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Acquired

Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal
BusinessInvesting
Acquired
Latest episode

220 episodes

  • Acquired

    The Walt Disney Company

    06/22/2026 | 4h 31 mins.
    The Walt Disney Company is the most successful enterprise ever created for monetizing human nostalgia. Today it’s the king of global entertainment, holding the intellectual property rights to the childhood memories of billions of people (including, likely, all of you) and is a reliable, predictable profitable business. But it didn’t start that way.
    During Walt’s era, Disney operated like an unhinged moonshot factory, blowing its finances on one seemingly crazy project after another, like the very first feature-length animated film or a theme park inspired by Walt's fascination with model trains (spoiler: Disneyland). Walt’s relentless ambition to bet the company over and over again not only created some of the most monumental artistic achievements of the 20th century (Snow White, Fantasia, Disney Imagineering), but also resulted in the accidental invention of the modern “flywheel” business model. In this episode, we tell the story of the ultimate marriage of art, commerce, and engineering — The Walt Disney Company: Walt's Era.
    Sponsors:
    Many thanks to our fantastic Spring '26 Season partners:
    J.P. MorganWeAreDevelopers event

    Vercel
    ServiceNow
    Statsig
    Links:
    Sign up for email updates, get our takeaways and research photos from each episode, and vote on future topics!
    The Acquired Disney Companion PDF
    Our Disney column in WSJ
    The original 1958 WSJ “Flywheel” article"
    Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination by Neal Gabler
    The Animated Man by Michael Barrier
    Walt Disney: An American Original by Bob Thomas
    Building a Company: Roy O. Disney and the Creation of an Entertainment Empires by Bob Thomas
    The Disney Version by Richard Schickel
    PBS American Experience: Walt Disney
    Disneyland Handcrafted
    Walt's 1966 EPCOT pitch video
    Worldly Partners' Multi-Decade Disney Study
    The Walt Disney Family Museum
    All episode sources
    Carve Outs:
    Brooks Vanguard sneakers
    Defunctland YouTube Channel
    Animagraffs YouTube Channel
    Volvo EX30
    The San Francisco Symphony
    More Acquired:
    Get email updates and vote on future episodes!
    Join the Slack
    Check out the latest swag in the ACQ Merch Store!
    00:00 Start
    01:10 Intro
    06:03 Walt's Early Life & Artistic Calling (1901-1919)
    12:22 From Commercial Art to Laugh-o-grams (1919-1923)
    23:05 Hollywood, The Alice Comedies & Oswald's Loss (1923-1928)
    43:27 Mickey Mouse & The Synchronized Sound Breakthrough (1928)
    01:01:21 The IP Flywheel & Mickey Merch Explosion (1929-1933)
    01:09:57 Flywheel Terminology Unpacked
    01:18:53 Snow White: Walt's $1.5M Folly (1934-1937)
    01:52:01 The Burbank Studio, Debt & Strike (1938-1941)
    02:04:28 The Animators' Strike & Walt's Disillusionment (1941)
    02:15:43 WWII, The Vault & Creative Slump (1941-1950)
    02:24:27 Post-War Slump to Cinderella's Comeback (1945-1950)
    02:33:48 Walt's Obsession: Model Trains to Disneyland (1950-1952)
    02:38:44 Financing Disneyland: ABC, SRI & Davy Crockett (1953-1955)
    03:17:05 Disneyland's Grand Opening & The Evolving Flywheel (1955-1958)
    03:41:55 The Florida Project & Walt's Last Dream (1961-1966)
    03:54:26 Walt's Untimely Death & Roy's Legacy (1966-1971)
    03:57:57 Roy Finishes Walt Disney World (1966-1971)
    04:01:09 The Post-Walt Slump & Corporate Raiders (1970s-1984)
    04:09:44 Analysis: Why No Other Disney Flywheels?
    04:17:15 7 Powers
    04:20:45 Quintessence
    04:23:50 Carve-Outs + Outro
    ‍Note: Acquired hosts and guests may hold assets discussed in this episode. This podcast is not investment advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. You should do your own research and make your own independent decisions when considering any financial transactions.
  • Acquired

