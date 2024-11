Final Cut Pro, Apple Home Hub, and new Mac reviews on the AppleInsider Podcast

There's a big new update to Final Cut Pro, a smaller one for Logic Pro, and an ever-increasing number of rumors about an Apple Home Hub.

Links from the Show:
Apple's smart display with smart home AI focus predicted for March 2025
Apple Vision Pro 2 with M5 chip likely to arrive before budget models
Battery problems threaten the iPhone Slim and iPhone Fold
Supply chain leak hints at two potential Apple home automation releases set for 2026
There will never be an Apple Ring, says rival with crossed fingers
M4 Mac mini review: The first redesign in years hides incredible computing power
Apple execs address Mac mini's hidden power button in 2024 redesign
Power press: Fixes for Apple's oddly-placed Mac mini button
iPad mini 7 review: a more mighty micro tablet
iPhone 16 Pro Max review two months later — Like Apple says, the best iPhone yet
iPhones on iOS 18.1 will automatically reboot and lock down after being idle for a while
EU's latest demand on Apple about geolocking is unforgivably naive
iOS 18.2 could receive a full public release with Image Playground & ChatGPT on December 9

Timestamps:
(00:00) - Intro
(02:11) - Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro
(09:22) - Apple Arcade
(24:46) - Home Hub and Apple cameras
(47:42) - Apple Vision Pro rumors again
(56:44) - Mac and iPhone reviews
(01:02:25) - Police and restarting iPhones
(01:06:57) - Europe and the App Store