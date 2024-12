Must-Have HomeKit App Gets Updated, More Matter Devices Launch, & My Go-To Travel Charger

On this holiday-week episode of HomeKit Insider, your host goes through a surprising amount of news for the week, including multiple new Matter products and two leaked products yet to be announced. We also go through a new home project for the holidays and test out the Nimble portable 3-in-1 charger.

Links from the show
HomePass 2
Matter presence sensor
Govee light roundup
SwitchBot Matter relay
Nimble portable charger
Apple Watch health features