but you can also remove ads from the website and gain access to some seriously great perks, too.
Members get 20% off Capture One, $15 off the Moment Store, 5% off certified pre-owned gear from KEH, 10% off lighting gear from FJ Westcott, 10% off Viltrox products, can download full-resolution RAW files and JPEGs from the latest cameras and lenses, and MORE!
It costs just $3 per month or $30 per year. Join today!
Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.
Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank
This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Chris and Jordan phone in from the beach to talk about the ramifications of Nikon's loss to Viltrox in Chinese court as well as Sony's bid to buy Tamron. Plus, the two name what they think are every camera brand's greatest accomplishment... and their deepest shame!
Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/
We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.
We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.
In This Episode:
00:00 - Intro from the beach06:53 - PetaPixel Members now get 20% off Capture One13:40 - Nikon has lost its patent lawsuit against Viltrox18:25 - Sony has made an official offer to buy Tamron23:57 - Tamron somehow improved close-focusing distance of a lens with a firmware update28:12 - Sony suddenly publishes official list of E-mount partners34:20 - Xtra had to pull reservations for its Muse 2 Pro35:48 - Should Nikon bring back the DL camera it canceled in 2016?39:12 - Viltrox now makes Micro Four Thirds lenses40:30 - Every major camera maker's greatest accomplishment and deepest shame1:31:32 - Feel good story of the week
- Excire Foto 2027 is HERE! The latest version of Excire’s award-winning image-management software uses AI to help you find any photo, stay on top of culling, and easily organize your entire image catalog. To get your Excire lifetime license or to download a 14-day free trial, visit https://www.excire.com/en/excire-foto/
PetaPixel viewers can receive an additional 15% off their purchase with the special discount code PETAPIXEL.
Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.
Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank
This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, the team is joined by Chelsea Mercado Northrup to discuss the RX10 V (and why no one seems to agree with our less-than-sparkling review) and Tamron's new design shift, as well as take part in the highly-requested Lens Draft! PetaPixel's Jeremy Gray also joins in for this extra-long episode!
Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/
We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.
We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.
In This Episode:
00:00 - Intro with Chelsea Northrup Mercado!14:39 - What do we think of Tamron's new design? 22:38 - GoPro's founder lends the company $20M to try and stay alive25:27 - Beni is a cute little camera robot that follows you around29:50 - If you squint, you can see what makes this 30th anniversary GR IV special33:53 - Fujifilms 19-35mm T3.5 is a very wide medium format cine lens36:55 - Xtra might be in trouble: https://petapixel.com/2026/07/10/fcc-fines-multiple-companies-it-says-are-bringing-dji-tech-into-the-u-s/39:17 - No one agrees with our RX10 V take52:51 - The Lens Draft w/ Chelsea Mercado and Jeremy Gray1:46:45 - Feel good story of the week1:49:09 - Join Chelsea on her new channel
- Excire Foto 2027 is HERE! The latest version of Excire’s award-winning image-management software uses AI to help you find any photo, stay on top of culling, and easily organize your entire image catalog. To get your Excire lifetime license or to download a 14-day free trial, visit https://www.excire.com/en/excire-foto/
PetaPixel viewers can receive an additional 15% off their purchase with the special discount code PETAPIXEL.
Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.
Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank
This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, Hasselblad and Capture One finally resolve their differences (but Phocus isn't going anywhere), DJI's LOFIC sensor has really impressive dynamic range, and Insta360's CEO describes a future where there are no camera operators. Plus, wildlife photographer Kristi Odom stops by to explain how photographers can learn so much just by watching animals.
Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/
We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.
We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.
In This Episode:
00:00 - Intro04:41 - New PetaPixel Membership Perk!05:39 - Chris puts his digital TLR idea into words09:44 - DJI Pocket 4P's LOFIC sensor is extremely impressive16:22 - Mitakon's new full-frame primes are ludicrously fast19:01 - Insta360's founder wants a future where you never think about your camera25:21 - Hasselblad is finally supported by Capture One (Phocus isn't going anywhere, though)27:58 - Fujifilm doubles down on its QuickSnap film cameras31:49 - Kristi Odom on biomimicry, fishing, and what animals can teach us about being better photographers 1:23:50 - What have you been up to?1:30:52 - Tech support1:38:26 - Feel Good story of the week
- With a PetaPixel Membership, not only can you support original PetaPixel reporting and in-depth reviews, but you can also remove ads from the website and gain access to some seriously great perks, too. Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 5% off certified pre-owned gear from KEH, 10% off lighting gear from FJ Westcott, download full-resolution RAW files and JPEGs from the latest cameras and lenses, and MORE! Join today!Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.The PetaPixel Podcast, Godox became a camera manufacturer with the introduction of the C100, a very weird, screen-less point and shoot camera. Also, Adobe acquired Topaz, Samyang finished its "holy trinity," and Nikon did something it has never done before. Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/ to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.In This Episode:
00:00 - Intro w/ Matt Growcoot12:19 - Adobe has acquired Topaz Labs17:29 - The Schneider-Samyang trinity of lenses is complete21:52 - Leica's New 50mm f/1.4 looks really impressive26:17 - It may soon be very difficult to photograph the Bixby Bridge in Big Sur31:41 - Nikon is making a wireless-free camera more widely available for the first time36:26 - Godox's first camera has no screen42:36 - The legacy survey of space and time has begun46:12 - What press trips are REALLY like (from Matt's first time experiencing one)1:09:02 - What have you been up to?1:15:58 - Never read the comments1:23:27 - Tech Support1:38:38 - Feel Good Story of the Week
- Thanks to our friends at DxO for sponsoring today's episode. It’s the middle of summer, which means the Milky Way is up and a lot of you are out shooting the night sky. And if you have ever tried astrophotography, you know the file that comes home looks nothing like the night sky that you stood under. The RAW file is usually flat, gray, and buried in noise. Bringing the Milky Way back to life is the whole challenge of night editing, and DxO makes a set of tools that can handle it from start to finish.
DxO is offering PetaPixel Podcast listeners 15% off any DxO software, including PureRAW and Nik Collection 9! Head over to http://dxo.com/ and use code PetaPixelSummer2026 to save 15% today!
Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) OR you can pay over time with our 6 & 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo. Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.
Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank
We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio. We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.
In This Episode:
00:00 - Intro, and introducing Dima Koshutin!09:16 - VSCO's New 'One' Platform is getting a ton of blowback17:22 - Sony's first LOFIC image sensor looks promising25:44 - Fujifilm is hosting a Fujikina in NYC this October30:44 - 7Artisans has a new entry-level cine lens line that's really cheap34:37 - Viltrox's $99 28mm f/4.5 is now on L-mount37:17 - Affinity will come pre-installed on all Surface devices now40:14 - Pelican cases are 12% better now45:20 - NiSi's new lens is the widest and fastest for medium format48:15 - Light Lens Lab's new film is making significant progress51:28 - Who are these high-end features in action cams and gimbal cameras for?1:12:37 - What have you been up to?1:19:28 - Tech support1:20:21 - Key-In's video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=QaX3PKTtVPY1:37:55 - Feel good story of the week: https://petapixel.com/2026/06/18/you-can-eat-your-popcorn-from-an-imax-camera-bucket-while-watching-the-odyssey/
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About The PetaPixel Photography Podcast
Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake join PetaPixel's Editor-in-Chief Jaron Schneider for a weekly discussion on current events in the photography industry, camera equipment, technology, culture, and more.Podcast website
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