Scoring a $400 Refund Thanks to AI | Diggnation

In this episode, we’re diving into mind-blowing AI breakthroughs, a tech hack that scored Kevin a $400 refund, and Tesla’s latest RoboTaxi reveal. We’ll also discuss the Dodgers’ Ohtani memorabilia auction and Alex’s first experience using Claude 3.5. Get ready for laughs, surprising insights, and some practical tips you didn’t know you needed. Join us for another jam-packed episode of Diggnation!Here's that GLP-1 Probiotic trail!: https://www.kevinrose.com/p/a-natural-alternative-to-glp-1-drugsChapters:00:00 - Kicking Off & Halloween VibesHalloween vibes are in full swing as Kevin and Alex discuss costumes, costume shopping, and getting ahead of the game for all those spooky parties.03:50 - Fan Mail Surprise: Mystery Beer UnboxingA fan sends in a mystery beer, sparking some jokes about whether to trust it or not. Spoiler: They do.08:15 - Thanksgiving & Trailer Bloopers FlashbacksRevisiting hilarious Thanksgiving and trailer bloopers from previous episodes and the infamous moments that never made the final cut.09:37 - Kevin’s “Secret Project” Job PostingKevin reveals a special AI-related project and outlines the dream team he’s assembling. Interested in the roles? Watch the episode to learn more.12:21 - Biohacking Talk: GLP-1 Study & Peter Attia’s BookKevin shares the latest on an upcoming study around GLP-1 and probiotics and discusses Peter Attia’s influential book, *Outlive*, along with the biohacking tools he’s using.19:55 - Longevity Tip: Strong Legs for a Longer LifeAlex and Kevin wrap up with insights on leg strength and its surprising impact on longevity. It’s a call to action for building strength and staying mobile as we age.21:24 - Special Deal: GLP-1 for ListenersKevin introduces a GLP-1 probiotic that reduces sugar cravings, complete with a money-back guarantee for listeners. https://www.kevinrose.com/p/a-natural-alternative-to-glp-1-drugs23:10 - Anthropic’s Claude 3.5: Next-Level AIAlex talks about trying out the new Claude 3.5 AI, its capabilities, and the features that could make it a game-changer in everything from productivity to accessibility.41:49 - AI Hacks & $400 Refund TrickKevin shares how he used a Custom GPT based on *Crucial Conversations* to get a $400 refund and offers more AI tips for handling customer service and negotiations.46:45 - Tesla’s RoboTaxi Announcement & ReactionsTesla’s new RoboTaxi design gets mixed reactions. Alex describes the unique look, no steering wheel, and what could be the future of autonomous urban transportation.54:48 - Tesla Stock Surge & Q3 EarningsWe dive into Tesla’s recent Q3 earnings report and stock performance, speculating on what this means for the future of EVs and Tesla’s role in the industry.58:53 - Oura Ring 4 UpdatesThe latest on the Oura Ring 4, its new features, and whether it’s worth the upgrade.01:13:23 - Comedy Break: “Cock Rings”One of those classic Diggnation moments: an unexpected and hilarious side tangent that brings the laughs.01:16:49 - Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Auction RecordAlex talks about Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and the wild price his 50/50 ball recently fetched at auction. Link to Story01:27:33 - Kevin Reveals His Halloween CostumeKevin tries on his Halloween costume for the first time on the show, giving us a sneak peek and sharing some hilarious commentary with Alex.Things Mentioned in This EpisodeBoeing Documentary – A deep dive into Boeing’s controversial 737 Max design and the resulting global issues. Watch on Netflix https://www.netflix.com/title/81272421Hugging Face AI – Kevin talks about Hugging Face as the “GitHub for AI,” where developers can find and share ML models.Peter Attia’s Book: Outlive – A recommended read on longevity, health optimization, and fitness by Kevin.Crucial Conversations (Book) – The negotiation and communication techniques Kevin used to secure a refund. Highly recommended for handling tough conversations.🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0bzwpvUwHNLiGqlcTCBKJZ?si=8da8435d747d4fb9📱 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thediggnation📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thediggnationDon't forget to like, subscribe, and leave your thoughts in the comments!