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Well There‘s Your Problem

WTYP is Justin Roczniak, November Kelly, Liam McAnderson, and friends.
Technology
Well There‘s Your Problem
Latest episode

262 episodes

  • Well There‘s Your Problem

    Episode 201: Ycuá Bolaños Supermarket Explosion

    08/05/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    today we show you a new and exciting thing to get irrationally worried about

    Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/

    Send us stuff! our address:
    Well There's Your Podcasting Company
    PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134
    DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance

    in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
  • Well There‘s Your Problem

    Episode 200: The Mob Dumps Trash All Over Naples

    07/09/2026 | 3h 22 mins.
    i'm the trashman. i throw trash all over---all over the ring

    Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/

    Send us stuff! our address:
    Well There's Your Podcasting Company
    PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134
    DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance

    in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

    that's right folks sam put together SOURCES: (remind me to link these when we get the doc together - roz)
  • Well There‘s Your Problem

    BONUS Episode 56 PREVIEW: The Studio System

    06/14/2026 | 13 mins.
    folks we finally we had an original idea: a podcast about movies
    full episode on PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/posts/studio-system-161055406?pr=true
  • Well There‘s Your Problem

    Episode 199: Damascus Titan II Missile Explosion

    05/27/2026 | 3h 45 mins.
    i dropped... i dropped the socket

    follow scooter on the butterfly site: https://bsky.app/profile/angryscooter77.bsky.social
    check out somehow you didn't die on the way to work with roz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxaVNVX9N3U

    donate to help buy liam's coworker's grandson a mobility van: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/24216/
    check out Public Rail Now: https://publicrailnow.org/

    Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/

    Send us stuff! our address:
    Well There's Your Podcasting Company
    PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134
    DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance

    in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
  • Well There‘s Your Problem

    Episode 198: The Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger

    05/21/2026 | 2h 30 mins.
    how is this even legal
    also sorry we recorded this the day right before the updated proposal was released. whoops!

    donate to help buy liam's coworker's grandson a mobility van: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/24216/
    check out Public Rail Now: https://publicrailnow.org/

    Our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/wtyppod/

    Send us stuff! our address:
    Well There's Your Podcasting Company
    PO Box 26929 Philadelphia, PA 19134
    DO NOT SEND US LETTER BOMBS thanks in advance

    in the commercial: Local Forecast - Elevator Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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About Well There‘s Your Problem
This is a podcast about engineering disasters and systemic failures, from a leftist perspective, with jokes
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Technology

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