Gary Gallagher is a historian of the American Civil War.



Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep499-sc



See below for timestamps, transcript, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.



Transcript:



https://lexfridman.com/gary-gallagher-transcript



CONTACT LEX:



Feedback – give feedback to Lex: https://lexfridman.com/survey



AMA – submit questions, videos or call-in: https://lexfridman.com/ama



Hiring – join our team: https://lexfridman.com/hiring



Other – other ways to get in touch: https://lexfridman.com/contact



EPISODE LINKS:



Gary’s UVA page: https://history.virginia.edu/people/gary-w-gallagher



Gary’s Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_W._Gallagher



The Confederate War (book): https://amzn.to/4yletel



The Union War (book): https://amzn.to/3QT1jED



Lee and His Generals in War and Memory (book): https://amzn.to/4fdrbD5



Causes Won, Lost, and Forgotten (book): https://amzn.to/4wFxk1X



The Myth of the Lost Cause and Civil War History (book): https://amzn.to/4vsAogU



The Great Courses – The American Civil War: https://bit.ly/4gDX3mQ



SPONSORS:



To support this podcast, check out our sponsors & get discounts:



Upwork: Platform for hiring freelancers.



Go to https://upwork.com/lex



NetSuite: Business management software.



Go to http://netsuite.ai/lex



Shopify: Sell stuff online.



Go to https://shopify.com/lex



LMNT: Zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix.



Go to https://drinkLMNT.com/lex



BetterHelp: Online therapy and counseling.



Go to https://betterhelp.com/lex



Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.



Go to https://perplexity.ai/



Plaud: AI-powered note-taking devices and software.



Go to https://plaud.ai/lex



OUTLINE:



(00:00) – Introduction



(00:07) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections



(08:36) – What caused the Civil War?



(18:33) – Slavery



(46:07) – Lincoln



(1:01:03) – Grant vs Lee



(1:09:57) – Could the Civil War have been avoided?



(1:19:23) – The bloodiest war in US history



(1:36:31) – How the Confederate Army could’ve won



(1:57:05) – Key battles of the Civil War



(2:20:07) – Best and Worst Presidents



(2:34:06) – Robert E. Lee



(2:53:40) – The most important battle of the Civil War



(3:03:51) – The final showdown of the Civil War – Grant vs Lee



(3:26:10) – Lost Cause and Confederate Monuments



(3:43:37) – Extreme political division in US