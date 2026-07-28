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500 episodes
- Gary Gallagher is a historian of the American Civil War.
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Transcript:
https://lexfridman.com/gary-gallagher-transcript
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EPISODE LINKS:
Gary’s UVA page: https://history.virginia.edu/people/gary-w-gallagher
Gary’s Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_W._Gallagher
The Confederate War (book): https://amzn.to/4yletel
The Union War (book): https://amzn.to/3QT1jED
Lee and His Generals in War and Memory (book): https://amzn.to/4fdrbD5
Causes Won, Lost, and Forgotten (book): https://amzn.to/4wFxk1X
The Myth of the Lost Cause and Civil War History (book): https://amzn.to/4vsAogU
The Great Courses – The American Civil War: https://bit.ly/4gDX3mQ
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OUTLINE:
(00:00) – Introduction
(00:07) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections
(08:36) – What caused the Civil War?
(18:33) – Slavery
(46:07) – Lincoln
(1:01:03) – Grant vs Lee
(1:09:57) – Could the Civil War have been avoided?
(1:19:23) – The bloodiest war in US history
(1:36:31) – How the Confederate Army could’ve won
(1:57:05) – Key battles of the Civil War
(2:20:07) – Best and Worst Presidents
(2:34:06) – Robert E. Lee
(2:53:40) – The most important battle of the Civil War
(3:03:51) – The final showdown of the Civil War – Grant vs Lee
(3:26:10) – Lost Cause and Confederate Monuments
(3:43:37) – Extreme political division in US
- Anthony Kaldellis is a historian of the Roman Empire and author of “The New Roman Empire”, a comprehensive history of the Byzantine Empire (Eastern Roman Empire).
Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep498-sc
See below for timestamps, transcript, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.
Transcript:
https://lexfridman.com/anthony-kaldellis-transcript
CONTACT LEX:
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EPISODE LINKS:
Anthony’s Books: https://amzn.to/49AX7Q1
Anthony’s Publications: https://kaldellispublications.weebly.com
Anthony’s University of Chicago page: https://classics.uchicago.edu/people/anthony-kaldellis
The New Roman Empire (book): https://amzn.to/3PTFTqk
Streams of Gold (book): https://amzn.to/4fgRMRq
Byzantium & Friends Podcast: https://byzantiumandfriends.podbean.com/
The History of Byzantium Podcast: https://thehistoryofbyzantium.com/
SPONSORS:
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Upwork: Platform for hiring freelancers.
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OUTLINE:
(00:00) – Introduction
(00:11) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections
(08:45) – The Roman Empire and the Byzantine Empire
(12:42) – 2,200 Years of Roman History
(33:06) – Power, violence, and civil war
(54:20) – Edict of Caracalla
(1:07:17) – Crisis of the Third Century
(1:21:45) – Constantine and the new Roman Empire
(1:33:46) – Christianity in the Roman Empire
(1:59:14) – Fall of the Western Roman Empire
(2:12:11) – Eunuchs, Taxes, and Power
(2:37:17) – Emperor Justinian and wars of conquest
(2:54:19) – The Arab conquests
(3:13:55) – Why the Roman empire survived so long
(3:40:01) – Lessons from history
PODCAST LINKS:
– Podcast Website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast
– Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr
– Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8
– RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/
– Podcast Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrAXtmErZgOdP_8GztsuKi9nrraNbKKp4
– Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lexclips
#497 – Biggest Mysteries in Physics: Antimatter, Dark Energy & ToE – Don Lincoln05/29/2026 | 3h 1 mins.Don Lincoln is a particle physicist at Fermilab who has spent decades working at the frontiers of high energy physics.
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EPISODE LINKS:
Don’s Facebook: https://facebook.com/Dr.Don.Lincoln/
Don’s Website: https://drdonlincoln.com/
Don’s LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4nHeNiF
Don’s YouTube Playlist: https://bit.ly/3PCIW67
Don’s X: https://x.com/DrDonLincoln
Don’s Books: https://amzn.to/4uYbkOZ
Don’s Great Courses: https://shop.thegreatcourses.com/don-lincoln
Don’s Audible: https://adbl.co/4wGioRV
Fermilab’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/fermilab
Fermilab’s Website: https://www.fnal.gov/
Fermilab’s X: https://x.com/fermilab
SPONSORS:
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Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.
