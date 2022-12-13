131: Welcome to Video

Andy Greenberg (https://twitter.com/a_greenberg) brings us a gut wrenching story of how criminal investigators used bitcoin tracing techniques to try to find out who was at the center of a child sexual abuse darkweb website. This story is part of Andy's new book "Tracers in the Dark: The Global Hunt for the Crime Lords of Cryptocurrency". An affiliate link to the book on Amazon is here: https://amzn.to/3VkjSh7.