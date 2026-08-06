Librarians are working harder than ever to support their neighbourhoods — including by teaching and promoting digital literacy. Hannah Cyrus and Alison Macrina join Paris Marx to discuss the role of library workers in the digital landscape, including how they’re helping patrons navigate privacy basics and artificial intelligence, and how the tech industry is making their jobs harder.

Hannah Cyrus is a digital media librarian at the Bangor Public Library. Alison Macrina is an activist librarian and the director of Library Freedom Project.

The podcast is made in partnership with The Nation. Production is by Kyla Hewson. Support the show on Patreon.

Also mentioned in this episode:

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The Library Freedom Project has a ton of resources on critically approaching technology.

Bangor Daily News wrote about librarians like Hannah helping patrons get AI off their devices.

Shout out to friend of the pod Brian Merchant and his book Blood in the Machine.

Learn more about the Luddite Club.

Learn more about the organization Libraries For The People, working to strengthen and expand libraries.

Support your local library! Say hello, get a card if you don’t have one, and participate in community events.

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