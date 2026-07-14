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- Today, July 14th, is the day my audiobook Love At First Prompt: AI and the Future of Intimacy goes on sale!
This audiobook is one of the most personal things I’ve ever made. It’s about loneliness, AI companions, and what happens when technology starts becoming emotionally entangled with our lives.
I spent months talking to researchers, reporters, and people who feel they are experiencing real relationships with AI. I also talked with experts about the risks of people using AI in this way, and the idea that we're so busy gawking at and judging the individuals involved, we're letting the tech companies that actually MAKE these products avoid the scrutiny they actually deserve.
Here is an excerpt from the audiobook featuring our conversation with journalist and cofounder of 404 Media Sam Cole that asks what happens to humans when AI is used for sexual and erotic role play.
You can check out LOVE AT FIRST PROMPT at www.LoveAtFirstPrompt.AI or wherever audiobooks are sold.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Epstein’s friendship with Bill Gates; Raw Milk; Jeremy Strong Comes for Zuckerberg; Update about the show - NEWS ROUND UP06/12/2026 | 53 mins.We’re taking a short hiatus from publishing here, but will continue publishing weekly news roundups on our Patreon. Anyone can listen for free, without ads, at our Patreon at tangoti.com/roundup . There are new stories there today, so please check it out after you listen to this episode!
There Are No Girls on the Internet is a weekly podcast and newsletter hosted by Bridget Todd covering the tech, internet, and culture stories that deserve more attention — especially when they're about AI, power, gender, race, and who actually gets hurt when systems fail.
We read the internet so you don't have to.
This week: The Social Network is getting a sequel and Jeremy Strong is playing Zuckerberg, a bombshell ProPublica investigation into raw milk and the kids it's put in the hospital, and Bill Gates testified before Congress about Jeffrey Epstein — totally voluntarily, he cannot stress this enough.
🎧 Listen on Apple Podcasts | Spotify
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Clavicular is back; George Santos scams; Summer House tech drama; Instagram Hacked; Hot Girls Read™ - NEWS ROUNDUP!06/05/2026 | 1h 28 mins.We read the internet so you don't have to.
There Are No Girls on the Internet is a weekly podcast and newsletter hosted by Bridget Todd covering the tech, internet, and culture stories that deserve more attention — especially when they're about AI, power, gender, race, and who actually gets hurt when systems fail.
This week: Meta's AI chatbot helped hackers steal Instagram accounts, a debate over who owns the phrase "Hot Girls Read," new AI legislation, and more.
🎧 Listen on Apple Podcasts | Spotify
⬇️ Some of these stories were discussed on this week's episode. Others appeared in our social media roundup but didn't make the final show.
HERE'S WHAT WE'RE WATCHING THIS WEEK:
🔗 Meta replaced human customer support with an AI chatbot and gave it the ability to reset passwords. Hackers figured out they could just ask it to hand over any account — and it would. Obama's old White House account posted pro-Iranian content for hours before anyone noticed. A former Meta security engineer had her own account stolen. Meta says it's fixed — but also claims it had nothing to do with the high profile hacks that happened at the exact same time it existed. 404 Media
🔗 Men in Brussels have been secretly filming women in public using Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses — often as content for "seduction coaching" businesses. The glasses have an almost invisible camera and tutorials for disabling the recording indicator are easy to find online. A dating coach in Spain was arrested for the same thing. Meta says users must comply with local laws. Experts say that's not enough. Brussels Times
🔗 Meta quietly added face recognition code to its smart glasses app on millions of phones without telling users. The feature, called Nametag, can identify strangers in real time just by looking at them. It was rolled out silently — no announcement, no opt-in. Researchers discovered it by reverse engineering the app. Wired
🔗 George Santos is out of jail and allegedly back in the scam saddle. Prediction market platform Kalshi flagged him to the DOJ after detecting he had been publicly telling his followers he would attend Trump's State of the Union — while privately betting against his own attendance. He did not show up. He has acknowledged the DOJ might be looking into him. NBC News
