The Network State Podcast
Listen to The Network State Podcast in the App
The Network State Podcast

Balaji Srinivasan
What comes after Google, Facebook, Bitcoin, and Ethereum? Perhaps it's the startup country — the network state. Balaji interviews tech founders and policymakers...
Technology

  #11 - Applied History with WhatIfAltHist
    Rudyard Lynch runs the popular YouTube channel WhatIfAltHist. We're both into applied history — namely, studying the past to forecast the future — and everything we spoke about fell under that rubric. We cover alchemy vs technology, left vs right, nature vs nurture, China vs America, communism vs wokeness, and (of course) networks vs states.Our overarching goal with the pod is to learn about the world to build new startup societies. If these ideas interest you, we're putting theory into practice at Network School, so do apply at https://ns.com.OUTLINE00:00 - Intro to WhatifAltHist and counterfactual history03:52 - The idea in alchemy: everyone is competing on vibes07:12 - Nature/nurture = hardware/software09:37 - Why the left often wins: equality builds scalable militaries11:30 - The idea from Balaji that most influenced Rudyard: God, State, or Network?13:25 - What is the most powerful force in the world: God, State, or Network20:28 - Only 4% of Democrats marry Republicans22:24 - The purpose of alchemy: how early alchemy lead to modern tech33:25 - We have entered the age of the phrase42:33 - The reading list: genetics books you should read43:07 - Communism was based on economics denial, wokeness is genetics denial50:49 - The Vitruvian Man: our moral responsibility to accelerate technology57:42 - We are on the verge of global instability1:20:43 - Internet community becomes physical community: The Network School (ns.com)1:23:08 - Both Soviet and American empires were built on false premises1:28:16 - Bitcoin is the strongest new identity1:32:55 - The total military dominance of the Chinese drone armadaLINKShttps://youtube.com/@nshttps://ns.com
    1:37:25
  #10 - The Crypto Islands
    Where do you legally set up your DAO or web3 organization? You might check out the Marshall Islands. They recently passed a new bill that's a model for global crypto regulation. The Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Act of 2023 has several major features: it allows DAOs to be set up in 30 days, limits DAO liability for open-source, and makes clear that governance tokens are not securities. Joining Balaji today are the architects of the DAO law as well as the founder of MIDAO (https://midao.org), an organization which allows anyone to set up a DAO in the Marshall Islands. OUTLINE 00:00 - The Marshall Islands DAO Law 02:00 - About the Marshall Islands 04:05 - Decentralized Autonomous Organization Act of 2022 09:17 - Visiting the Marshall Islands 10:48 - Overview of the DAO Law 20:56 - Legal Bridge Between Web2 and Web3 23:41 - Banking with Marshall Islands DAOs 27:09 - Updating the DAO Act 31:50 - Marshall Islands fully supports DAOs 34:23 - DAO Law is like the new Ship Registry 37:01 - Private Islands as Special Economic Zones 40:08 - Recap and overview of the DAO law VIDEO YouTube: https://youtu.be/ojbWm9HqVj0 SOCIAL https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2023/10/30/marshall-islands-further-strengthens-law-that-made-daos-legal-entities/ https://midao.org https://thenetworkstate.com/podcast https://twitter.com/adamjgmiller https://twitter.com/balajis
    41:15
  #9 - Joe Lonsdale on Everything
    Joe Lonsdale is one of the most prominent investors in technology. He's the co-founder of Palantir, 8VC, Addepar, and the Cicero Institute — and one of Balaji's longtime friends. We have fun talking about education, longevity, space, and the little matter of completely reforming all governments with the internet. OUTLINE: 00:00 - How Silicon Valley got expensive 09:18 - Tech founders as philosophers 17:39 - 100% Democracy and .01% Democracy 28:51 - Internet Values vs Western Values 36:05 - How Academics Become Capitalists 46:40 - Red States, Purple States, Foreign States for AI 58:11 - Thoughts on Space, Robotics, Longevity VIDEO YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ny93ZjlR93g SOCIAL https://ciceroinstitute.org https://www.8vc.com https://thenetworkstate.com/podcast https://twitter.com/JTLonsdale https://twitter.com/balajis
    59:34
  #8 - The Solana Phone
    Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, joins Balaji to talk about the new Solana Phone (https://solanamobile.com). The idea of the crypto phone is one where balances, encryption, privacy, and property rights are built into the very fabric of the operating system. Anatoly talks about how they did it. OUTLINE 0:06 - The Solana Phone 2:08 - Anatoly's Origin Story 6:03 - Solana Proof-of-History Algorithm 12:10 - Hardware Scales Global Consensus 16:13 - Different Chains Do Different Things 19:55 - A Self-Custody Phone 30:38 - Instant Bank Accounts 38:20 - Any OEM Can Make a Solana Phone 43:26 - Solana Phone Takes on Google and Apple 54:22 - 1% Share Changes the World 57:39 - Protocols Give Initial Userbase 1:01:18 - Starting Small Counterintuitive For Phone Companies 1:07:27 - PKI Interactions Become Routine 1:19:04 - What Anatoly's New Country Would Look Like VIDEO YouTube: https://youtu.be/QIoXKWl4c4s SOCIAL https://solanamobile.com https://thenetworkstate.com/podcast https://twitter.com/solana https://twitter.com/balajis
    1:30:09
  #7 - Bryan Johnson's Blueprint for Longevity
    Bryan Johnson founded Braintree and sold it for $800M. Then he plowed the proceeds into eternal life. He turned himself into the world's most measured man, got completely jacked, wrote a book, and just launched the Blueprint store (https://blueprint.bryanjohnson.com) for the world to copy what he's done. Now Balaji and Bryan talk about how we can extend lifespans through better technology. OUTLINE 0:00 - Bryan Doesn't Skip Leg Day 5:46 - Witnessing Brain Surgery 9:31 - Measuring the Brain 18:26 - How Bryan Got Into Longevity 22:27 - Bryan's Algorithm for Health 27:21 - Every Calorie Had to Fight for Its Life 32:16 - Measuring Intervention 37:26 - Blueprint for Nutrition 42:11 - Don't Die 48:55 - No One Paid Attention Till Proof of Workout 52:05 - The Five Stages 1:03:53 - What Do Ideologies Have to Offer 1:14:12 - Spoilers for Bryan's Book "Don't Die" VIDEO YouTube: https://youtu.be/YvSX0rLyERs SOCIAL https://protocol.bryanjohnson.com/ https://linktr.ee/bryanjohnson__ https://www.amazon.com/DONT-DIE-Zero-ebook/dp/B0CNDDHR79 https://thenetworkstate.com/podcast https://twitter.com/bryan_johnson https://twitter.com/balajis
    1:19:34

About The Network State Podcast

What comes after Google, Facebook, Bitcoin, and Ethereum? Perhaps it's the startup country — the network state. Balaji interviews tech founders and policymakers from around the world on managing billions of dollars and millions of people, as well as what it might take to start a new kind of state.
