Software Testing Unleashed - Better Teams. Better Software. Better World.

The Illusion of the Typical Tester and What We Miss - Isabel Evans

In this episode, I talk with Isabel Evans about breaking stereotypes in the IT and testing industries. We go into the common misconceptions about testers, like the idea that they are mostly quiet, socially awkward individuals. Isabel shares her research findings, revealing that testers come from a wide array of backgrounds, including acting and arts. We discuss how this diversity enriches the field and challenges current hiring practices. The conversation opens up new perspectives on creating more inclusive environments in tech, prompting us to rethink who we see as a good fit for these roles.