🔗 Labour MP Jess Asato spoke out when Grok went viral for generating millions of sexualized images of women without their consent. Musk retweeted abuse directed at her — and a user responded with an AI-generated video of her being prepared for sexual assault. She is now suing Musk at the UK High Court, arguing the company deliberately chose not to install guardrails. More victims have since come forward, and women in her constituency told the BBC they have stopped posting photos of themselves online out of fear. BBC
🔗 Dan Berulis filed a whistleblower complaint saying DOGE had broken into his federal agency's systems and was stealing sensitive data. He went public. A threatening note with drone photos of him walking his dog appeared on his door. Then Elon Musk called him a liar to his millions of followers and named him personally. The next day someone cut his brake lines. The police case is now inactive. He is suing Musk for defamation. Wired
🔗 Karen Attiah spent 11 years at the Washington Post as its last full-time Black opinion columnist. The day after Charlie Kirk was killed she posted about America's double standards around political violence. She was fired by email the next morning — no warning, no disciplinary process. The Post called it gross misconduct and claimed her posts endangered staff safety. Her union says the firing was retaliation dressed up as personnel policy. Her arbitration hearing was this week. WTOP
🔗 Dalton Eatherly, known online as Chud the Builder, built his following by filming himself hurling racial slurs at Black people in public. He showed up outside a Tennessee courthouse where Joshua Fox, a Black disabled veteran, was attending a child support hearing — and shot him multiple times. Fox was airlifted for emergency surgery. Eatherly's fans crowdfunded him nearly $300,000. A judge ruled he cannot use that money toward his $1 million bond and refused to lower it. Fox 17
🔗 Joseph Nelzy had zero disciplinary actions in seven years at Accenture — one of the world's largest tech companies. Then he grew dreadlocks, a sacred practice of his Rastafarian faith. His manager was recorded saying his hair would hold him back and make clients uncomfortable. He was fired two months after filing a discrimination complaint. Accenture dropped all its DEI commitments in 2025. Gothamist
🔗 Dr. Steven Kahn runs the UW Diabetes Research Center and edits the American Diabetes Association's own journal. He flew to the ADA's national conference in New Orleans and handed out an editorial criticizing Trump's cuts to medical research funding. Police and security guards escorted him out of the building and threatened arrest if he returned. The ADA told him he violated the code of conduct. Kahn believes professional organizations are self-censoring out of fear of losing their nonprofit status under the Trump administration. Seattle Times
🔗 Trump signed an executive order asking AI companies to voluntarily share their most powerful models with the government before launch. Voluntary means they can say no — and the order explicitly bans any mandatory review requirement. An earlier stricter version was scrapped after Elon Musk and other tech executives lobbied against it. The result is an executive order that looks like AI oversight but gives the government no actual power to act on anything it finds. CNN
🔗 A swimwear brand told a talent manager in writing that they would not collaborate with Black creators for an upcoming campaign. The talent manager posted the email publicly, writing "this is racial discrimination, it is illegal, and it happens in influencer marketing more than anyone wants to admit — usually just more quietly than this." The brand fired the employee and issued an unsigned apology. People
🔗 The drama from the Bravo TV show Summer House FINALLY has a tech angle! We're talking about location sharing and want to know your thoughts. New York Times
🔗 Women's magazines have been enormously important to society and to Bridget personally, which is why it's sad to see Glamour — a publication that once stood with Anita Hill and fought for paid family leave — reduced to an aggregator site for affiliate shopping links. New York Times
🔗 Braden Peters, the streamer who goes by Clavicular, is back at it — showing up at industry events to humiliate and degrade women on camera for clout and engagement. This story is GRIM. Wired
🔗 A graphic designer trademarked the phrase "Hot Girls Read" and the book community is furious. Parade
Want to hear us break these stories down? There Are No Girls on the Internet drops a new episode every Friday. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
🎧 Listen on Apple Podcasts | Spotify
ABOUT BRIDGET
Bridget Todd is the host of There Are No Girls on the Internet and author of the forthcoming Simon & Schuster audiobook Love At First Prompt, an exploration of AI, intimacy, sex, and modern relationships.
