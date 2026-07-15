Medical expertise has always been scarce. Dr. Karan Singal believes AI can help change that. Drawing on his work at OpenAI and earlier efforts behind Med‑PaLM, he discusses how clinicians and patients are already using AI to answer questions, support decisions, and navigate care. He argues that the future of health AI is not only about improving model performance, but also about helping people advocate for themselves more effectively. Through HealthBench and ChatGPT for Clinicians, his team is exploring how to make these systems safer, more useful, and more trustworthy. The result is a vision of health care where expertise becomes more accessible without losing sight of clinical responsibility.



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