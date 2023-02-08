Professor Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University and one of the nation's leading authorities on the Constitution, o...
This Must Be The Place
Ex-President Trump faces a number of trials, and he doesn’t like where some of them are. Too many Democrats, or he doesn’t like the judge. Does he have recourse? No surprise - Professor Amar has written on this subject. There is a fascinating history behind it, an originalism analysis, and, most importantly - an answer. Changes of venue, bench trials, peremptory challenges, unanimous verdicts - they all find their way into this episode.
8/16/2023
1:27:48
Third Time’s A Charm
He's baaack. Former President Trump has been arraigned once again, this time on serious federal charges related to the very heart of democracy - the election itself. Special Counsel Jack Smith continues to discharge his appointed function by bringing charges he deems warranted. Beyond Smith, however, do the American people have other means of redress? And if Trump is guilty, will these prosecutions prevent him from seeking and possibly gaining the White House? Akhil has some surprising ideas - and one that even surprises himself!
8/9/2023
1:44:46
The Legacy of the Harvard Case - Special Guest Jeffrey Brenzel
We return to the affirmative action case, and again former Yale Dean of Undergraduate Admissions, Jeffrey Brenzel, joins us with his peerless expertise. The fallout of the opinion is enormous ,and we address some of its ramifications, including legacy admissions, donor admissions, private vs. public institutional options, admissions departments’ responses, and much more. What about the new frontiers of litigation that seem to be emerging, from scholarships designed to address racial disparities to non-race-conscious policies that nevertheless have impact on racial makeup? Former Dean Brenzel also offers a fascinating critique of the likely responses, showing how what might seem like a powerful response might actually be a foolish way to avoid real impact.
8/2/2023
1:43:30
Amara Culpa, Amara Bene
What’s in a name? This week, it’s “Amar was wrong - Amar was right.” Two weeks ago it was “bigots” and many made much of that. So we take the feedback seriously and revisit it - you can judge the result. Meanwhile, news from Long Island brings the 4th amendment to the fore again, and in a somewhat different way. Different - how? Listen and find out how to create a better jurisprudence without amending the Constitution, and the real differences in the lives of the people this would make. Finally, Akhil has a new article in the popular press, and we introduce that for later elaboration.
7/26/2023
1:22:13
Scrutinizing Affirmative Action - Special Guest Jeffrey Brenzel
It’s time to discuss the Affirmative Action cases from Harvard and the University of North Carolina, and we have brought in an expert on college admissions - Jeff Brenzel, the former Dean of Undergraduate Admissions at Yale. Jeff is so much more than that - he has taught at Yale as a lecturer in philosophy and humanities; is the former head of the Alumni Association, and is a current trustee at Morehouse College, to name some of his many hats. He offers a perspective that is a perfect supplement to the legal analysis from Professor Amar, as we make our way through 237 pages of Supreme Court opinion, concurrences, and fiery dissents, not to mention Akhil’s scholarship on this subject over the decades. It’s potentially a morass and we begin to find our way through it, to hopefully understand the stormy present and the uncertain future of college admissions.
Professor Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University and one of the nation's leading authorities on the Constitution, offers weekly in-depth discussions on the most urgent and fascinating constitutional issues of our day. He is joined by co-host Andy Lipka and guests drawn from other top experts including Bob Woodward, Nina Totenberg, Neal Katyal, Lawrence Lessig, Michael Gerhardt, and many more.