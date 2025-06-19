Software Testing Unleashed - Better Teams. Better Software. Better World.

Testing Needs Leaders and Not Just Testers - Kari Kakkonen
In this episode, I talk to Kari Kakkonen about his Act 2 Lead model and why testing leadership is often missing in software testing. We unpack the reality that while grassroots testing within teams works well, the higher levels of organizations often lack a real understanding and leadership around quality. Kari lays out his model, a memorable eight-letter heuristic, as both a guide and a checklist for leaders at any level. It made me reflect on how companies approach testing - sometimes leaving it solely to autonomous teams but missing the big picture. I found myself wondering: is strong leadership the missing link for better quality software?
--------
19:08
The Forgotten Power of Test Design Techniques - Rik Marselis
In this episode, I talk with Rik Marselis about the world of test design techniques. We go into why many testers struggle to apply the methods they learn, despite their potential to enhance quality assurance. Rik shares insights on how to select the right technique for different testing scenarios, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that combines structured methods with experience-based testing. He introduces four key groups of test design techniques and illustrates how templates and real-life examples can make these concepts more applicable. I hope this conversation inspires you to integrate effective testing techniques into your practice, reminding us that quality is ultimately a deliberate choice.
--------
24:03
The Illusion of the Typical Tester and What We Miss - Isabel Evans
In this episode, I talk with Isabel Evans about breaking stereotypes in the IT and testing industries. We go into the common misconceptions about testers, like the idea that they are mostly quiet, socially awkward individuals. Isabel shares her research findings, revealing that testers come from a wide array of backgrounds, including acting and arts. We discuss how this diversity enriches the field and challenges current hiring practices. The conversation opens up new perspectives on creating more inclusive environments in tech, prompting us to rethink who we see as a good fit for these roles.
--------
23:23
Still Coding or Just Prompting? Software Engineering 2034 - Kevlin Henney
In this episode, I talk to Kevlin Henney to explore the future of software engineering. We go deep into timely topics like artificial intelligence, the evolving role of developers, and the skills that will matter most in the years to come. Kevlin shares his perspective on how the industry may change—and why understanding people could be even more important than mastering tools. With his insightful thoughts on coding languages and ethical considerations in AI, he challenges us to think critically about what lies ahead. Join us for a thought-provoking conversation that will make you rethink your approach to technology and collaboration in the workplace.
--------
26:42
AI Agents & the Future of Testing - Szilárd Széll
In this episode, I speak with Szilárd Széll about the transformative role of AI in software testing and business processes. Szilárd, a notable figure in the testing community, shares valuable insights on the challenges and opportunities that come with integrating AI agents into our workflows. We explore the pressing questions surrounding trust in AI, how it can enhance business agility, and the necessity for testers to adapt their strategies in this evolving landscape. With the rise of AI, we need to rethink our approaches to quality assurance, balancing innovation with caution. As Szilárd suggests, engaging closely with AI can amplify our capabilities and drive progress.
In a world where software drives everything, testing is no longer optional — it’s your superpower.
- How much testing is enough?
- When should you automate?
- What makes a great integration test?
- And how do you keep up when AI, ML, and cloud-native complexity are redefining the rules?
Each week, leading minds from across the software universe — testers, developers, architects, and product thinkers — share practical insights, field-tested techniques, and bold ideas to help you ship better software, faster.
Whether you're scaling your QA strategy, building your first test suite, or leading complex enterprise projects: This is your backstage pass to the tools, tactics, and trends that are shaping the future of software testing. 🚀
Are you ready to unleash the next level of quality in your software? Hit play and join the movement.