AppleInsider Podcast

Get the latest iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple news every Friday. Tune in to this weekly podcast for in-depth coverage, product reviews, and analysis of all news
  • Final Cut Pro, Apple Home Hub, and new Mac reviews on the AppleInsider Podcast
    There's a big new update to Final Cut Pro, a smaller one for Logic Pro, and an ever-increasing number of rumors about an Apple Home Hub.Contact your hosts:@williamgallagher_ on Threads@WGallagher on TwitterWilliam's 58keys on YouTubeWilliam Gallagher on email@hillithreads on Threads@Hillitech on TwitterWes on MastodonWes Hilliard on emailSponsored by:Zocdoc: Go to zocdoc.com/appleinsider and download the app to sign-up for FREE. Find doctors and specialists that take your insurance and even book appointments online!Notion: Try out the incredible power of Notion AI today! For a limited time, try Notion AI for free when you visit: notion.com/appleinsiderLinks from the Show:Apple's smart display with smart home AI focus predicted for March 2025Apple Vision Pro 2 with M5 chip likely to arrive before budget modelsBattery problems threaten the iPhone Slim and iPhone FoldSupply chain leak hints at two potential Apple home automation releases set for 2026There will never be an Apple Ring, says rival with crossed fingersM4 Mac mini review: The first redesign in years hides incredible computing powerApple execs address Mac mini's hidden power button in 2024 redesignPower press: Fixes for Apple's oddly-placed Mac mini buttoniPad mini 7 review: a more mighty micro tabletiPhone 16 Pro Max review two months later — Like Apple says, the best iPhone yetiPhones on iOS 18.1 will automatically reboot and lock down after being idle for a whileEU's latest demand on Apple about geolocking is unforgivably naiveiOS 18.2 could receive a full public release with Image Playground & ChatGPT on December 9Support the show:Support the show on Patreon or Apple Podcasts to get ad-free episodes every week, access to our private Discord channel, and early release of the show! We would also appreciate a 5-star rating and review in Apple PodcastsMore AppleInsider podcastsTune in to our HomeKit Insider podcast covering the latest news, products, apps and everything HomeKit related. Subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or just search for HomeKit Insider wherever you get your podcasts.Subscribe and listen to our AppleInsider Daily podcast for the latest Apple news Monday through Friday. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.Podcast artwork from Basic Apple Guy. Download the free wallpaper pack here.Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected] (00:00) - Intro (02:11) - Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro (09:22) - Apple Arcade (24:46) - Home Hub and Apple cameras (47:42) - Apple Vision Pro rumors again (56:44) - Mac and iPhone reviews (01:02:25) - Police and restarting iPhones (01:06:57) - Europe and the App Store ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
  • New Macs arrive, Apple Intelligence arrives, and Apple Vision Pro 2 doesn't, on the AppleInsider Podcast
    The first reviews of the new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro, are in -- and surprisingly range from delight to strange cynicism. Plus there are yet more rumors of the next Apple Vision Pro, but you need not hold your breath.Contact your hosts:@williamgallagher_ on Threads@WGallagher on TwitterWilliam's 58keys on YouTubeWilliam Gallagher on email@hillithreads on Threads@Hillitech on TwitterWes on MastodonWes Hilliard on emailSponsored by:MasterClass: get 15% off any annual membership at MasterClass.comLinks from the Show:Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates Trump on his second election winEU might fine Apple for failure to comply with DMA, for real this timeEuropean Union evaluating if Corning monopolizes the smartphone screen marketApple acquires the team behind Pixelmator ProApple is buying a treasure in Pixelmator, and we hope it won't get destroyedM4 Mac mini review roundup: Pint-sized powerhouse that won't break the bankiMac review roundup: good performance, good price — and great colorsM4 MacBook Pro review roundup: fantastically fast — but no real surprisesApple Vision Pro rumored to get M5 in 2025, but lower cost model is delayedApple is researching smart glasses with an internal study, report claimshttps://appleinsider.com/articles/24/11/07/testing-out-mac-ultra-wide-display-mirror-on-apple-vision-proDevelopers can begin work on an app intent system that will make Siri smarter in 2025 Apple's numerous internal projects led to the upcoming API-powered Siri with AISupport the show:Support the show on Patreon or Apple Podcasts to get ad-free episodes every week, access to our private Discord channel, and early release of the show! We would also appreciate a 5-star rating and review in Apple PodcastsMore AppleInsider podcastsTune in to our HomeKit Insider podcast covering the latest news, products, apps and everything HomeKit related. Subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or just search for HomeKit Insider wherever you get your podcasts.Subscribe and listen to our AppleInsider Daily podcast for the latest Apple news Monday through Friday. