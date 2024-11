Why AI Is NOT The Manhattan Project | Verity Harding

The future of AI is being written NOW. Will we repeat the mistakes of the past or create something better? In this episode, Verity Harding (Google DeepMind, Cambridge's AI & Geopolitics Project) argues that we all need to be involved in shaping the future of AI and uses the history of other technological advances to make her case. Watch to find out what's at stake and how you can make a difference! ---------- Chapters: 00:00 Intro 1:32 Verity Harding's early life with machines 13:58 The room where it happens 16:37 How did the homogeneity of founders influence early AI development? 21:17 The AI Winter 30:03 The gap between tech and government 35:08 Oversight of AI 37:01 Is AI like the Manhattan Project? 45:59 What can AI learn from the story of IVF? 53:34 Bringing in more diverse voices shaping the future of AI 1:02 Is it possible to embed human rights into AI systems? 1:13 What does BLAIR, our AI co-producer, think?