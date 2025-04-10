Whatever It Takes

This episode takes a sobering look at the mental health of U.S. medical students and trainees, in an era when the pressures can be intolerable but the culture still treats depression as weakness. A full transcript of this episode is available at nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2400696. Notes from this episode: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/11/nyregion/lorna-breen-suicide-coronavirus.html https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/physician-health/encourage-physicians-healing-make-it-ok-ask-help