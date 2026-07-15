Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
45 episodes
- Brandon Rice believes that improving health care sometimes means improving the systems behind it. Through his work at Weave, he focuses on modernizing the regulatory infrastructure that helps bring new medicines to market. He discusses the challenge of organizing scientific knowledge, communicating with regulators, and navigating processes that can span more than a decade. His vision is that AI can reduce administrative burden while preserving the rigor required for patient safety and scientific progress.
Transcript.
- Medical expertise has always been scarce. Dr. Karan Singal believes AI can help change that. Drawing on his work at OpenAI and earlier efforts behind Med‑PaLM, he discusses how clinicians and patients are already using AI to answer questions, support decisions, and navigate care. He argues that the future of health AI is not only about improving model performance, but also about helping people advocate for themselves more effectively. Through HealthBench and ChatGPT for Clinicians, his team is exploring how to make these systems safer, more useful, and more trustworthy. The result is a vision of health care where expertise becomes more accessible without losing sight of clinical responsibility.
Transcript.
- Dr. Travis Zack, Chief Medical Officer of OpenEvidence, takes us behind the scenes of the start and growth of the company, and brings a clinician’s perspective to one of medicine’s hardest questions: how should artificial intelligence support decision-making? In this episode, he emphasizes that reasoning—not just correctness—defines good care, and that evidence must be contextual, accessible, and usable. He explores how physicians use AI to reduce uncertainty, why global constraints challenge the idea of a single “right answer,” and how trust depends on transparent use of medical literature. For clinicians navigating complex decisions, this conversation highlights both the promise and the limits of AI—and the enduring importance of human judgment.
Transcript.
- Doctronic CMO Dr. Byron Crowe describes how administrative complexity can interfere with timely, effective treatment, and how AI may help address those challenges. Crowe discusses Doctronic’s use of autonomous AI to renew prescriptions, arguing that this application can streamline care while maintaining clinical oversight. For physicians, this shift raises important questions about workflow, responsibility, and patient engagement. Crowe emphasizes that the goal is not automation for its own sake, but more reliable and accessible care. As these tools evolve, their impact will depend on how thoughtfully they are integrated into clinical practice.
Transcript.
- Dr. Kyunghyun Cho is a leading AI researcher best known for co-authoring a landmark 2014 paper that introduced neural machine translation. In this episode, he discusses his wide-ranging career spanning fundamental AI research, co-founding Prescient Design (acquired by Genentech), and driving applications of AI in health care. For clinicians, Cho’s core message is pragmatic: AI should help health care run better. After years of work at NYU Langone, he reframed AI in medicine from solving rare diagnostic puzzles to improving operational prediction at scale. Cho emphasizes purpose‑built data, careful fine‑tuning, and regulatory accountability. His perspective connects technical rigor with system stewardship—and insists that patient voices must be present in AI governance.
Transcript.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- On Purpose with Jay ShettyBusiness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire HaverHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Rooted in Wellness with Mona SharmaAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Ultimate Human with Gary BreckaHealth & Wellness
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About NEJM AI Grand Rounds
NEJM AI Grand Rounds, hosted by Arjun (Raj) Manrai, Ph.D. and Andrew Beam, Ph.D., features informal conversations with a variety of unique experts exploring the deep issues at the intersection of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and medicine. You’ll learn how AI will change clinical practice and healthcare, how it will impact the patient experience, and about the people who are pushing for innovation. Whether you are an AI researcher or a practicing clinician, these conversations will enlighten and surprise you as we journey through this very exciting field. Produced by NEJM Group.Podcast website
Listen to NEJM AI Grand Rounds, On Purpose with Jay Shetty and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
NEJM AI Grand Rounds
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
NEJM AI Grand Rounds: Podcasts in Family