The 17 Foot Whip and Other Inexpensive Antennas

Show Notes: The 17 Foot Whip and Other Inexpensive Antennas

On this week's episode of Ham Radio Crash Course, a podcast roughly based on amateur radio but mostly made up of responding to emails from listeners, hosted by Josh Nass - KI6NAZ and his reluctant wife, Leah - KN6NWZ, we talk about having a The Contesting Fraternity, inexpensive antennas, a teen who won an award for preparedness and Armageddon the movie.

Ham Radio Minute: The Contesting Fraternity

Ham Radio Test Study with Leah - Sub element 5

Show Topic: The 17 ft Whip and other inexpensive antennas

Hog Wild in the Salted Ham Cellar.

Preparedness Corner - Kirsten Walker Honored by Elk River Fire Department for preparedness
https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/local-teen-hero-honored-by-erfd-for-preparedness-bravery/article_1fb06a82-a223-11ef-936b-4f2be324ff3a.html

HRCC Movie Club

Armageddon
Likelihood of disaster: 5/5
Preparedness: 2/5
Realistic: 1/5
Characters: 2/5
Plot: 2/5
Entertainment: 3.5/5
Overall: /30

War of the Worlds (2005) 10.5/30
Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy 11/30
Maximum Overdrive 11/30
The Tomorrow War 11/30
On The Beach (1959) 12/30
The Postman 12/30
Soylent Green 12/30
World War Z 12/30
San Andreas 13/30
Airplane 14/30
The Day After (1983) 14/30
The Day After Tomorrow Ranked: 14/30
Fall (2022) 14.5/30
Deep Impact 15/30
The Birds 15/30
Twisters (2024): 15/30
Armageddon: 15.5/30
Sean of the Dead 16/30
Zombieland 16/30
The Book of Eli Ranked: 16.75/30
Love and Monsters 17/30
Frequency 17/30
2012 17/30
Greenland 17/30
12 Monkeys 17.5/30
Threads 18/30
Contact (1997) 19/30
The Towering Inferno 19/30
Don't Look Up 19.5/30
Twister 19.5/30
Tremors 20/30
The Road 21/30
The Quiet Place 21/30
Red Dawn (1984) 22/30
Wall-E 23/30
Blast From The Past (1999) 23.5/30
I Am Legend 25/30
10 Cloverfield Lane Ranked: 26.5/30

The next movie is Independence Day.

Email Correspondent's Tower: We answer emails with ham radio questions, comments on previous podcasts, T-shirt suggestions and everything in between.