Rudyard Lynch runs the popular YouTube channel WhatIfAltHist. We're both into applied history — namely, studying the past to forecast the future — and everything we spoke about fell under that rubric. We cover alchemy vs technology, left vs right, nature vs nurture, China vs America, communism vs wokeness, and (of course) networks vs states.Our overarching goal with the pod is to learn about the world to build new startup societies. If these ideas interest you, we're putting theory into practice at Network School, so do apply at https://ns.com.OUTLINE00:00 - Intro to WhatifAltHist and counterfactual history03:52 - The idea in alchemy: everyone is competing on vibes07:12 - Nature/nurture = hardware/software09:37 - Why the left often wins: equality builds scalable militaries11:30 - The idea from Balaji that most influenced Rudyard: God, State, or Network?13:25 - What is the most powerful force in the world: God, State, or Network20:28 - Only 4% of Democrats marry Republicans22:24 - The purpose of alchemy: how early alchemy lead to modern tech33:25 - We have entered the age of the phrase42:33 - The reading list: genetics books you should read43:07 - Communism was based on economics denial, wokeness is genetics denial50:49 - The Vitruvian Man: our moral responsibility to accelerate technology57:42 - We are on the verge of global instability1:20:43 - Internet community becomes physical community: The Network School (ns.com)1:23:08 - Both Soviet and American empires were built on false premises1:28:16 - Bitcoin is the strongest new identity1:32:55 - The total military dominance of the Chinese drone armadaLINKShttps://youtube.com/@nshttps://ns.com
--------
1:37:25
#10 - The Crypto Islands
Where do you legally set up your DAO or web3 organization? You might check out the Marshall Islands. They recently passed a new bill that's a model for global crypto regulation. The Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Act of 2023 has several major features: it allows DAOs to be set up in 30 days, limits DAO liability for open-source, and makes clear that governance tokens are not securities.
Joining Balaji today are the architects of the DAO law as well as the founder of MIDAO (https://midao.org), an organization which allows anyone to set up a DAO in the Marshall Islands.
OUTLINE
00:00 - The Marshall Islands DAO Law
02:00 - About the Marshall Islands
04:05 - Decentralized Autonomous Organization Act of 2022
09:17 - Visiting the Marshall Islands
10:48 - Overview of the DAO Law
20:56 - Legal Bridge Between Web2 and Web3
23:41 - Banking with Marshall Islands DAOs
27:09 - Updating the DAO Act
31:50 - Marshall Islands fully supports DAOs
34:23 - DAO Law is like the new Ship Registry
37:01 - Private Islands as Special Economic Zones
40:08 - Recap and overview of the DAO law
VIDEO
YouTube: https://youtu.be/ojbWm9HqVj0
SOCIAL
https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2023/10/30/marshall-islands-further-strengthens-law-that-made-daos-legal-entities/
https://midao.org
https://thenetworkstate.com/podcast
https://twitter.com/adamjgmiller
https://twitter.com/balajis
--------
41:15
#9 - Joe Lonsdale on Everything
Joe Lonsdale is one of the most prominent investors in technology. He's the co-founder of Palantir, 8VC, Addepar, and the Cicero Institute — and one of Balaji's longtime friends. We have fun talking about education, longevity, space, and the little matter of completely reforming all governments with the internet.
OUTLINE:
00:00 - How Silicon Valley got expensive
09:18 - Tech founders as philosophers
17:39 - 100% Democracy and .01% Democracy
28:51 - Internet Values vs Western Values
36:05 - How Academics Become Capitalists
46:40 - Red States, Purple States, Foreign States for AI
58:11 - Thoughts on Space, Robotics, Longevity
VIDEO
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ny93ZjlR93g
SOCIAL
https://ciceroinstitute.org
https://www.8vc.com
https://thenetworkstate.com/podcast
https://twitter.com/JTLonsdale
https://twitter.com/balajis
--------
59:34
#8 - The Solana Phone
Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, joins Balaji to talk about the new Solana Phone (https://solanamobile.com). The idea of the crypto phone is one where balances, encryption, privacy, and property rights are built into the very fabric of the operating system. Anatoly talks about how they did it.
OUTLINE
0:06 - The Solana Phone
2:08 - Anatoly's Origin Story
6:03 - Solana Proof-of-History Algorithm
12:10 - Hardware Scales Global Consensus
16:13 - Different Chains Do Different Things
19:55 - A Self-Custody Phone
30:38 - Instant Bank Accounts
38:20 - Any OEM Can Make a Solana Phone
43:26 - Solana Phone Takes on Google and Apple
54:22 - 1% Share Changes the World
57:39 - Protocols Give Initial Userbase
1:01:18 - Starting Small Counterintuitive For Phone Companies
1:07:27 - PKI Interactions Become Routine
1:19:04 - What Anatoly's New Country Would Look Like
VIDEO
YouTube: https://youtu.be/QIoXKWl4c4s
SOCIAL
https://solanamobile.com
https://thenetworkstate.com/podcast
https://twitter.com/solana
https://twitter.com/balajis
--------
1:30:09
#7 - Bryan Johnson's Blueprint for Longevity
Bryan Johnson founded Braintree and sold it for $800M. Then he plowed the proceeds into eternal life. He turned himself into the world's most measured man, got completely jacked, wrote a book, and just launched the Blueprint store (https://blueprint.bryanjohnson.com) for the world to copy what he's done. Now Balaji and Bryan talk about how we can extend lifespans through better technology.
OUTLINE
0:00 - Bryan Doesn't Skip Leg Day
5:46 - Witnessing Brain Surgery
9:31 - Measuring the Brain
18:26 - How Bryan Got Into Longevity
22:27 - Bryan's Algorithm for Health
27:21 - Every Calorie Had to Fight for Its Life
32:16 - Measuring Intervention
37:26 - Blueprint for Nutrition
42:11 - Don't Die
48:55 - No One Paid Attention Till Proof of Workout
52:05 - The Five Stages
1:03:53 - What Do Ideologies Have to Offer
1:14:12 - Spoilers for Bryan's Book "Don't Die"
VIDEO
YouTube: https://youtu.be/YvSX0rLyERs
SOCIAL
https://protocol.bryanjohnson.com/
https://linktr.ee/bryanjohnson__
https://www.amazon.com/DONT-DIE-Zero-ebook/dp/B0CNDDHR79
https://thenetworkstate.com/podcast
https://twitter.com/bryan_johnson
https://twitter.com/balajis
What comes after Google, Facebook, Bitcoin, and Ethereum? Perhaps it's the startup country — the network state. Balaji interviews tech founders and policymakers from around the world on managing billions of dollars and millions of people, as well as what it might take to start a new kind of state.