    Vanguard

    05/18/2026 | 3h 48 mins.
    Vanguard is the most effective vehicle ever created for participating in the fruits of American capitalism. Today it’s the single largest equity owner of the majority of corporations in the S&P 500, on behalf of 50 million clients (including, likely, many of you). And yet Vanguard itself is essentially a communist organization — it has no shareholders, makes no profits, and operates more like REI than Fidelity. If you own a Vanguard fund, you own a piece of the firm itself. Any excess margin instead gets returned to clients in the form of lower fees, which since 1975 have added up to roughly five hundred billion dollars transferred out of Wall Street managers’ pockets and into retail investors’ savings accounts. And oh yeah, it all started as a cockamamie revenge plot by a guy who’d just been fired by his partners. Today we tell the story of communist capitalism at its finest — Vanguard.
    Sponsors:
    Many thanks to our fantastic Spring '26 Season partners:
    J.P. MorganWeAreDevelopers event

    ServiceNow
    Vercel
    Statsig
    Links:
    Sign up for email updates, get our takeaways and research photos from each episode, and vote on future topics!
    Our Vanguard "episode preview" in WSJ
    Stay the Course: The Story of Vanguard and the Index Revolution by John C. Bogle
    The Bogle Effect by Eric Balchunas
    Worldly Partners' Multi-Decade Vanguard Study
    Worldly Partners' Article Generational Investing: The Discipline Behind 100+x Outcomes
    All episode sources
    Carve Outs:
    Our WSJ pieces on Ferrari and Vanguard
    MacBook Pro M5 Max
    Michael MacKelvie on YouTube
    The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
    Brooks Vanguard sneakers
    More Acquired:
    Get email updates and vote on future episodes!
    Join the Slack
    Check out the latest swag in the ACQ Merch Store!
    00:00:00 Start
    00:00:41 Intro
    00:05:30 Jack Bogle's Early Life & Family Ruin (1929)
    00:12:34 Princeton Thesis & Mutual Funds Emerge (1949-1951)
    00:27:20 Joining Wellington Management (1951)
    00:30:38 The Go-Go Years & Fidelity's Ascent (1958-1965)
    00:40:36 Jack Takes the Reins & The Ivest Merger (1965)
    00:46:04 The Go-Go Bust & Jack's Crisis of Conscience (1970-1973)
    00:53:28 Jack is Fired: The Genesis of Vanguard (1974)
    01:13:03 The Journal Article That Inspired It All (1974-1976)
    01:35:02 Building the Fund & Early Struggles (1976-1981)
    01:44:32 The Rise of Indexing & Vanguard's Growth (1988-1992)
    01:49:06 Jack's Health & The CEO Transition (1995-1996)
    02:00:06 The ETF Debate & Jack's Second Firing (1999)
    02:24:18 The 2008 Financial Crisis: Vanguard's Moment
    02:30:46 The Warren Buffett Bet (2008-2019)
    02:41:28 Fidelity & BlackRock's Resurgence (Post-2008)
    02:52:04 Salim Ramji: Vanguard's First Outside CEO
    03:04:43 Wellington's Comeback & Mutual Ownership
    03:08:23 Analysis
    03:30:58 Quintessence
    03:39:35 Carve-Outs + Outro
    ‍Note: Acquired hosts and guests may hold assets discussed in this episode. This podcast is not investment advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. You should do your own research and make your own independent decisions when considering any financial transactions.
  • Acquired

