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Lex Fridman Podcast

Lex Fridman
PhilosophyScience
Lex Fridman Podcast
Latest episode

500 episodes

  • Lex Fridman Podcast

    #499 – Gary Gallagher: American Civil War, Slavery, Lincoln, Grant & Lee

    07/28/2026 | 3h 53 mins.
    Gary Gallagher is a historian of the American Civil War.

    Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep499-sc

    See below for timestamps, transcript, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.

    Transcript:

    https://lexfridman.com/gary-gallagher-transcript

    CONTACT LEX:

    Feedback – give feedback to Lex: https://lexfridman.com/survey

    AMA – submit questions, videos or call-in: https://lexfridman.com/ama

    Hiring – join our team: https://lexfridman.com/hiring

    Other – other ways to get in touch: https://lexfridman.com/contact

    EPISODE LINKS:

    Gary’s UVA page: https://history.virginia.edu/people/gary-w-gallagher

    Gary’s Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_W._Gallagher

    The Confederate War (book): https://amzn.to/4yletel

    The Union War (book): https://amzn.to/3QT1jED

    Lee and His Generals in War and Memory (book): https://amzn.to/4fdrbD5

    Causes Won, Lost, and Forgotten (book): https://amzn.to/4wFxk1X

    The Myth of the Lost Cause and Civil War History (book): https://amzn.to/4vsAogU

    The Great Courses – The American Civil War: https://bit.ly/4gDX3mQ

    SPONSORS:

    To support this podcast, check out our sponsors & get discounts:

    Upwork: Platform for hiring freelancers.

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    Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.

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    OUTLINE:

    (00:00) – Introduction

    (00:07) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections

    (08:36) – What caused the Civil War?

    (18:33) – Slavery

    (46:07) – Lincoln

    (1:01:03) – Grant vs Lee

    (1:09:57) – Could the Civil War have been avoided?

    (1:19:23) – The bloodiest war in US history

    (1:36:31) – How the Confederate Army could’ve won

    (1:57:05) – Key battles of the Civil War

    (2:20:07) – Best and Worst Presidents

    (2:34:06) – Robert E. Lee

    (2:53:40) – The most important battle of the Civil War

    (3:03:51) – The final showdown of the Civil War – Grant vs Lee

    (3:26:10) – Lost Cause and Confederate Monuments

    (3:43:37) – Extreme political division in US
  • Lex Fridman Podcast

    #498 – Anthony Kaldellis: Roman Empire, Byzantine Empire, Rise & Fall of Empires

    06/30/2026
    Anthony Kaldellis is a historian of the Roman Empire and author of “The New Roman Empire”, a comprehensive history of the Byzantine Empire (Eastern Roman Empire).

    Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep498-sc

    See below for timestamps, transcript, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.

    Transcript:

    https://lexfridman.com/anthony-kaldellis-transcript

    CONTACT LEX:

    Feedback – give feedback to Lex: https://lexfridman.com/survey

    AMA – submit questions, videos or call-in: https://lexfridman.com/ama

    Hiring – join our team: https://lexfridman.com/hiring

    Other – other ways to get in touch: https://lexfridman.com/contact

    EPISODE LINKS:

    Anthony’s Books: https://amzn.to/49AX7Q1

    Anthony’s Publications: https://kaldellispublications.weebly.com

    Anthony’s University of Chicago page: https://classics.uchicago.edu/people/anthony-kaldellis

    The New Roman Empire (book): https://amzn.to/3PTFTqk

    Streams of Gold (book): https://amzn.to/4fgRMRq

    Byzantium & Friends Podcast: https://byzantiumandfriends.podbean.com/

    The History of Byzantium Podcast: https://thehistoryofbyzantium.com/

    SPONSORS:

    To support this podcast, check out our sponsors & get discounts:

    Upwork: Platform for hiring freelancers.

    Go to https://upwork.com/lex

    Fin: AI agent for customer service.

    Go to https://fin.ai/lex

    BetterHelp: Online therapy and counseling.

    Go to https://betterhelp.com/lex

    LMNT: Zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix.

    Go to https://drinkLMNT.com/lex

    Shopify: Sell stuff online.

    Go to https://shopify.com/lex

    Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.

