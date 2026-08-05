how is this even legal

also sorry we recorded this the day right before the updated proposal was released. whoops!



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in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/