    Ferrari

    04/13/2026 | 3h 59 mins.
    Ferrari is the pinnacle of luxury scarcity — across its entire 79-year history, the company has sold just 330,000 cars at an average price today of $500,000. For context, Hermès sells that many Birkins and Kellys roughly every 2 years, and Rolex moves that many watches every 3 months. And yet this ultimate luxury product also lives under the same roof with a widely beloved professional sports team… one with 400 million rabid fans from all walks of life who live and die by the Scuderia’s performance every F1 race weekend! How is it possible that these two seemingly contradictory customer bases can coexist within the same company? And far from destroying each other’s value, only reinforce it? The answer, it turns out, is a beautiful, bloody, tragic and romantic opera that spans two families and three generations — and just might be one of the best tales we’ve ever told on Acquired. Buckle up for the story of Ferrari.
    Sponsors:
    Many thanks to our fantastic Spring '26 Season partners:
    J.P. Morgan Payments
    Vercel
    ServiceNow
    Statsig
    Links:
    Sign up for email updates, get out takeaways and research photos from each episode, and vote on future topics!
    Our Ferrari "episode preview" in WSJ
    Enzo Ferrari by Luca Dal Monte
    Seeing Red on IMDb
    Go Like Hell by A.J. Baime
    Stephen Wilmot's great WSJ piece on Ferrari
    Ferrari factory tour
    Worldly Partners' Multi-Decade Ferrari Study
    All episode sources
    Carve Outs:
    Ford v Ferrari
    Maison Wheat sweaters
    Craighill scissors
    Amazon grocery service
    Travelpro Altitude backpack
    More Acquired:
    Get email updates and vote on future episodes!
    Join the Slack
    Check out the latest swag in the ACQ Merch Store!
    00:00:00 Start
    00:01:08 Intro
    00:06:11 Enzo Ferrari's Early Life & Tragedies (1898-1919)
    00:12:39 Scuderia Ferrari: Enzo's Racing Dream (1920-1933)
    00:25:08 The Prancing Horse & Ferrari's Branding
    00:35:41 First Ferrari Road Cars & Le Mans Victory (1947-1949)
    00:51:31 F1 & The Tragedies of Enzo's Life (1950s)
    01:14:03 Ford vs. Ferrari: The Le Mans Rivalry (1963-1966)
    01:21:24 Enzo Sells 50% to Fiat (1969)
    01:29:10 Luca di Montezemolo's Return to F1 Glory (1971-1976)
    01:52:40 Ferrari's "Pepsi Challenge" and how Luca rescued the company (1991)
    02:27:41 Post-IPO Ferrari: New Models & Growth (2015-Present)
    02:48:24 The FUV Purosangue & Model Range
    03:07:16 Ferrari Luce: The EV Future with Jony Ive
    03:12:37 Ferrari Today by the Numbers
    03:29:39 Analysis
    03:50:04 Carve-Outs + Thank Yous
    ‍Note: Acquired hosts and guests may hold assets discussed in this episode. This podcast is not investment advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. You should do your own research and make your own independent decisions when considering any financial transactions.
  • Acquired

    Formula 1

    03/02/2026 | 4h 29 mins.
    Formula 1 is three competitions in one: a 200mph battle of the world's best race car drivers, the world cup of engineering where thousand-person teams spend hundreds of millions designing cars from scratch, and — as one of our listeners perfectly put it — the “Real Housewives of the Garage”, a soap opera of billionaire egos, team politics, and paddock drama that makes for incredible reality television. It's also the world's most popular annual sporting series with over 827 million fans globally — a fact that would shock most Americans, who until a recent viral Netflix series had barely heard of it.
    Today we tell the story of how a chaotic, deadly, and gloriously dysfunctional European racing series became one of the greatest business stories in sports. For decades, brilliant engineers and daredevil drivers dedicated their lives (and too often lost them) to a league controlled for 45 years by a single man: a former London car dealer named Bernie Ecclestone, who centralized power and extracted billions, while also undeniably single-handedly making the sport successful. Then, in a move no one saw coming, the American company Liberty Media bought the whole thing in 2017, installed a team of Fox Sports and ESPN veterans, and did what Bernie never would — professionalized it. All of a sudden famously money-losing F1 teams turned into real businesses, with the average team valuation today clocking in at an astounding $3.6 billion. Buckle up for one of our most-requested episodes: the wild story of Formula 1.
    Sponsors:
    Many thanks to our fantastic Spring '26 Season partners:
    J.P. Morgan Payments
    ServiceNow
    Vercel
    Statsig
    Links:
    Sign up for email updates and vote on future episodes!
    The Formula by Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg
    Drive to Survive on Netflix
    F1 The Movie on Apple TV
    Adrian Newey, How to Build a Car
    Senna documentary
    Worldly Partners' Multi-Decade Formula One Study
    All episode sources
    Carve Outs:
    Cirque du Soleil Echo
    Super Bowl LX Mic'd Up
    Tonal
    Princess Peach: Showtime! on Nintendo Switch
    Daloopa for historical financial data
    More Acquired:
    Get email updates and vote on future episodes!
    Join the Slack
    Subscribe to ACQ2
    Check out the latest swag in the ACQ Merch Store!
    00:00:00 Start
    00:00:37 Intro
    00:05:52 Origins of F1: Britain, Italy, and Monaco
    00:30:43 Bernie's Entrance
    00:37:42 Bernie Consolidates Power
    00:50:33 F1 as a Global TV Sport (Except America)
    01:08:08 F1's Incredible Engineering Achievements
    01:19:34 Senna's Crash and a New Era for Safety
    01:33:18 The Many Owners of F1, and Bernie's Liquidity Drama
    01:57:48 FOTA: The attempted breakaway series
    02:05:07 RedBull, Mercedes, and Reinventing the Sport
    02:42:33 Liberty Media buys F1 and Brings it to the Modern Era
    03:05:03 Drive to Survive
    03:26:45 Apple, TV Rights, and Success in America
    03:41:52 F1: The Business Today
    03:56:23 Analysis: Why Did F1 Work… and Was Bernie Necessary?
    04:05:40 7 Powers
    04:08:23 Bear vs. Bull Cases
    04:16:32 Quintessence
    04:20:08 Carve-Outs + Outro
    ‍Note: Acquired hosts and guests may hold assets discussed in this episode. This podcast is not investment advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. You should do your own research and make your own independent decisions when considering any financial transactions.
  • Acquired

