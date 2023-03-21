Marginalized voices have always been at the forefront of the internet, yet our stories often go overlooked. Bridget Todd chronicles our experiences online, and ... More
Nina Jankowicz was a right-wing target. Now she’s suing Fox News for defamation.
In the first episode of our miniseries Present Future, Bridget talks with disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz. After being appointed to a position in the Biden administration to combat disinformation, she was targeted by a right wing smear campaign that upended her life and impacted her family.
Now, she’s suing Fox News for defamation. Are defamation lawsuits a new blueprint for how to combat harmful lies and harassment in the future? Listening to Nina's story, it's clear we need a change.
New Defamation Suit Against Fox Signals Continued Legal Threat: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/10/business/media/defamation-suit-fox-nina-jankowicz.html
New Defamation Suit Against Fox Signals Continued Legal Threat: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/10/business/media/defamation-suit-fox-nina-jankowicz.html
5/17/2023
50:19
THERE ARE NO GIRLS ON THE INTERNET IS BACK FOR A BRAND NEW SEASON!
There Are No Girls on the Internet is back! And this season we’re diving into the future and making sure everyone’s voice is included with our new series Present Future.
How has AI impacted women and people of color? What’s the next big social media platform if Twitter dies and how will we all show up there? What’s the future of our digital landscape?
On this brand new season, we’ll hear from the women, LGBTQ folks, and people of color mapping out the future of the internet today to explore what you need to know about what’s next.
New episodes from Tuesday May 16th!
5/10/2023
1:57
A trip down Myspace memory lane
VOTE FOR US TO WIN A SHORTY AWARD: TANGOTI.COM/VOTE
You can vote every day until 4/26 and it only takes a moment!
Bridget joined Main Accounts: A Myspace Podcast to reminisce about the role Myspace played in our digital lives.
4/18/2023
32:13
Banning TikTok would hurt marginalized communities
TikTok disinformation researcher Abbie Richards breaks down the recent TikTok Congressional hearings and why she says a ban on TikTok in the US would hurt marginalized communities the most.
Hands off My TikTok. Banning It Would Hurt the Most Marginalized: https://www.newsweek.com/hands-off-my-tiktok-banning-it-would-hurt-most-marginalized-opinion-1789597
3/28/2023
56:20
The children of “mommy bloggers” are speaking up - Stuff Mom Never Told You
There's a difference between posting a picture of your child on social media and making a business out of posting content about your child. New legislation aims to keep minors from being exploited online
