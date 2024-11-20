Bitcoin Hits ATH, Tron 3 Leaks, & Mike Tyson vs AI| EP 006 | Diggnation
Welcome back to Diggnation Reboot Episode 6! This week, Alex and Kevin talk about Bitcoin breaking $90k and MicroStrategy's stock hitting an all-time high. Is holding onto Bitcoin still the move, or are you better off cashing out? Meanwhile, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul finally went head-to-head last week, and Tyson's punch power is straight-up unreal (think: 13 kicks to the nuts-level impact).We're also unpacking the next big thing for EVs: silicon-based batteries that promise double the range and faster charging. Plus, Amazon is shutting down Freevee (RIP another streamer), and we can't get over the rumor that Zuck and T-Pain might actually be making an album together. And if that's not enough, a live-action Zelda movie is officially happening, and Tron 3 footage just teased real-world light cycles.Towards the end of the episode, Alex and Kevin share a heartfelt conversation about male depression, loneliness, and why maintaining close friendships matters more than ever. It's an honest and genuine moment that's worth sticking around for.Get ready for a laid-back mix of tech talk, hilarious takes, nostalgia, and a touch of real talk to keep it grounded.📌 Chapter Markers0:00 – Intro and Alex's 90s Goatee02:19 – Bitcoin Hits $90k and MicroStrategy Soars22:18 – Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Prep26:48 – Silicon-Based EV Batteries: A Revolution?38:57 – Zuck and T-Pain: The Album Collab?42:42 – Amazon Shuts Down Freevee52:10 – Zelda Movie + Tron 3 Trailer Hype1:01:54 – Mattel's Packaging Fail and Claude AI's Boredom1:10:41 - Claude gets bored1:28:42 - Male lonelinessPeople and Things We Talked AboutMicroStrategy (Bitcoin News)Website: https://www.microstrategy.comRelated Story: https://decrypt.co/291156/microstrategy-stock-all-time-high-bitcoin-88kMike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight DetailsFight Info: https://www.perplexity.ai/page/tyson-paul-fight-details-SXO4xQLwQbKyo5uKVn1SWwBlockFi (Bitcoin Interest)Website: https://blockfi.comCoinbase (Bitcoin Trading)Website: https://www.coinbase.comPerplexity AI (AI Tool Mention)Website: https://www.perplexity.aiSilicon EV Battery ResearchResearch Info: https://interestingengineering.com/transportation/silicon-anodes-ev-batteries-raceRelated Story: https://interestingengineering.com/transportation/silicon-anodes-ev-batteries-raceAmazon Freevee ClosureFreevee Info: https://www.amazon.com/adlp/freeveeRelated Story: https://variety.com/2024/digital/news/amazon-freevee-shutting-down-1236208451/Zelda Movie AnnouncementMovie Info: https://www.perplexity.ai/page/zelda-movie-coming-soon-v330lmbTRqCSVONOTAF1RgTron 3 Trailer RumorsTrailer Info: https://x.com/CineGeekNews/status/1855029342633435615Mattel's Packaging ErrorWebsite: https://www.mattel.comLetterboxd (Movie-Watching Social Media)Website: https://letterboxd.comShare your Letterboxd username in the comments so we can follow along with your movie lists!Website: https://www.mattel.com
Scoring a $400 Refund Thanks to AI | Diggnation
In this episode, we're diving into mind-blowing AI breakthroughs, a tech hack that scored Kevin a $400 refund, and Tesla's latest RoboTaxi reveal. We'll also discuss the Dodgers' Ohtani memorabilia auction and Alex's first experience using Claude 3.5. Get ready for laughs, surprising insights, and some practical tips you didn't know you needed. Join us for another jam-packed episode of Diggnation!Here's that GLP-1 Probiotic trail!: https://www.kevinrose.com/p/a-natural-alternative-to-glp-1-drugsChapters:00:00 - Kicking Off & Halloween VibesHalloween vibes are in full swing as Kevin and Alex discuss costumes, costume shopping, and getting ahead of the game for all those spooky parties.03:50 - Fan Mail Surprise: Mystery Beer UnboxingA fan sends in a mystery beer, sparking some jokes about whether to trust it or not. Spoiler: They do.08:15 - Thanksgiving & Trailer Bloopers FlashbacksRevisiting hilarious Thanksgiving and trailer bloopers from previous episodes and the infamous moments that never made the final cut.09:37 - Kevin's "Secret Project" Job PostingKevin reveals a special AI-related project and outlines the dream team he's assembling. Interested in the roles? Watch the episode to learn more.12:21 - Biohacking Talk: GLP-1 Study & Peter Attia's BookKevin shares the latest on an upcoming study around GLP-1 and probiotics and discusses Peter Attia's influential book, *Outlive*, along with the biohacking tools he's using.19:55 - Longevity Tip: Strong Legs for a Longer LifeAlex and Kevin wrap up with insights on leg strength and its surprising impact on longevity. It's a call to action for building strength and staying mobile as we age.21:24 - Special Deal: GLP-1 for ListenersKevin introduces a GLP-1 probiotic that reduces sugar cravings, complete with a money-back guarantee for listeners. https://www.kevinrose.com/p/a-natural-alternative-to-glp-1-drugs23:10 - Anthropic's Claude 3.5: Next-Level AIAlex talks about trying out the new Claude 3.5 AI, its capabilities, and the features that could make it a game-changer in everything from productivity to accessibility.41:49 - AI Hacks & $400 Refund TrickKevin shares how he used a Custom GPT based on *Crucial Conversations* to get a $400 refund and offers more AI tips for handling customer service and negotiations.46:45 - Tesla's RoboTaxi Announcement & ReactionsTesla's new RoboTaxi design gets mixed reactions. Alex describes the unique look, no steering wheel, and what could be the future of autonomous urban transportation.54:48 - Tesla Stock Surge & Q3 EarningsWe dive into Tesla's recent Q3 earnings report and stock performance, speculating on what this means for the future of EVs and Tesla's role in the industry.58:53 - Oura Ring 4 UpdatesThe latest on the Oura Ring 4, its new features, and whether it's worth the upgrade.01:13:23 - Comedy Break: "Cock Rings"One of those classic Diggnation moments: an unexpected and hilarious side tangent that brings the laughs.01:16:49 - Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Auction RecordAlex talks about Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and the wild price his 50/50 ball recently fetched at auction. Link to Story01:27:33 - Kevin Reveals His Halloween CostumeKevin tries on his Halloween costume for the first time on the show, giving us a sneak peek and sharing some hilarious commentary with Alex.Things Mentioned in This EpisodeBoeing Documentary – A deep dive into Boeing's controversial 737 Max design and the resulting global issues. Watch on Netflix https://www.netflix.com/title/81272421Hugging Face AI – Kevin talks about Hugging Face as the "GitHub for AI," where developers can find and share ML models.Peter Attia's Book: Outlive – A recommended read on longevity, health optimization, and fitness by Kevin.Crucial Conversations (Book) – The negotiation and communication techniques Kevin used to secure a refund. Highly recommended for handling tough conversations.
Diddy, Flying Taxis, and a $350 Bottle of Beer - Diggnation
This week, we're kicking back with some beer talk and reminiscing (hello, Edward Forty Hands!). Kevin's got some great stories from his recent AI summit trips in London and Berlin, and we're diving into everything from Waymo's self-driving cars to Tesla's latest micro-taxi prototype. We'll also chat about the new iPhones, some fancy beers we've been trying, how AI is changing content creation, and a few wild stories you won't want to miss.Chapters:0:00 - Diggnation Intro4:12 - Beer Rankings: Elite beers, tasting notes, and wild nights.11:06 - Tech & iPhones: Tasting an the #1 ranked beer and our thoughts on new iPhone models.20:37 - Autonomous Taxis: Remarkable tablet review and our new YouTube channel announcement.26:57 - Tesla Micro Taxi: Our Waymo experience and the future of Tesla's taxis.38:13 - Lost Phone Saga: Heather's phone mishap and living tech-free.41:12 - AI in Podcasts: AI's role in content creation and email evolution.53:38 - AI & Face Slap Fighting: How AI intersects with sports and tech trends.1:02:20 - Diddy's Troubles1:09:37 - Flying Taxis: Joby's flying taxi.1:22:19 - Google Glass & AI Dubbing: The rise and fall of Google Glass and AI translation tech.1:31:49 - Fan's Email & Hyundai: Mental health discussions, ketamine therapy, and Hyundai pronunciation.
