Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Well There‘s Your Problem in the App
Listen to Well There‘s Your Problem in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Well There‘s Your Problem

Well There‘s Your Problem

Podcast Well There‘s Your Problem
Podcast Well There‘s Your Problem

Well There‘s Your Problem

Justin Roczniak, Liam Anderson, Alice Caldwell-Kelly
add
This is a podcast about engineering disasters and systemic failures, from a leftist perspective, with jokes More
Technology
This is a podcast about engineering disasters and systemic failures, from a leftist perspective, with jokes More

Available Episodes

5 of 162
  • Bonus Episode 31 PREVIEW: Japan Airlines Poop Plane
    it was the plane that was poop. the poop plane. full episode on our patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/poop-plane-plane-82510002
    5/4/2023
    13:38
  • Episode 129: East Palestine Derailment
    well i guess we gotta talk about this one huh Brian's twitter: https://twitter.com/4ft8n1half Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/ Send us stuff! our address: Well There's Your Podcasting Company PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134 DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance
    4/23/2023
    2:42:16
  • Episode 128: The Death of Eastern Forests
    tree machine broke deer machine working great though sign the petition to get railroad nationalization on the DSA platform: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxbZ4Of1rChaibt_qnBDjS7UizVFGKOSlKk0UJRYIK-jT0mg/viewform Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/ Send us stuff! our address: Well There's Your Podcasting Company PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134 DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
    4/16/2023
    2:42:52
  • Episode 127: Rana Plaza Collapse
    different places have different safety regulations and that's OK Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/ Send us stuff! our address: Well There's Your Podcasting Company PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134 DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
    4/11/2023
    1:48:45
  • Bonus Episode 30 PREVIEW: Dowsing for Drugs and Bombs
    it works bro i swear full episode on patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/80833657
    3/31/2023
    13:40

More Technology podcasts

About Well There‘s Your Problem

This is a podcast about engineering disasters and systemic failures, from a leftist perspective, with jokes
Podcast website

Listen to Well There‘s Your Problem, RNIB Tech Talk and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Well There‘s Your Problem

Well There‘s Your Problem

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Well There‘s Your Problem: Podcasts in Family