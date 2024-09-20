Sneak Peek at Life With Machines feat. Arianna Huffington, King Willonius, and more

🚀 Sneak Peek: Life with Machines 🚀 In this series, Baratunde dives deep into the human side of the AI revolution. From viral AI-created music to soulful tech innovations, we ask what it really means to be human in a world increasingly run by machines. 👥 Featuring Guests Like: King Willonius (creator of BBL Drizzy): How to co-create with AI. Arianna Huffington: How AI can help us rediscover humanity. James Andrews: Merging hip hop with AI and keeping the soul in tech. Dr. Alondra Nelson: Shaping the future of AI for the better, for all. Rahaf Harfoush: Exploring a future where tech empowers us. Blair (AI co-producer): What happens when a tool becomes more of a colleague? Whether it's imagining a new internet just for humans or asking the big questions about our future with AI, we're here to explore, laugh, and learn. And we're just getting started. 🔥 Full episodes start dropping October 15, 2024.