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Well There‘s Your Problem
WTYP is Justin Roczniak, November Kelly, Liam McAnderson, and friends.
Latest episode
262 episodes
- today we show you a new and exciting thing to get irrationally worried about
Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/
Send us stuff! our address:
Well There's Your Podcasting Company
PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134
DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance
in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
- i'm the trashman. i throw trash all over---all over the ring
Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/
Send us stuff! our address:
Well There's Your Podcasting Company
PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134
DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance
in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
that's right folks sam put together SOURCES: (remind me to link these when we get the doc together - roz)
- i dropped... i dropped the socket
follow scooter on the butterfly site: https://bsky.app/profile/angryscooter77.bsky.social
check out somehow you didn't die on the way to work with roz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxaVNVX9N3U
donate to help buy liam's coworker's grandson a mobility van: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/24216/
check out Public Rail Now: https://publicrailnow.org/
Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/
Send us stuff! our address:
Well There's Your Podcasting Company
PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134
DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance
in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
- how is this even legal
also sorry we recorded this the day right before the updated proposal was released. whoops!
donate to help buy liam's coworker's grandson a mobility van: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/24216/
check out Public Rail Now: https://publicrailnow.org/
Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/
Send us stuff! our address:
Well There's Your Podcasting Company
PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134
DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance
in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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About Well There‘s Your Problem
This is a podcast about engineering disasters and systemic failures, from a leftist perspective, with jokesPodcast website
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