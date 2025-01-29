DeepSeek-R1 vs. OpenAI, Alibaba's Qwen2.5-VL, and AI in Aging Research

In this episode, Michelle provides an overview of the latest topics in AI, beginning with the release of DeepSeek's R1 model. She compares its performance to OpenAI's models and discusses its accessibility and growing interest on Hugging Face. The episode then shifts to the impact of Chinese regulations on the R1 model and Alibaba's Qwen2.5-VL model, highlighting its capabilities, applications, and limitations through demonstrations. Michelle also explores AI advancements in aging research and their healthcare implications, followed by a look at Manas AI's recent funding and its focus on drug discovery through microbiome research. The episode concludes with a summary of these discussions.