    Go to https://perplexity.ai/

    OUTLINE:

    (00:00) – Introduction

    (00:11) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections

    (08:45) – The Roman Empire and the Byzantine Empire

    (12:42) – 2,200 Years of Roman History

    (33:06) – Power, violence, and civil war

    (54:20) – Edict of Caracalla

    (1:07:17) – Crisis of the Third Century

    (1:21:45) – Constantine and the new Roman Empire

    (1:33:46) – Christianity in the Roman Empire

    (1:59:14) – Fall of the Western Roman Empire

    (2:12:11) – Eunuchs, Taxes, and Power

    (2:37:17) – Emperor Justinian and wars of conquest

    (2:54:19) – The Arab conquests

    (3:13:55) – Why the Roman empire survived so long

    (3:40:01) – Lessons from history

    PODCAST LINKS:

    – Podcast Website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast

    – Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr

    – Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8

    – RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/

    – Podcast Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrAXtmErZgOdP_8GztsuKi9nrraNbKKp4

    – Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lexclips
  • Lex Fridman Podcast

    #497 – Biggest Mysteries in Physics: Antimatter, Dark Energy & ToE – Don Lincoln

    05/29/2026 | 3h 1 mins.
    Don Lincoln is a particle physicist at Fermilab who has spent decades working at the frontiers of high energy physics.

    Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep497-sc

    See below for timestamps, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.

    CONTACT LEX:

    Feedback – give feedback to Lex: https://lexfridman.com/survey

    AMA – submit questions, videos or call-in: https://lexfridman.com/ama

    Hiring – join our team: https://lexfridman.com/hiring

    Other – other ways to get in touch: https://lexfridman.com/contact

    EPISODE LINKS:

    Don’s Facebook: https://facebook.com/Dr.Don.Lincoln/

    Don’s Website: https://drdonlincoln.com/

    Don’s LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4nHeNiF

    Don’s YouTube Playlist: https://bit.ly/3PCIW67

    Don’s X: https://x.com/DrDonLincoln

    Don’s Books: https://amzn.to/4uYbkOZ

    Don’s Great Courses: https://shop.thegreatcourses.com/don-lincoln

    Don’s Audible: https://adbl.co/4wGioRV

    Fermilab’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/fermilab

    Fermilab’s Website: https://www.fnal.gov/

    Fermilab’s X: https://x.com/fermilab

    SPONSORS:

    To support this podcast, check out our sponsors & get discounts:

    Upwork: Platform for hiring freelancers.

    Go to https://upwork.com/lex

    Larridin: Measure AI adoption in your business.

    Go to https://larridin.com

    Fin: AI agent for customer service.

    Go to https://fin.ai/lex

    LMNT: Zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix.

    Go to https://drinkLMNT.com/lex

    Shopify: Sell stuff online.

    Go to https://shopify.com/lex

    Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.

    Go to https://perplexity.ai/

    OUTLINE:

    (00:00) – Introduction

    (00:34) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections

    (08:52) – Unifying the laws of nature

    (23:23) – Einstein, special relativity, and general relativity

    (40:31) – Electroweak force

    (52:13) – How particle colliders work

    (1:10:16) – Higgs boson discovery

    (1:20:35) – Theory of everything

    (1:50:20) – Physics of empty space

    (1:57:45) – Antimatter

    (2:18:35) – Dark energy

    (2:22:23) – Dark matter

    (2:50:59) – Future of physics

    PODCAST LINKS:

    – Podcast Website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast

    – Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr

    – Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8

    – RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/

    – Podcast Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrAXtmErZgOdP_8GztsuKi9nrraNbKKp4

    – Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lexclips
  • Lex Fridman Podcast

    #496 – FFmpeg: The Incredible Technology Behind Video on the Internet

    05/06/2026 | 4h 23 mins.
    Jean-Baptiste Kempf is lead developer of VLC and president of VideoLAN. Kieran Kunhya is a longtime FFmpeg contributor, codec engineer, and the person behind the now-infamous FFmpeg account on X.

    Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep496-sc

    See below for timestamps, transcript, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.

    Transcript:

    https://lexfridman.com/ffmpeg-transcript

    CONTACT LEX:

    Feedback – give feedback to Lex: https://lexfridman.com/survey

    AMA – submit questions, videos or call-in: https://lexfridman.com/ama

    Hiring – join our team: https://lexfridman.com/hiring

    Other – other ways to get in touch: https://lexfridman.com/contact

    EPISODE LINKS:

    FFmpeg on X: https://x.com/FFmpeg

    FFmpeg: https://ffmpeg.org/

    VideoLAN (VLC): https://www.videolan.org/

    VideoLAN on X: https://x.com/videolan

    Jean-Baptiste’s Website: https://jbkempf.com/

    Jean-Baptiste’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jbkempf/

    Jean-Baptiste’s GitHub: https://github.com/jbkempf

    Kieran’s X: https://x.com/kierank_

    Kieran’s LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3OORhmC

    Kieran’s GitHub: https://github.com/kierank

    SPONSORS:

    To support this podcast, check out our sponsors & get discounts:

    Larridin: Measure AI adoption in your business.

