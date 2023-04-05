Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lex Fridman
Conversations about science, technology, history, philosophy and the nature of intelligence, consciousness, love, and power. Lex is an AI researcher at MIT and ...
Conversations about science, technology, history, philosophy and the nature of intelligence, consciousness, love, and power. Lex is an AI researcher at MIT and ...

  • #374 – Robert Playter: Boston Dynamics CEO on Humanoid and Legged Robotics
    Robert Playter is CEO of Boston Dynamics, a legendary robotics company that over 30 years has created some of the most elegant, dextrous, and simply amazing robots ever built, including the humanoid robot Atlas and the robot dog Spot. Please support this podcast by checking out our sponsors: - NetSuite: http://netsuite.com/lex to get free product tour - Linode: https://linode.com/lex to get $100 free credit - LMNT: https://drinkLMNT.com/lex to get free sample pack EPISODE LINKS: Boston Dynamics YouTube: https://youtube.com/@bostondynamics Boston Dynamics Twitter: https://twitter.com/BostonDynamics Boston Dynamics Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bostondynamicsofficial Boston Dynamics Website: https://bostondynamics.com PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8 RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/ YouTube Full Episodes: https://youtube.com/lexfridman YouTube Clips: https://youtube.com/lexclips SUPPORT & CONNECT: - Check out the sponsors above, it's the best way to support this podcast - Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lexfridman - Twitter: https://twitter.com/lexfridman - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexfridman - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lexfridman - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexfridman - Medium: https://medium.com/@lexfridman OUTLINE: Here's the timestamps for the episode. On some podcast players you should be able to click the timestamp to jump to that time. (00:00) - Introduction (07:18) - Early days of Boston Dynamics (15:39) - Simplifying robots (19:37) - Art and science of robotics (24:20) - Atlas humanoid robot (41:14) - DARPA Robotics Challenge (55:34) - BigDog robot (1:09:23) - Spot robot (1:30:48) - Stretch robot (1:33:36) - Handle robot (1:39:10) - Robots in our homes (1:47:57) - Tesla Optimus robot (1:56:39) - ChatGPT (1:59:43) - Boston Dynamics AI Institute (2:01:14) - Fear of robots (2:11:36) - Running a company (2:17:13) - Consciousness (2:24:46) - Advice for young people (2:26:42) - Future of robots
    4/28/2023
    2:32:27
  • #373 – Manolis Kellis: Evolution of Human Civilization and Superintelligent AI
    Manolis Kellis is a computational biologist at MIT. Please support this podcast by checking out our sponsors: - Eight Sleep: https://www.eightsleep.com/lex to get special savings - NetSuite: http://netsuite.com/lex to get free product tour - ExpressVPN: https://expressvpn.com/lexpod to get 3 months free - InsideTracker: https://insidetracker.com/lex to get 20% off EPISODE LINKS: Manolis Website: http://web.mit.edu/manoli/ Manolis Twitter: https://twitter.com/manoliskellis Manolis YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ManolisKellis1 PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8 RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/ YouTube Full Episodes: https://youtube.com/lexfridman YouTube Clips: https://youtube.com/lexclips SUPPORT & CONNECT: - Check out the sponsors above, it's the best way to support this podcast - Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lexfridman - Twitter: https://twitter.com/lexfridman - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexfridman - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lexfridman - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexfridman - Medium: https://medium.com/@lexfridman OUTLINE: Here's the timestamps for the episode. On some podcast players you should be able to click the timestamp to jump to that time. (00:00) - Introduction (06:44) - Humans vs AI (15:50) - Evolution (37:34) - Nature vs Nurture (50:03) - AI alignment (56:27) - Impact of AI on the job market (1:08:06) - Human gatherings (1:13:07) - Human-AI relationships (1:23:11) - Being replaced by AI (1:35:37) - Fear of death (1:47:33) - Consciousness (1:54:58) - AI rights and regulations (2:00:41) - Halting AI development (2:13:52) - Education (2:19:16) - Biology research (2:26:36) - Meaning of life (2:29:09) - Loneliness
    4/21/2023
    2:35:52
  • #372 – Simone Giertz: Queen of Sh*tty Robots, Innovative Engineering, and Design
    Simone Giertz is an inventor, designer, engineer, and roboticist famous for a combination of humor and brilliant creative design in the systems and products she creates. Please support this podcast by checking out our sponsors: - MasterClass: https://masterclass.com/lex to get 15% off - InsideTracker: https://insidetracker.com/lex to get 20% off - Athletic Greens: https://athleticgreens.com/lex to get 1 month of fish oil EPISODE LINKS: Simone's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@simonegiertz Simone's Twitter: https://twitter.com/SimoneGiertz Simone's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simonegiertz YETCH Store: https://yetch.store PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8 RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/ YouTube Full Episodes: https://youtube.com/lexfridman YouTube Clips: https://youtube.com/lexclips SUPPORT & CONNECT: - Check out the sponsors above, it's the best way to support this podcast - Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lexfridman - Twitter: https://twitter.com/lexfridman - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexfridman - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lexfridman - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexfridman - Medium: https://medium.com/@lexfridman OUTLINE: Here's the timestamps for the episode. On some podcast players you should be able to click the timestamp to jump to that time. (00:00) - Introduction (06:49) - Early creations (23:42) - Sh*tty Robots (38:40) - Robots and human connection (40:55) - Dating AI (44:14) - Proud parent machine (46:05) - Creative process (47:31) - Bubble wrap music box (52:53) - Education (58:27) - Difficult projects (59:56) - TED talk (1:06:13) - Brain tumor (1:14:51) - Fear of death (1:19:15) - Mass production (1:34:40) - Truckla (1:39:29) - Weapons (1:43:29) - Consciousness (1:45:33) - MMA (1:49:36) - China, Kenya, and USA (1:54:29) - Advice for young people (1:58:21) - Meaning of life
    4/16/2023
    2:04:05
  • #371 – Max Tegmark: The Case for Halting AI Development
    Max Tegmark is a physicist and AI researcher at MIT, co-founder of the Future of Life Institute, and author of Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence. Please support this podcast by checking out our sponsors: - Notion: https://notion.com - InsideTracker: https://insidetracker.com/lex to get 20% off - Indeed: https://indeed.com/lex to get $75 credit EPISODE LINKS: Max's Twitter: https://twitter.com/tegmark Max's Website: https://space.mit.edu/home/tegmark Pause Giant AI Experiments (open letter): https://futureoflife.org/open-letter/pause-giant-ai-experiments Future of Life Institute: https://futureoflife.org Books and resources mentioned: 1. Life 3.0 (book): https://amzn.to/3UB9rXB 2. Meditations on Moloch (essay): https://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/30/meditations-on-moloch 3. Nuclear winter paper: https://nature.com/articles/s43016-022-00573-0 PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8 RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/ YouTube Full Episodes: https://youtube.com/lexfridman YouTube Clips: https://youtube.com/lexclips SUPPORT & CONNECT: - Check out the sponsors above, it's the best way to support this podcast - Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lexfridman - Twitter: https://twitter.com/lexfridman - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexfridman - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lexfridman - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexfridman - Medium: https://medium.com/@lexfridman OUTLINE: Here's the timestamps for the episode. On some podcast players you should be able to click the timestamp to jump to that time. (00:00) - Introduction (07:34) - Intelligent alien civilizations (19:58) - Life 3.0 and superintelligent AI (31:25) - Open letter to pause Giant AI Experiments (56:32) - Maintaining control (1:25:22) - Regulation (1:36:12) - Job automation (1:45:27) - Elon Musk (2:07:09) - Open source (2:13:39) - How AI may kill all humans (2:24:10) - Consciousness (2:33:32) - Nuclear winter (2:44:00) - Questions for AGI
    4/13/2023
    2:53:58
  • #370 – Edward Frenkel: Reality is a Paradox – Mathematics, Physics, Truth & Love
    Edward Frenkel is a mathematician at UC Berkeley working on the interface of mathematics and quantum physics. He is the author of Love and Math: The Heart of Hidden Reality. Please support this podcast by checking out our sponsors: - House of Macadamias: https://houseofmacadamias.com/lex and use code LEX to get 20% off your first order - Shopify: https://shopify.com/lex to get free trial - ExpressVPN: https://expressvpn.com/lexpod to get 3 months free EPISODE LINKS: Edward's Website: https://edwardfrenkel.com Edward's Book - Love and Math: https://amzn.to/40Bgxh0 Edward's Twitter: https://twitter.com/edfrenkel Edward's YouTube: https://youtube.com/edfrenkel Edward's Instagram: https://instagram.com/edfrenkel PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8 RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/ YouTube Full Episodes: https://youtube.com/lexfridman YouTube Clips: https://youtube.com/lexclips SUPPORT & CONNECT: - Check out the sponsors above, it's the best way to support this podcast - Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lexfridman - Twitter: https://twitter.com/lexfridman - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexfridman - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lexfridman - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lexfridman - Medium: https://medium.com/@lexfridman OUTLINE: Here's the timestamps for the episode. On some podcast players you should be able to click the timestamp to jump to that time. (00:00) - Introduction (05:54) - Mathematics in the Soviet Union (16:05) - Nature of reality (27:23) - Scientific discoveries (40:45) - Observing reality (56:57) - Complex numbers (1:05:42) - Imagination (1:13:33) - Pythagoreanism (1:21:28) - AI and love (1:34:07) - Gödel's Incompleteness Theorems (1:54:32) - Beauty in mathematics (1:59:02) - Eric Weinstein (2:20:57) - Langlands Program (2:27:36) - Edward Witten (2:30:41) - String theory (2:36:10) - Theory of everything (2:45:03) - Mathematics in academia (2:50:30) - How to think (2:56:16) - Fermat's Last Theorem (3:11:07) - Eric Weinstein and Harvard (3:18:32) - Antisemitism (3:38:45) - Mortality (3:46:42) - Love
    4/10/2023
    3:51:31

About Lex Fridman Podcast

Conversations about science, technology, history, philosophy and the nature of intelligence, consciousness, love, and power. Lex is an AI researcher at MIT and beyond.
