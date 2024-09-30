Show Notes (contains affiliate links): The 17 Foot Whip and Other Inexpensive Antennas
On this week's episode of Ham Radio Crash Course, a podcast
based on amateur radio
hosted by Josh Nass - KI6NAZ and his reluctant wife, Leah -
KN6NWZ,
KN6NWZ, we talk about having a The Contesting Fraternity, inexpensive antennas, a teen who won an award for preparedness and Armageddon the movie.
Ham Radio Minute: The Contesting Fraternity
Ham Radio Test Study with Leah - Sub element 5
Join the conversation by leaving a review on Apple Podcast for Ham Radio Crash Course podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ham-radio-crash-course/id1400794852 and/or emailing [email protected].
No CW Lounge because Leah is studying for her Extra. We left off at K, M, R, S, U, A, P, T and L.
Show Topic: The 17 ft Whip and other inexpensive antennas
Hog Wild in the Salted Ham Cellar.
Preparedness Corner - Kirsten Walker Honored by Elk River Fire Department for preparedness https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/local-teen-hero-honored-by-erfd-for-preparedness-bravery/article_1fb06a82-a223-11ef-936b-4f2be324ff3a.html
HRCC Movie Club
Vote and suggest movies here - https://poll.ly/N7Jt2ACU1Epz5PSJmknw
CJ’s Nifty List of HRCC Movie Club movies here - https://letterboxd.com/roguefoam/list/ham-radio-crash-course-podcast-movie-club/
Armageddon
Likelihood of disaster: 5/5
Preparedness: 2/5
Realistic: 1/5
Characters: 2/5
Plot: 2/5
Entertainment: 3.5/5
Overall: /30
War of the Worlds (2005) 10.5/30
Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy 11/30
Maximum Overdrive 11/30
The Tomorrow War 11/30
On The Beach (1959) 12/30
The Postman 12/30
Soylent Green 12/30
World War Z 12/30
San Andreas 13/30
Airplane 14/30
The Day After (1983) 14/30
The Day After Tomorrow Ranked: 14/30
Fall (2022) 14.5/30
Deep Impact 15/30
The Birds 15/30
Twisters (2024): 15/30
Armageddon: 15.5/30
Sean of the Dead 16/30
Zombieland 16/30
The Book of Eli Ranked: 16.75/30
Love and Monsters 17/30
Frequency 17/30
2012 17/30
Greenland 17/30
12 Monkeys 17.5/30
Threads 18/30
Contact (1997) 19/30
The Towering Inferno 19/30
Don’t Look Up 19.5/30
Twister 19.5/30
Tremors 20/30
The Road 21/30
The Quiet Place 21/30
Red Dawn (1984) 22/30
Wall-E 23/30
Blast From The Past (1999) 23.5/30
I Am Legend 25/30
10 Cloverfield Lane Ranked: 26.5/30
The next movie is Independence Day.
Email Correspondent’s Tower: We answer emails with ham radio questions, comments on previous podcasts, T-shirt suggestions and everything in between.
Links mentioned in the ECT:
Thank you all for listening to the podcast.
Want to send us something? Josh Nass P.O. Box 5101 Cerritos, CA 90703-5101
Support the Ham Radio Crash Course Podcast:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/hoshnasi
Shop HamTactical: http://www.hamtactical.com
Shop Our Affiliates: http://hamradiocrashcourse.com/affiliates/
Shop Our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/hamradiocrashcourse
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Connect with Us:
Website...................► http://hamradiocrashcourse.com
YouTube..................► https://www.youtube.com/c/HamRadioCrashCourse
Podcast...................► https://hamradiocrashcourse.podbean.com/
Discord....................► https://discord.gg/xhJMxDT
Facebook................► https://goo.gl/cv5rEQ
Twitter......................► https://twitter.com/Hoshnasi
Instagram.................► https://instagram.com/hoshnasi (Josh)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/hamtactical (Leah)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/nasscorners (Leah)
2:56:56
All or One Ham Bands?