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.Podcast artwork from Basic Apple Guy. Download the free wallpaper pack here.Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected] (00:00) - Intro (05:53) - EU DMA (22:04) - Mac mini, iMac and MacBook Pro (36:50) - Apple Vision Pro rumors (52:43) - Siri and Apple Intelligence (01:03:12) - Visual Intelligence and Image Playground ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
  • New Macs, new Apple Intelligence, and more money for Apple, on the AppleInsider Podcast
    As Apple announces its latest earnings, it's also brought out new Macs and launched Apple Intelligence to the world. There's so much to examine, including the future of the iMac.Contact your hosts:@williamgallagher_ on Threads@WGallagher on TwitterWilliam's 58keys on YouTubeWilliam Gallagher on email@hillithreads on Threads@Hillitech on TwitterWes on MastodonWes Hilliard on emailSponsored by:Oracle: Take a free test drive of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at oracle.com/appleinsiderNotion: Try out the incredible power of Notion AI today! For a limited time, try Notion AI for free when you visit: notion.com/appleinsiderLinks from the Show:Collect 'em all in Pokemon TCG Pocket, now available for iPad, iPhoneNintendo Music app now available on iPhoneNintendo shutting down 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp'Apple takes a three-day week for its Mac launchesMacBook Air doubles base memory to 16GB for same $999New MacBook Pro arrives with M4 Pro, M4 Max, and a black colorwayNew Mac mini arrives with redesign, powerful M4 & M4 Pro processors, more USB-CNew 24-inch iMac adds M4 chip, nano-texture glass optionApple updates 'Magic' accessories to USB-C, included with M4 iMacApple's Magic Mouse charging port design has never been a big dealA clever hack fixes the new Mac mini power button's awkward locationYouTuber makes fake Apple event video for new MacsApple Intelligence Image Playground, Genmoji testers face long waitApple Intelligence arrives on the Mac with macOS Sequoia updateiOS 18.1 with the first wave of Apple Intelligence features is out nowiOS 18.1 & iPadOS 18.1 review: baby steps with Apple IntelligenceSupport the show:Support the show on Patreon or Apple Podcasts to get ad-free episodes every week, access to our private Discord channel, and early release of the show! We would also appreciate a 5-star rating and review in Apple PodcastsMore AppleInsider podcastsTune in to our HomeKit Insider podcast covering the latest news, products, apps and everything HomeKit related. Subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or just search for HomeKit Insider wherever you get your podcasts.Subscribe and listen to our AppleInsider Daily podcast for the latest Apple news Monday through Friday. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.Podcast artwork from Basic Apple Guy. Download the free wallpaper pack here.Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected] (00:00) - Intro (00:43) - Apple earnings (03:32) - Nintendo (11:51) - New Macs (18:35) - Magic Mouse (24:57) - Portable Mac mini (47:43) - Image Playground (01:06:47) - Apple Intelligence ads (01:16:07) - AppleInsider+ ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
  • New Macs, new iOS 18.2, and debunked Apple rumors, on the AppleInsider Podcast