Pre-order at LoveAtFirstPrompt.ai
Let us know what you think by emailing hello@tangoti.com or leaving a comment on Spotify.
Follow Bridget: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Bluesky
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The girlboss era promised that if women just worked hard enough, leaned in hard enough, optimized hard enough, equality was within reach. It wasn't. And now, a decade later, the same voices are back with the same urgency and the same "you'll be left behind" framing. The product this time? AI.
Bridget sits down with Samantha and Anney from Stuff Mom Never Told You to talk about why Sheryl Sandberg, Reese Witherspoon, Mel Robbins, and the original girlboss herself Sophia Amoruso are all suddenly very invested in getting women onto AI platforms and why the women who aren't rushing to adopt it might actually be the ones paying closest attention.
Let us know what you think by emailing hello@tangoti.com or leaving a comment on Spotify.
Bridget's forthcoming audiobook with Simon & Schuster, Love At First Prompt, explores AI, sex, and intimate relationships. Pre-order at LoveAtFirstPrompt.ai
Follow Bridget: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Bluesky
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Elon Musk Hates Lupita Nyong'o; Meta Is Erasing Queer Accounts; AI Is Penalizing Women - NEWS ROUNDUP05/29/2026 | 1h 15 mins.There Are No Girls on the Internet is a weekly podcast hosted by Bridget Todd. Every week, we break down the tech and internet stories that deserve more attention — especially when they're about AI, power, gender, race, and who actually gets hurt when systems fail.
This week: Elon Musk using a Hollywood casting decision to push white nationalist conspiracy theories. The government is surveilling people who oppose data centers as potential terrorists. The DOJ is going after a billionaire who helped fund E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump. And researchers who study online hate speech being threatened with deportation.
If that sounds like your thing — Apple Podcasts | Spotify | and come back every week.
HERE’S WHAT WE’RE WATCHING THIS WEEK:
🔗 Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is partnering with Jared Leto — a man with nine sexual abuse allegations — to scan people's eyeballs. Altman's company World has already been banned in multiple countries for exploiting people in impoverished nations for their biometric data. Now it's partnering with Jared Leto — who has nine sexual abuse allegations against him, including behavior toward a minor — to scan fans' irises to buy concert tickets. Altman himself has also faced his own sexual misconduct allegation.
🔗 Lupita Nyong'o was cast as Helen of Troy. Elon Musk is using it to push white nationalist conspiracy theories. Christopher Nolan cast Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey. Musk spent days melting down about it. Experts say it's the "great replacement" theory — a white nationalist belief that white people are being deliberately replaced by people of color — applied to a casting decision.
🔗 The government is now surveilling people who oppose AI and data centers as potential extremists. Leaked documents show the FBI and Homeland Security have created a new threat category called "anti-tech extremism." A nonprofit called More Perfect Union made a video about the harm data centers cause to communities — nothing illegal, nothing violent. The feds flagged it as a potential terrorist threat. Meanwhile Trump, his sons, and his administration all have direct financial stakes in AI data center expansion.
🔗 The DOJ is trying to unmask anonymous Reddit and X users who criticized ICE. Jeanine Pirro's office has subpoenaed Reddit and X for the names, addresses, and financial data of users who made negative comments about ICE online. No charges have been filed. No one has been notified.
🔗 A federal investigation has been opened into the tech billionaire who funded E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump. He says it's retaliation. Reid Hoffman donated money to support Carroll's sexual abuse and defamation lawsuits — lawsuits a jury ruled in her favor. Now those donations are under federal criminal investigation. Hoffman says Trump is using the government to silence anyone who supports women who speak up against him.