Show Notes (contains affiliate links): All or One Ham Bands?
On this week's episode of Ham Radio Crash Course, a podcast
based on amateur radio
hosted by Josh Nass - KI6NAZ and his reluctant wife, Leah -
KN6NWZ,
KN6NWZ, we talk about having a ham radio pamphlet, one band or all the band radios, nuke maps and World War Z the movie.
Ham Radio Minute: Have a Ham Radio Pamphlet
Ham Radio Test Study with Leah - Sub element 5
Join the conversation by leaving a review on Apple Podcast for Ham Radio Crash Course podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ham-radio-crash-course/id1400794852 and/or emailing [email protected].
No CW Lounge because Leah is studying for her General. We left off at K, M, R, S, U, A, P, T and L.
Show Topic: One band or all the bands?
Hog Wild in the Salted Ham Cellar.
Preparedness Corner - Nuke Maps https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/
HRCC Movie Club
Vote and suggest movies here - https://poll.ly/N7Jt2ACU1Epz5PSJmknw
CJ’s Nifty List of HRCC Movie Club movies here - https://letterboxd.com/roguefoam/list/ham-radio-crash-course-podcast-movie-club/
World War Z
Likelihood of disaster: 1/5
Preparedness: 1/5
Realistic: 2/5
Characters: 2/5
Plot: 3/5
Entertainment: 3/5
Overall: 12/30
The next movie is Armageddon.
Email Correspondent’s Tower: We answer emails with ham radio questions, comments on previous podcasts, T-shirt suggestions and everything in between.
Links mentioned in the ECT:
Gabriel’s Coax Comparision:
$8 coax https://amzn.to/3YW2K6a
https://www.dxengineering.com/parts/dxe-400maxdx006
Gabriel’s Antenna: https://amzn.to/40KtGHD
Thank you all for listening to the podcast.
Want to send us something? Josh Nass P.O. Box 5101 Cerritos, CA 90703-5101
Support the Ham Radio Crash Course Podcast:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/hoshnasi
Shop HamTactical: http://www.hamtactical.com
Shop Our Affiliates: http://hamradiocrashcourse.com/affiliates/
Shop Our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/hamradiocrashcourse
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Connect with Us:
Website...................► http://hamradiocrashcourse.com
YouTube..................► https://www.youtube.com/c/HamRadioCrashCourse
Podcast...................► https://hamradiocrashcourse.podbean.com/
Discord....................► https://discord.gg/xhJMxDT
Facebook................► https://goo.gl/cv5rEQ
Twitter......................► https://twitter.com/Hoshnasi
Instagram.................► https://instagram.com/hoshnasi (Josh)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/hamtactical (Leah)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/nasscorners (Leah)
3:32:37
Remoting Into Radio
Show Notes (contains affiliate links): Remoting Into Radio
On this week's episode of Ham Radio Crash Course, a podcast
based on amateur radio
hosted by Josh Nass - KI6NAZ and his reluctant wife, Leah -
KN6NWZ,
KN6NWZ, we talk about Pacifcon, hamfests and Meshtastic, $500 from zero to unrest preparedness and The Tomorrow War movie.
Ham Radio Minute: Hamfest and Meshtastic
Ham Radio Test Study with Leah - Sub element 5
Join the conversation by leaving a review on Apple Podcast for Ham Radio Crash Course podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ham-radio-crash-course/id1400794852 and/or emailing [email protected].
Show Topic: Remoting your ham radio
Hog Wild in the Salted Ham Cellar.
Preparedness Corner - $500 from zero to prepped for civil unrest https://www.reddit.com/r/preppers/comments/1gbjozb/worst_case_scenario_shtf_in_upcoming_weeks/
HRCC Movie Club
Vote and suggest movies here - https://poll.ly/N7Jt2ACU1Epz5PSJmknw
CJ’s Nifty List of HRCC Movie Club movies here - https://letterboxd.com/roguefoam/list/ham-radio-crash-course-podcast-movie-club/
The Tomorrow War
Likelihood of disaster: 1/5
Preparedness: 1/5
Realistic: 1/5
Characters: 2/5
Plot: 3/5
Entertainment: 3/5
Overall: 11/30
The next movie is World War Z.
