#374 – Robert Playter: Boston Dynamics CEO on Humanoid and Legged Robotics
Robert Playter is CEO of Boston Dynamics, a legendary robotics company that over 30 years has created some of the most elegant, dextrous, and simply amazing robots ever built, including the humanoid robot Atlas and the robot dog Spot.
EPISODE LINKS:
Boston Dynamics YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bostondynamics
Boston Dynamics Twitter: https://twitter.com/BostonDynamics
Boston Dynamics Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bostondynamicsofficial
Boston Dynamics Website: https://bostondynamics.com
OUTLINE:
(00:00) - Introduction
(07:18) - Early days of Boston Dynamics
(15:39) - Simplifying robots
(19:37) - Art and science of robotics
(24:20) - Atlas humanoid robot
(41:14) - DARPA Robotics Challenge
(55:34) - BigDog robot
(1:09:23) - Spot robot
(1:30:48) - Stretch robot
(1:33:36) - Handle robot
(1:39:10) - Robots in our homes
(1:47:57) - Tesla Optimus robot
(1:56:39) - ChatGPT
(1:59:43) - Boston Dynamics AI Institute
(2:01:14) - Fear of robots
(2:11:36) - Running a company
(2:17:13) - Consciousness
(2:24:46) - Advice for young people
(2:26:42) - Future of robots
4/28/2023
2:32:27
#373 – Manolis Kellis: Evolution of Human Civilization and Superintelligent AI
Manolis Kellis is a computational biologist at MIT.
EPISODE LINKS:
Manolis Website: http://web.mit.edu/manoli/
Manolis Twitter: https://twitter.com/manoliskellis
Manolis YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ManolisKellis1
OUTLINE:
(00:00) - Introduction
(06:44) - Humans vs AI
(15:50) - Evolution
(37:34) - Nature vs Nurture
(50:03) - AI alignment
(56:27) - Impact of AI on the job market
(1:08:06) - Human gatherings
(1:13:07) - Human-AI relationships
(1:23:11) - Being replaced by AI
(1:35:37) - Fear of death
(1:47:33) - Consciousness
(1:54:58) - AI rights and regulations
(2:00:41) - Halting AI development
(2:13:52) - Education
(2:19:16) - Biology research
(2:26:36) - Meaning of life
(2:29:09) - Loneliness
4/21/2023
2:35:52
#372 – Simone Giertz: Queen of Sh*tty Robots, Innovative Engineering, and Design
Simone Giertz is an inventor, designer, engineer, and roboticist famous for a combination of humor and brilliant creative design in the systems and products she creates.
EPISODE LINKS:
Simone's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@simonegiertz
Simone's Twitter: https://twitter.com/SimoneGiertz
Simone's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simonegiertz
YETCH Store: https://yetch.store
OUTLINE:
(00:00) - Introduction
(06:49) - Early creations
(23:42) - Sh*tty Robots
(38:40) - Robots and human connection
(40:55) - Dating AI
(44:14) - Proud parent machine
(46:05) - Creative process
(47:31) - Bubble wrap music box
(52:53) - Education
(58:27) - Difficult projects
(59:56) - TED talk
(1:06:13) - Brain tumor
(1:14:51) - Fear of death
(1:19:15) - Mass production
(1:34:40) - Truckla
(1:39:29) - Weapons
(1:43:29) - Consciousness
(1:45:33) - MMA
(1:49:36) - China, Kenya, and USA
(1:54:29) - Advice for young people
(1:58:21) - Meaning of life
4/16/2023
2:04:05
#371 – Max Tegmark: The Case for Halting AI Development
Max Tegmark is a physicist and AI researcher at MIT, co-founder of the Future of Life Institute, and author of Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.
EPISODE LINKS:
Max's Twitter: https://twitter.com/tegmark
Max's Website: https://space.mit.edu/home/tegmark
Pause Giant AI Experiments (open letter): https://futureoflife.org/open-letter/pause-giant-ai-experiments
Future of Life Institute: https://futureoflife.org
Books and resources mentioned:
1. Life 3.0 (book): https://amzn.to/3UB9rXB
2. Meditations on Moloch (essay): https://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/30/meditations-on-moloch
3. Nuclear winter paper: https://nature.com/articles/s43016-022-00573-0
OUTLINE:
(00:00) - Introduction
(07:34) - Intelligent alien civilizations
(19:58) - Life 3.0 and superintelligent AI
(31:25) - Open letter to pause Giant AI Experiments
(56:32) - Maintaining control
(1:25:22) - Regulation
(1:36:12) - Job automation
(1:45:27) - Elon Musk
(2:07:09) - Open source
(2:13:39) - How AI may kill all humans
(2:24:10) - Consciousness
(2:33:32) - Nuclear winter
(2:44:00) - Questions for AGI
4/13/2023
2:53:58
#370 – Edward Frenkel: Reality is a Paradox – Mathematics, Physics, Truth & Love
Edward Frenkel is a mathematician at UC Berkeley working on the interface of mathematics and quantum physics. He is the author of Love and Math: The Heart of Hidden Reality.
EPISODE LINKS:
Edward's Website: https://edwardfrenkel.com
Edward's Book - Love and Math: https://amzn.to/40Bgxh0
Edward's Twitter: https://twitter.com/edfrenkel
Edward's YouTube: https://youtube.com/edfrenkel
Edward's Instagram: https://instagram.com/edfrenkel
OUTLINE:
(00:00) - Introduction
(05:54) - Mathematics in the Soviet Union
(16:05) - Nature of reality
(27:23) - Scientific discoveries
(40:45) - Observing reality
(56:57) - Complex numbers
(1:05:42) - Imagination
(1:13:33) - Pythagoreanism
(1:21:28) - AI and love
(1:34:07) - Gödel's Incompleteness Theorems
(1:54:32) - Beauty in mathematics
(1:59:02) - Eric Weinstein
(2:20:57) - Langlands Program
(2:27:36) - Edward Witten
(2:30:41) - String theory
(2:36:10) - Theory of everything
(2:45:03) - Mathematics in academia
(2:50:30) - How to think
(2:56:16) - Fermat's Last Theorem
(3:11:07) - Eric Weinstein and Harvard
(3:18:32) - Antisemitism
(3:38:45) - Mortality
(3:46:42) - Love