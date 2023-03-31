This is a podcast about engineering disasters and systemic failures, from a leftist perspective, with jokes More
Available Episodes
5 of 162
Bonus Episode 31 PREVIEW: Japan Airlines Poop Plane
it was the plane that was poop. the poop plane.
full episode on our patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/poop-plane-plane-82510002
5/4/2023
13:38
Episode 129: East Palestine Derailment
well i guess we gotta talk about this one huh
4/23/2023
2:42:16
Episode 128: The Death of Eastern Forests
tree machine broke
deer machine working great though
4/16/2023
2:42:52
Episode 127: Rana Plaza Collapse
different places have different safety regulations and that's OK
4/11/2023
1:48:45
Bonus Episode 30 PREVIEW: Dowsing for Drugs and Bombs
it works bro i swear