    Apple has now promised us a week of what appears to be new Mac announcements, just as analysts start saying iPhone sales are failing, and Apple Intelligence is finally upon us.Contact your hosts:@williamgallagher_ on Threads@WGallagher on TwitterWilliam's 58keys on YouTubeWilliam Gallagher on email@hillithreads on Threads@Hillitech on TwitterWes on MastodonWes Hilliard on emailSponsored by:1Password: Check out the new 1Password Extended Access Management security solution at 1password.com/appleinsiderpodcastLinks from the Show:Production cut, its future drawing nearHands-on with Image Playground, ChatGPT’s might,And Genmoji’s magic, shining ever bright.Apple Intelligence, the test applications’ art,iPhone 17 and beyond, an ambitious quest,Apple’s future unfolding, with unwavering zest.Apple Intelligence to play catch-up to rivals across 2025Cook says Apple wasn't first with AI, but will be the bestCraig Federighi says Siri won't become sentient, but it'll get betterInbound M4 Mac updates rumored to arrive as early as October 28Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, & Magic Mouse may soon be upgraded with USB-CApple's October Mac event or release plans still aren't clearFirst benchmarks show massive leap in iPad mini performanceiPad mini review roundup: Minor but needed evolutioniPad Mini Review: For Accessibility’s Sake, Your Mileage May Certainly VaryApple rumored to be working on new game-focused App Store & launcherSupport the show:Support the show on Patreon or Apple Podcasts to get ad-free episodes every week, access to our private Discord channel, and early release of the show! We would also appreciate a 5-star rating and review in Apple PodcastsMore AppleInsider podcastsTune in to our HomeKit Insider podcast covering the latest news, products, apps and everything HomeKit related. Subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or just search for HomeKit Insider wherever you get your podcasts.Subscribe and listen to our AppleInsider Daily podcast for the latest Apple news Monday through Friday. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.Podcast artwork from Basic Apple Guy. Download the free wallpaper pack here.Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected] (00:00) - Intro (00:26) - Apple Vision Pro is over (13:48) - Apple Event (29:40) - iPad mini (35:29) - Getting iOS 18.2 (40:13) - Dinosaur in an Apple Store, obviously (48:55) - Writing Tools ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
  • iPad mini 7, Apple Vision Pro 2, and another executive leaves Apple, on the AppleInsider Podcast
    This week saw the surprise release of a new iPad mini, and the predictable criticisms of it, plus more rumors of the future of the Apple Vision Pro.Contact your hosts:@williamgallagher_ on Threads@WGallagher on TwitterWilliam's 58keys on YouTubeWilliam Gallagher on email@hillithreads on Threads@Hillitech on TwitterWes on MastodonWes Hilliard on emailSponsored by:Zocdoc: Go to zocdoc.com/appleinsider and download the app to sign-up for FREE. Find doctors and specialists that take your insurance and even book appointments online!Links from the Show:New iPad mini 7 gets A17 Pro, Apple IntelligenceiPad mini 7 vs iPad mini 6 compared — Apple Intelligence on the smallest tabletApple cancels California DMV permit for self-driving car testingApple Car could have had Blade batteries developed with China's BYDApple's study proves that LLM-based AI models are flawed because they cannot reasonCheaper Apple Vision headset rumored to cost $2000, arriving in 2026Apple Smart Glasses, AirPods with cameras could finally arrive in 2027Surgeons say Apple Vision Pro saves them pain and injuryChief People Officer leaves Apple after short 20 month tenureFTC 'Click to Cancel' rule makes canceling subscriptions as easy as starting themApple Watch Ultra 2 in black review: Same tech, but the new color is absolutely fantasticChief People Officer leaves Apple after short 20 month tenureSupport the show:Support the show on Patreon or Apple Podcasts to get ad-free episodes every week, access to our private Discord channel, and early release of the show! We would also appreciate a 5-star rating and review in Apple PodcastsMore AppleInsider podcastsTune in to our HomeKit Insider podcast covering the latest news, products, apps and everything HomeKit related. Subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or just search for HomeKit Insider wherever you get your podcasts.Subscribe and listen to our AppleInsider Daily podcast for the latest Apple news Monday through Friday. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.Podcast artwork from Basic Apple Guy. Download the free wallpaper pack here.Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected] (00:00) - Intro (01:33) - In depth with Apple Vision Pro (16:19) - iPad mini 7 (31:11) - Apple October event (50:18) - Exit Apple stage right (54:55) - The future of Apple Vision Pro ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
Get the latest iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple news every Friday. Tune in to this weekly podcast for in-depth coverage, product reviews, and analysis of all news surrounding Apple. Since 1997 AppleInsider has been a premier source of Apple news, leaks, and rumors. Hosted by Stephen Robles and the AppleInsider staff.