Bank Fraud, Animated Crushes, Deepfaked Memories, and Hippy Glenn - 003
In this episode of Diggnation, Glenn joins us for an unexpected and hilarious reunion. 🍻 We kick things off by opening a bottle of Pliny the Elder and dive into some of the internet's wildest stories. We reminisce about childhood crushes on animated characters and tackle a modern relationship dilemma involving circumcision.On the tech side, we geek out over Hyundai's electric cars, especially the futuristic N Vision 74, and explore the bizarre phenomenon of cocaine sharks. 🦈Our chat covers the latest in language learning apps, new smartphone trends, and the future of digital assistants like Alexa and AI in cars. We also take a deep look into the intense work culture in Japan and wrap up with a conversation on the dangers of AI deepfakes and how they can manipulate memories. 🤖Chapters: 0:00:00 - Diggnation Returns With Beer and Conversation0:09:57 - Bank Fraud and Crocs0:16:18 - Animated Crushes and Circumcision Dilemma0:24:55 - Innovative Hyundai Electric Cars0:31:50 - Cocaine Sharks and Luxury Cars0:43:07 - Language Learning Apps and New Phones0:50:05 - Digital Assistants in Technology Warfare0:56:44 - Future of Connected Conversational Technology1:04:07 - Japanese Work Culture and Job Resignation1:09:38 - AI Memories and Deepfakes
Alex's elevator sexy time - #002
Join us as we bring back Diggnation with a mix of our classic humor and deep dives into game-changing advancements. We're exploring how AI is transforming gaming and healthcare, diving into the controversies around insurance companies using drones, and sharing some hilarious personal stories. From unexpected insurance cancellations to awkward public encounters, this episode is packed with laughs and insights.Episode Markers0:07:42 - Vampire Treatment0:17:38 - Insurance Drones and California Home Issues0:25:00 - Intimate Locations and Mishaps0:35:01 - Data Breach and AI Images0:44:55 - Future of AI in Healthcare0:51:45 - Impact of AI on Future Society1:05:22 - Real-Time AI Generation in Gaming1:10:16 - Minimalist Android Phone With Unique Features1:20:46 - AI Show Notes and Future FriendsMoments:➡️ IntroWe kick things off with a laid-back chat about spontaneous adventures, leading to the revival of Diggnation V2. A quirky story about scoring fancy wines sets the tone for the episode.➡️ Biological FaceliftEthical dilemmas and sharing advice on non-invasive ways to maintain a youthful glow.➡️ Insurance Drones and California Home IssuesWe delve into the controversial use of drones by insurance companies in California and share personal stories about sudden policy cancellations.➡️ Intimate Locations and MishapsAwkward realities of romantic escapades in public places, with personal anecdotes.➡️ Data Breach and AI ImagesWe discuss a massive data breach involving 2.7 billion people and share tips on protecting personal information in the digital age.➡️ Future of AI in HealthcareExploring AI's rapid advancements in healthcare, from generating images to autonomous dental procedures, we ponder the future of AI-driven medicine.➡️ Impact of AI on Future SocietyA deep dive into the potential and risks of AI, discussing its relentless improvement and speculating on the future societal impacts.➡️ Real-Time AI Generation in GamingHighlighting NVIDIA's groundbreaking AI advancements in real-time 3D modeling, revolutionizing game design with dynamic interactions and asset creation.➡️ Minimalist Android Phone With Unique FeaturesWe explore a new minimalist Android phone from Nothing, featuring a transparent back and unique design, blending simplicity with high functionality.
Diggnation is back! After a 15-year break, the guys are returning with all new episodes. Diggnation covers the top stories from around the internet. Kevin Rose and Alex Albrecht give you their unique, sometimes awkward, and always hilarious take on the edges of the internet. Just a couple of geeks sitting on a couch.