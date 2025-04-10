Powered by RND
In “Not Otherwise Specified,” Dr. Lisa Rosenbaum, cardiologist and national correspondent for the New England Journal of Medicine, defies our sound-bite culture...
  • Injured, Not Sidelined
    This season finale examines the moral injury that the current U.S. health care system inflicts on physicians and trainees — and how they may be able to offer care that aligns with their values. A full transcript of this episode is available at nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2400700.
    39:10
  • Walking the Dog
    This episode considers what happens when the rigors of training and the pursuit of excellence in in medicine collide with the mental health needs of trainees. A full transcript of this episode is available at nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2400698.
    44:52
  • Building Up without Breaking Down
    This episode asks how medical educators should navigate between demanding intense commitment and hard-won excellence from trainees and seriously threatening their well-being. A full transcript of this episode is available at nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2400697. Source from this episode: https://www.culturalcomplications.com/
    44:32
  • Whatever It Takes
    This episode takes a sobering look at the mental health of U.S. medical students and trainees, in an era when the pressures can be intolerable but the culture still treats depression as weakness. A full transcript of this episode is available at nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2400696. Notes from this episode: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/11/nyregion/lorna-breen-suicide-coronavirus.html https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/physician-health/encourage-physicians-healing-make-it-ok-ask-help
    32:54
  • Debt Et Cetera
    In this episode, host Lisa Rosenbaum talks with two trainees whose lives and careers have been changed by educational debt, and to an economist who has a rather different take on the problem. A full transcript of this episode is available at nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2400695.
In “Not Otherwise Specified,” Dr. Lisa Rosenbaum, cardiologist and national correspondent for the New England Journal of Medicine, defies our sound-bite culture to go deep with some of medicine’s most innovative thinkers. Her guests’ stories and ideas about health care’s toughest challenges and greatest promise may change the way you think about medicine, health, and society.