🔗 Meta keeps deleting LGBTQ+ accounts with no explanation. Now they're getting sued. Queer nightclubs, magazines, and sexual health organizations kept waking up to find their Instagram accounts gone — no warning, no explanation, no real way to appeal. Global nonprofit Repro Uncensored and a coalition of Dutch LGBTQ+ organizations are taking Meta to court for discrimination in the first case to use the EU's Digital Services Act to challenge discriminatory content moderation by a major platform.
🔗 The Trump administration is threatening to deport researchers who study online hate speech. A lawsuit just hit federal court. The government can now deny or revoke visas for foreign nationals who do trust and safety research, fact-checking, and content moderation work — framing it as protecting Americans from "censorship." Researchers have already left the country, stopped publishing, and self-censored. The Coalition for Independent Technology Research just sued to stop it.
🔗 The Department of Labor told employees to report coworkers for DEI activities — going back three years before Trump even took office. Employees could be reported for DEI work that was literally required by their job under the previous administration. One employee called it "pure witch-hunt territory."
🔗 A study found that when men and women use AI for their resumes, women get judged way more harshly — even when the resumes are identical. Researchers created identical resumes for "Emily Clarke" and "James Clarke." Emily was twice as likely to have her competence questioned. Reviewers said James "just needed help." They said Emily "can't even write a CV herself."
🔗 86% of the workers most likely to lose their jobs to AI are women. They're being told to just figure it out. Administrative assistants — one of the most female-dominated fields in the country — are racing to learn AI out of fear, not enthusiasm. If they use it, they get called lazy. If they don't, they risk being automated out of a job. Employers are giving them no plan.
🔗 Software engineering is being transformed by AI and new mothers are being left behind. Women who took maternity leave in 2024 came back to jobs that had been completely transformed by AI. One woman sent out 40 applications and got one interview. She's now considering landscape architecture.
🔗 The White House launched a website comparing immigrants to aliens. It listed over 700 American citizens as people who were arrested. The arrest counter on the homepage is completely fake and runs on a timer. The data listed over 700 American-born citizens as arrestees. The site appears to be using a pirated X-Files theme song. This is a real government website.
🔗 Meta, TikTok, Snap, and YouTube agreed to pay a Kentucky school district $27 million for harming kids. Over 1,300 school districts have sued social media companies for deliberately creating addictive products that cause depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and suicide in young users. They settled for a fraction of what was demanded, made no admission of wrongdoing, and walked away. Bloomberg estimates all the lawsuits combined could cost them $400 billion.
🔗 Most Americans don't want data centers in their communities. Women oppose them the most. A new Gallup poll found more than two thirds of Americans oppose data centers. Women oppose them more intensely than men and are leading the fight in communities across the country — because they bear the most direct environmental and health costs.
🔗 A Google engineer misused confidential internal data to gamble on Polymarket and made $1.2 million. The FBI caught him. He had access to data showing which celebrities would top Google's most searched list before it went public, placed $2.7 million in bets on Polymarket, and won with near-perfect accuracy.
🔗 AI is still getting things wrong — it's just gotten much better at sounding confident while doing it. When people pushed back on wrong answers in one study, the AI responded with flattery instead of corrections. Experts call it a "plausibility engine" not a truth engine.
🔗 People are building their own technology and rejecting the version Silicon Valley is selling. A growing movement of women, queer people, and artists are building custom devices from salvaged parts — and imagining a version of technology that serves communities instead of extracting from them.
Want to hear us break these stories down? There Are No Girls on the Internet drops a new episode every Friday. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
🎧 Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Let us know what you think by emailing hello@tangoti.com or leaving a comment on Spotify.
Bridget's forthcoming audiobook with Simon & Schuster, Love At First Prompt, explores AI, sex, and intimate relationships. Pre-order at LoveAtFirstPrompt.ai
Follow Bridget: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Bluesky
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About There Are No Girls on the Internet
Marginalized voices have always been at the forefront of the internet, yet our stories often go overlooked. Bridget Todd chronicles our experiences online, and the ways marginalized voices have shaped the internet from the very beginning. We need monuments to all of the identities that make being online what it is. So let’s build them.Podcast website
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