Wes McKinney: Part 2 — The open source hustle and an insider view of Positron

In part two of our conversation with Wes McKinney, we dig into the challenges and realities of sustaining open source development. Wes shares how funding actually works (or doesn’t), why corporate buy-in is essential, and what it’s like building tools across languages, communities, and IDEs. We also talk about the Apache Software Foundation’s role in open governance and the origin of the Positron IDE.What’s Inside:Why passion isn’t enough for open source to scaleApache Arrow’s origin story and how it was pitchedHow open governance enables trust between competitorsThe thinking behind Positron, Posit’s next-gen IDEPolyglot programming – Designing tools that bridge the R/Python divideLLMs and data UX: Why modern IDEs need to serve both humans and modelsDay-to-day coding, advising, investing, and context-switchingMetalheads unite