    The NFL

    01/27/2026 | 4h 8 mins.
    The NFL is nearly synonymous with America today. Practically nothing is more quintessentially and universally American than tuning in every Sunday (and Monday, and Thursday… and sometimes Saturdays and holidays too) to watch the world’s most beautiful ballet of violence. It generates the most revenue of any sports league globally and sets new records for team valuations each year. But it wasn’t always this way.
    The history of the NFL mirrors America’s own development: scrappy small-town teams rode the successive growth waves of the automobile, TV, the Internet and social media to grow larger than the even the founders’ wildest dreams. Whether you watch football or not, the NFL is one incredible business story, and one that we’ve taken more lessons from over the years for Acquired itself than perhaps any other episode we’ve made.
    Note: This is a remastered release of our original January 2023 episode, updated to today's Acquired production standards. It also features a full hour+ followup section at the end covering the seismic shifts in the NFL’s business since the original episode’s release. Much has happened in those three years: Taylor Swift entered the league (via merger 🙂), streaming went mainstream (and took over Thanksgiving and Christmas), sports gambling exploded from 46 million to 76 million bettors, and — in perhaps the most surprising development — private equity finally stormed the gates of the NFL. Oh, and average franchise valuations grew by 60% from $4.5 billion to over $7 billion. Communist capitalism is alive and well!

    Sponsors:
    Legora: https://bit.ly/acquiredlegora
    Vanta: https://bit.ly/acquiredvanta
    ServiceNow: https://bit.ly/acquiredservicenow26
    Statsig: https://bit.ly/acquiredstatsig26
    Links:
    Innovation Summit details and all Super Bowl LX Week events in San Francisco (note content from the Innovation Summit will be posted publicly the week after the Super Bowl — we’ll update this page with links when available)
    America’s Game
    Sports Illustrated’s oral history of the famous Joe Namath “pool photo”
    All episode sources
    Carve Outs:
    The Menu
    Peyton’s Places

    More Acquired!
    Get email updates with hints on next episode and follow-ups from recent episodes
    Join the Slack
    Subscribe to ACQ2
    Merch Store!

    © Copyright 2015-2026 ACQ, LLC

    00:00:00 Start
    00:00:37 Intro - Welcome to the Remastered NFL Episode
    00:06:05 Origins of Football & the Forward Pass (1869-1905)
    00:14:34 The Founding of the NFL (1920)
    00:41:52 Bert Bell's "Any Given Sunday" Philosophy (1946)
    01:03:28 Pete Rozelle Transforms the League (1960)
    01:56:34 The Creation of the Super Bowl (1966)
    02:09:47 Monday Night Football Invents Modern Sports TV (1970)
    02:37:19 The NFL's Business Model Explained
    02:39:28 CTE & the Kaepernick Controversy (2016)
    02:48:36 Analysis: Playbook & 7 Powers Analysis
    03:21:04 2026 UPDATE: Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Streaming, T-Swift, Gambling & New TV Deals
    03:57:11 Private Equity Enters the NFL (2024)
    04:14:08 Conclusion & Thank Yous
    ‍Note: Acquired hosts and guests may hold assets discussed in this episode. This podcast is not investment advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. You should do your own research and make your own independent decisions when considering any financial transactions.
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Every company has a story. Learn the playbooks that built the world’s greatest companies — and how you can apply them.
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