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OUTLINE:
(00:00) – Introduction
(00:34) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections
(08:52) – Unifying the laws of nature
(23:23) – Einstein, special relativity, and general relativity
(40:31) – Electroweak force
(52:13) – How particle colliders work
(1:10:16) – Higgs boson discovery
(1:20:35) – Theory of everything
(1:50:20) – Physics of empty space
(1:57:45) – Antimatter
(2:18:35) – Dark energy
(2:22:23) – Dark matter
(2:50:59) – Future of physics
PODCAST LINKS:
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– Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr
– Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8
– RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/
– Podcast Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrAXtmErZgOdP_8GztsuKi9nrraNbKKp4
– Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lexclips
- Jean-Baptiste Kempf is lead developer of VLC and president of VideoLAN. Kieran Kunhya is a longtime FFmpeg contributor, codec engineer, and the person behind the now-infamous FFmpeg account on X.
Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep496-sc
See below for timestamps, transcript, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.
Transcript:
https://lexfridman.com/ffmpeg-transcript
CONTACT LEX:
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EPISODE LINKS:
FFmpeg on X: https://x.com/FFmpeg
FFmpeg: https://ffmpeg.org/
VideoLAN (VLC): https://www.videolan.org/
VideoLAN on X: https://x.com/videolan
Jean-Baptiste’s Website: https://jbkempf.com/
Jean-Baptiste’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jbkempf/
Jean-Baptiste’s GitHub: https://github.com/jbkempf
Kieran’s X: https://x.com/kierank_
Kieran’s LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3OORhmC
Kieran’s GitHub: https://github.com/kierank
SPONSORS:
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Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.
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OUTLINE:
(00:00) – Introduction
(03:00) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections
(10:48) – Weirdest things VLC opens
(15:12) – How video playback works
(24:33) – Video codecs and containers
(35:20) – FFmpeg explained
(56:20) – Linus Torvalds
(1:00:59) – Turning down millions to keep VLC ad-free
(1:15:17) – FFmpeg & Google drama
(1:34:31) – FFmpeg developers
(1:41:08) – VLC and FFmpeg
(1:45:42) – History of FFmpeg
(1:48:59) – Reverse engineering codecs
(2:02:14) – FFmpeg testing
(2:06:21) – Assembly code (handwritten)
(2:30:39) – Rust programming language
(2:39:55) – FFmpeg and Libav fork
(2:48:17) – Open source burnout
(2:56:04) – x264 and internet video
(3:09:20) – Video compression basics
(3:16:17) – CIA and fake VLC
(3:26:52) – Ultra low latency streaming
(3:44:20) – AV2 codec and video patents
(3:54:12) – VLC backdoors
(4:04:27) – Video archiving
(4:11:04) – Future of FFmpeg and VLC
#495 – Vikings, Ragnar, Berserkers, Valhalla & the Warriors of the Viking Age04/09/2026 | 2h 9 mins.Lars Brownworth is a historian, teacher, podcaster, and author specializing in Viking history, medieval Europe, and the Byzantine Empire.
Thank you for listening ❤ Check out our sponsors: https://lexfridman.com/sponsors/ep495-sc
See below for timestamps, transcript, and to give feedback, submit questions, contact Lex, etc.
Transcript:
https://lexfridman.com/lars-brownworth-transcript
CONTACT LEX:
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EPISODE LINKS:
Lars’s Website: https://larsbrownworth.com/
The Sea Wolves (book): https://www.amazon.com/Sea-Wolves-History-Vikings/dp/1909979120
Lars’s Books: https://amzn.to/4sHY0xw
12 Byzantine Rulers Podcast : https://12byzantinerulers.com/
Norman Centuries Podcast: https://apple.co/4sgSxNi
SPONSORS:
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Perplexity: AI-powered answer engine.
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OUTLINE:
(00:00) – Introduction
(01:03) – Sponsors, Comments, and Reflections
(08:57) – The start of the Viking Age
(18:50) – Viking military strategy, tactics & technology
(32:33) – Ragnar Lothbrok
(42:00) – The Great Heathen Army
(46:42) – Rollo and Normandy
(56:54) – Viking religion and Valhalla
(1:07:25) – Viking explorers
(1:12:33) – Vikings in North America
(1:25:55) – Vikings in the East
(1:45:33) – Byzantine Empire
(1:54:17) – History and human nature
PODCAST LINKS:
– Podcast Website: https://lexfridman.com/podcast
– Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2lwqZIr
– Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2nEwCF8
– RSS: https://lexfridman.com/feed/podcast/
– Podcast Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrAXtmErZgOdP_8GztsuKi9nrraNbKKp4
– Clips Channel: https://www.youtube.com/lexclips
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