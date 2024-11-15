Apple has now promised us a week of what appears to be new Mac announcements, just as analysts start saying iPhone sales are failing, and Apple Intelligence is finally upon us.Contact your hosts:@williamgallagher_ on Threads@WGallagher on TwitterWilliam's 58keys on YouTubeWilliam Gallagher on email@hillithreads on Threads@Hillitech on TwitterWes on MastodonWes Hilliard on emailSponsored by:1Password: Check out the new 1Password Extended Access Management security solution at 1password.com/appleinsiderpodcastLinks from the Show:Production cut, its future drawing nearHands-on with Image Playground, ChatGPT’s might,And Genmoji’s magic, shining ever bright.Apple Intelligence, the test applications’ art,iPhone 17 and beyond, an ambitious quest,Apple’s future unfolding, with unwavering zest.Apple Intelligence to play catch-up to rivals across 2025Cook says Apple wasn't first with AI, but will be the bestCraig Federighi says Siri won't become sentient, but it'll get betterInbound M4 Mac updates rumored to arrive as early as October 28Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, & Magic Mouse may soon be upgraded with USB-CApple's October Mac event or release plans still aren't clearFirst benchmarks show massive leap in iPad mini performanceiPad mini review roundup: Minor but needed evolutioniPad Mini Review: For Accessibility’s Sake, Your Mileage May Certainly VaryApple rumored to be working on new game-focused App Store & launcherSupport the show:Support the show on Patreon or Apple Podcasts to get ad-free episodes every week, access to our private Discord channel, and early release of the show! We would also appreciate a 5-star rating and review in Apple PodcastsMore AppleInsider podcastsTune in to our HomeKit Insider podcast covering the latest news, products, apps and everything HomeKit related. Subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or just search for HomeKit Insider wherever you get your podcasts.Subscribe and listen to our AppleInsider Daily podcast for the latest Apple news Monday through Friday. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.Podcast artwork from Basic Apple Guy. Download the free wallpaper pack here.Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected]
(00:00) - Intro
(00:26) - Apple Vision Pro is over
(13:48) - Apple Event
(29:40) - iPad mini
(35:29) - Getting iOS 18.2
(40:13) - Dinosaur in an Apple Store, obviously
(48:55) - Writing Tools