Email Correspondent’s Tower: We answer emails with ham radio questions, comments on previous podcasts, T-shirt suggestions and everything in between.
Links mentioned in the ECT:
Blankets from Biddy Murphy - https://www.biddymurphy.com/collections/blankets-throws?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwpbi4BhByEiwAMC8JnS7s-9aSeSTn6-8MYghB4DTV5BiYDZyIpG2cJjGuzjy2zCM8NpUrABoCgvUQAvD_BwE
Randy Suggestions this Ham Scary Story - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AET7Dq5AG0k&t=1028s
Douglas V’s video - https://youtu.be/EyTZCEuREfw?si=pk-sTq-rkwfMrh3T
Thank you all for listening to the podcast.
Want to send us something? Josh Nass P.O. Box 5101 Cerritos, CA 90703-5101
Support the Ham Radio Crash Course Podcast:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/hoshnasi
Shop HamTactical: http://www.hamtactical.com
Shop Our Affiliates: http://hamradiocrashcourse.com/affiliates/
Shop Our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/hamradiocrashcourse
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Connect with Us:
Website...................► http://hamradiocrashcourse.com
YouTube..................► https://www.youtube.com/c/HamRadioCrashCourse
Podcast...................► https://hamradiocrashcourse.podbean.com/
Discord....................► https://discord.gg/xhJMxDT
Facebook................► https://goo.gl/cv5rEQ
Twitter......................► https://twitter.com/Hoshnasi
Instagram.................► https://instagram.com/hoshnasi (Josh)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/hamtactical (Leah)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/nasscorners (Leah)
3:22:21
"What Is Your Ham Radio Minute?"
Josh is at Pacificon and he asked his friends what their favorite ham radio tips are.
Ham Radio Minute: APRS top tips
Ham Radio Test Study with Leah - Sub element 5
Join the conversation by leaving a review on Apple Podcast for Ham Radio Crash Course podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ham-radio-crash-course/id1400794852 and/or emailing [email protected].
Show Topic: Best Radio Demonstrations
Hog Wild in the Salted Ham Cellar.
Preparedness Corner - Hurricane Prep Tips https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hurricane-prep-tips_l_6703e7c0e4b006bba4148e9b
HRCC Movie Club
Vote and suggest movies here - https://poll.ly/N7Jt2ACU1Epz5PSJmknw
CJ’s Nifty List of HRCC Movie Club movies here - https://letterboxd.com/roguefoam/list/ham-radio-crash-course-podcast-movie-club/
Soylent Green
Likelihood of disaster: 1/5
Preparedness: 1/5
Realistic: 1/5
Characters: 2/5
Plot: 4/5
Entertainment: 3/5
Overall: 12/30
The next movie is The Tomorrow War.
Email Correspondent’s Tower: We answer emails with ham radio questions, comments on previous podcasts, T-shirt suggestions and everything in between.
Links mentioned in the ECT:
Prepper Pete Prepares - An Introduction to Prepping for Kids https://amzn.to/4eHxXQ1
Prepper Pete’s Son of a Gun - https://amzn.to/4897icn
Radio Rick Relays Relief - https://amzn.to/3BJqjpS
Crisis Response International - https://criout.com
Hazmat HQ https://www.hazmathq.com/
Doug’s suggested article about ham radio enduring - https://www.zdnet.com/home-and-office/networking/how-ham-radio-endures-and-remains-a-disaster-lifeline-in-the-iphone-era/
Thank you all for listening to the podcast.