    Go to https://larridin.com

    Blitzy: AI agent for large enterprise codebases.

    Go to https://blitzy.com/lex

    BetterHelp: Online therapy and counseling.

    Go to https://betterhelp.com/lex

    Fin: AI agent for customer service.

    Go to https://fin.ai/lex

    LMNT: Zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix.

    Go to https://drinkLMNT.com/lex

    Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.

    Go to https://perplexity.ai/

    OUTLINE:

    (00:00) – Introduction

    (03:00) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections

    (10:48) – Weirdest things VLC opens

    (15:12) – How video playback works

    (24:33) – Video codecs and containers

    (35:20) – FFmpeg explained

    (56:20) – Linus Torvalds

    (1:00:59) – Turning down millions to keep VLC ad-free

    (1:15:17) – FFmpeg & Google drama

    (1:34:31) – FFmpeg developers

    (1:41:08) – VLC and FFmpeg

    (1:45:42) – History of FFmpeg

    (1:48:59) – Reverse engineering codecs

    (2:02:14) – FFmpeg testing

    (2:06:21) – Assembly code (handwritten)

    (2:30:39) – Rust programming language

    (2:39:55) – FFmpeg and Libav fork

    (2:48:17) – Open source burnout

    (2:56:04) – x264 and internet video

    (3:09:20) – Video compression basics

    (3:16:17) – CIA and fake VLC

    (3:26:52) – Ultra low latency streaming

    (3:44:20) – AV2 codec and video patents

    (3:54:12) – VLC backdoors

    (4:04:27) – Video archiving

    (4:11:04) – Future of FFmpeg and VLC
  • Lex Fridman Podcast

    #495 – Vikings, Ragnar, Berserkers, Valhalla & the Warriors of the Viking Age

    04/09/2026 | 2h 9 mins.
    Lars Brownworth is a historian, teacher, podcaster, and author specializing in Viking history, medieval Europe, and the Byzantine Empire.

    Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep495-sc

    See below for timestamps, transcript, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.

    Transcript:

    https://lexfridman.com/lars-brownworth-transcript

    CONTACT LEX:

    Feedback – give feedback to Lex: https://lexfridman.com/survey

    AMA – submit questions, videos or call-in: https://lexfridman.com/ama

    Hiring – join our team: https://lexfridman.com/hiring

    Other – other ways to get in touch: https://lexfridman.com/contact

    EPISODE LINKS:

    Lars’s Website: https://larsbrownworth.com/

    The Sea Wolves (book): https://www.amazon.com/Sea-Wolves-History-Vikings/dp/1909979120

    Lars’s Books: https://amzn.to/4sHY0xw

    12 Byzantine Rulers Podcast : https://12byzantinerulers.com/

    Norman Centuries Podcast: https://apple.co/4sgSxNi

    SPONSORS:

    To support this podcast, check out our sponsors & get discounts:

    Larridin: Measure AI adoption in your business.

    Go to https://larridin.com

    BetterHelp: Online therapy and counseling.

    Go to https://betterhelp.com/lex

    LMNT: Zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix.

    Go to https://drinkLMNT.com/lex

    Fin: AI agent for customer service.

    Go to https://fin.ai/lex

    Shopify: Sell stuff online.

    Go to https://shopify.com/lex

    Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.

    Go to https://perplexity.ai/

    OUTLINE:

    (00:00) – Introduction

    (01:03) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections

    (08:57) – The start of the Viking Age

    (18:50) – Viking military strategy, tactics & technology

    (32:33) – Ragnar Lothbrok

    (42:00) – The Great Heathen Army

    (46:42) – Rollo and Normandy

    (56:54) – Viking religion and Valhalla

    (1:07:25) – Viking explorers

    (1:12:33) – Vikings in North America

    (1:25:55) – Vikings in the East

    (1:45:33) – Byzantine Empire

    (1:54:17) – History and human nature

    PODCAST LINKS:

    – Podcast Website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast

    – Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr

    – Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8

    – RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/

    – Podcast Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrAXtmErZgOdP_8GztsuKi9nrraNbKKp4

    – Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lexclips
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Conversations that explore technology, history, philosophy, physics, mathematics, biology, chemistry, engineering, AI, robotics, programming, music, film, art, sports, psychology, neuroscience, geopolitics, business, economics, religion, astronomy, and the human condition with people from all walks of life.
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