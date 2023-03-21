THERE ARE NO GIRLS ON THE INTERNET IS BACK FOR A BRAND NEW SEASON!

There Are No Girls on the Internet is back! And this season we’re diving into the future and making sure everyone’s voice is included with our new series Present Future. How has AI impacted women and people of color? What’s the next big social media platform if Twitter dies and how will we all show up there? What’s the future of our digital landscape? On this brand new season, we’ll hear from the women, LGBTQ folks, and people of color mapping out the future of the internet today to explore what you need to know about what’s next. New episodes from Tuesday May 16th! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.