Want to send us something? Josh Nass P.O. Box 5101 Cerritos, CA 90703-5101
Support the Ham Radio Crash Course Podcast:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/hoshnasi
Shop HamTactical: http://www.hamtactical.com
Shop Our Affiliates: http://hamradiocrashcourse.com/affiliates/
Shop Our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/hamradiocrashcourse
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Connect with Us:
Website...................► http://hamradiocrashcourse.com
YouTube..................► https://www.youtube.com/c/HamRadioCrashCourse
Podcast...................► https://hamradiocrashcourse.podbean.com/
Discord....................► https://discord.gg/xhJMxDT
Facebook................► https://goo.gl/cv5rEQ
Twitter......................► https://twitter.com/Hoshnasi
Instagram.................► https://instagram.com/hoshnasi (Josh)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/hamtactical (Leah)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/nasscorners (Leah)
16:20
The Best Ham Radio Demonstrations
Show Notes (contains affiliate links): The Best Ham Radio Demonstrations
On this week's episode of Ham Radio Crash Course, a podcast
based on amateur radio
hosted by Josh Nass - KI6NAZ and his reluctant wife, Leah -
KN6NWZ,
KN6NWZ, we talk about APRS top tips, the best radio demonstrations, hurricane preparedness and Soylent Green.
Ham Radio Minute: APRS top tips
Ham Radio Test Study with Leah - Sub element 5
Join the conversation by leaving a review on Apple Podcast for Ham Radio Crash Course podcast at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ham-radio-crash-course/id1400794852 and/or emailing [email protected].
Show Topic: Best Radio Demonstrations
Hog Wild in the Salted Ham Cellar.
Preparedness Corner - Hurricane Prep Tips https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hurricane-prep-tips_l_6703e7c0e4b006bba4148e9b
HRCC Movie Club
Vote and suggest movies here - https://poll.ly/N7Jt2ACU1Epz5PSJmknw
CJ’s Nifty List of HRCC Movie Club movies here - https://letterboxd.com/roguefoam/list/ham-radio-crash-course-podcast-movie-club/
Soylent Green
Likelihood of disaster: 1/5
Preparedness: 1/5
Realistic: 1/5
Characters: 2/5
Plot: 4/5
Entertainment: 3/5
Overall: 12/30
The next movie is The Tomorrow War.
Email Correspondent’s Tower: We answer emails with ham radio questions, comments on previous podcasts, T-shirt suggestions and everything in between.
Links mentioned in the ECT:
Prepper Pete Prepares - An Introduction to Prepping for Kids https://amzn.to/4eHxXQ1
Prepper Pete’s Son of a Gun - https://amzn.to/4897icn
Radio Rick Relays Relief - https://amzn.to/3BJqjpS
Crisis Response International - https://criout.com
Hazmat HQ https://www.hazmathq.com/
Doug’s suggested article about ham radio enduring - https://www.zdnet.com/home-and-office/networking/how-ham-radio-endures-and-remains-a-disaster-lifeline-in-the-iphone-era/
Thank you all for listening to the podcast.
Want to send us something? Josh Nass P.O. Box 5101 Cerritos, CA 90703-5101
Support the Ham Radio Crash Course Podcast:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/hoshnasi
Shop HamTactical: http://www.hamtactical.com
Shop Our Affiliates: http://hamradiocrashcourse.com/affiliates/
Shop Our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/hamradiocrashcourse
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Connect with Us:
Website...................► http://hamradiocrashcourse.com
YouTube..................► https://www.youtube.com/c/HamRadioCrashCourse
Podcast...................► https://hamradiocrashcourse.podbean.com/
Discord....................► https://discord.gg/xhJMxDT
Facebook................► https://goo.gl/cv5rEQ
Twitter......................► https://twitter.com/Hoshnasi
Instagram.................► https://instagram.com/hoshnasi (Josh)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/hamtactical (Leah)
Instagram.................►https://instagram.com/nasscorners (Leah)
My name is Josh, I’m a dad living in Southern California with my wife and two sons. I’m an engineer and radio amateur. I’ve created the Ham Radio Crash Course to get people involved in radio and to help people keep learning!