Must-Have HomeKit App Gets Updated, More Matter Devices Launch, & My Go-To Travel Charger
On this holiday-week episode of HomeKit Insider, your host goes through a surprising amount of news for the week, including multiple new Matter products and two leaked products yet to be announced. We also go through a new home project for the holidays and test out the Nimble portable 3-in-1 charger.

Links from the show:
HomePass 2
Matter presence sensor
Govee light roundup
SwitchBot Matter relay
Nimble portable charger
Apple Watch health features
CSA President & CEO Tobin Richardson Joins for Matter Discussion After 1.4 Launch
This week on a special episode of HomeKit Insider, the President & CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Tobin Richardson, joins to walk through the news for the week before getting into a deep discussion on the current state of Matter. the new 1.4 release, and where the future is headed.

Links from the show:
Apple's Matter 1.3 certification
Apple investigates a new TV set
New Airtag 2 coming in 2025
Amazon launches new Echo Show 15 & 21
Kwikset Halo Select
CSA website
Apple Readies Security Camera & Smart Display for 2025
This week on HomeKit Insider, we break down the latest rumors on Apple's smart home plans including a new info on its smart home control panel and an ultra-secure smart home camera. Plus, the latest in smart home news from Nuki, Level, Aqara, and more.

Links from the show:
Queue - Simple Podcasts
Nuki smart lock ultra
Apple developing security camera
Apple's smart display controller
Matter 1.4 Announced with New Devices, Multi-Ecosystem Improvements, & More!
This week on HomeKit Insider, your hosts talk about the launch of Matter 1.4 which includes a ton of new accessory types, a massive improvement for multi-ecosystem homes, & much more.

Links from the show:
Screen Canvas for Apple TV
Vision Pro ultra-wide display for Mac
Find Matter-certified devices
Matter 1.4 released
tvOS 18.1 Gets New Watch List, Apple's Secret Thread Radios, & More New Smart Home Devices Launch
This week on HomeKit Insider, your hosts talk about Apple's secret Thread radios that are once more showing up in new products, tvOS 18 adds a new Watch List, and more smart home devices launch.

Links from the show:
LifX Permanent Outdoor Lights
CozyHome Air Vent
Rise Garden 3
Tapo IR Repeater
SwitchBot S10
Learn about the latest HomeKit devices, news, reviews, and more on HomeKit Insider. Our hosts Andrew O'Hara and Stephen Robles discuss how-to's, automations, integrating Siri Shortcuts, and review their recent HomeKit projects.