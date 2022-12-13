Explore true stories of the dark side of the Internet with host Jack Rhysider as he takes you on a journey through the chilling world of hacking, data breaches,... More
133: I'm the Real Connor
One day Connor Tumbleson got an email saying his identity has been stolen. And this was one of the strangest days he’s ever had.
Sources
https://connortumbleson.com/
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2022/10/glut-of-fake-linkedin-profiles-pits-hr-against-the-bots/
Snippet from Darknet Diaries ep 119 about North Korean’s getting tech jobs to steal bitcoin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1ik6bAwELA
Attribution
Assembled by Tristan Ledger.
Sound design by Garrett Tiedemann.
Episode artwork by odibagas.
Mixing by Proximity Sound.
Theme music created by Breakmaster Cylinder.
5/2/2023
41:21
132: Sam the Vendor
Sam Bent, a.k.a. DoingFedTime, brings us a story of what it was like being a darknet market vendor.
Learn more about Sam at https://www.doingfedtime.com/.
4/4/2023
1:19:06
Presenting: Spycast "Black Ops: The Life of a Legendary CIA Shadow Warrior"
Jack is currently on a break. Here is a an episode from the Spycast podcast called "Black Ops: The Life of a Legendary CIA Shadow Warrior".
To learn more about Spycast visit: https://www.spymuseum.org/podcast/
2/14/2023
1:04:38
131: Welcome to Video
Andy Greenberg (https://twitter.com/a_greenberg) brings us a gut wrenching story of how criminal investigators used bitcoin tracing techniques to try to find out who was at the center of a child sexual abuse darkweb website.
This story is part of Andy’s new book “Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency”. An affiliate link to the book on Amazon is here: https://amzn.to/3VkjSh7.
12/27/2022
1:10:26
130: Jason's Pen Test
Join us as we sit down with Jason Haddix (https://twitter.com/Jhaddix), a renowned penetration tester who has made a name for himself by uncovering vulnerabilities in some of the world’s biggest companies. In this episode, Jason shares his funny and enlightening stories about breaking into buildings and computers, and talks about the time he discovered a major security flaw in a popular mobile banking app.
