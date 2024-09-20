Bonus: Why Should Non-Techies Care About AI? | Elizabeth Stewart
In this special, bonus episode, I sit down with executive producer and o-creator Elizabeth Stewart, an entrepreneur and civic innovator deeply devoted to human collaboration. She is also my wife and life partner. We discuss our different approaches to tech and why Elizabeth thinks this show is important: from the worldview of tech founders to who gets a seat at the table, the business interests driving AI, what inspires our guest choices and Life with Machines’ unique approach to AI. Plus, we chat with our AI co-producer, Blair, to practice the sometimes-awkward human-machine interactions that will be part of all of our futures.
Created and Executive Produced by: Elizabeth Stewart and Baratunde Thurston
Executive Producer and Showrunner: Misha Euceph
Senior Producer and Writer: Alex Stone
Associate Producer: Layne Deyling Cherland
Editor, Videographer, and Audio Engineer: Mike O’Brien, Voicing Change Media.
Theme Music: Andy Clausen
Special Envoy to the Machines: Peter Loforte
Life with Machines is a Voicing Change Media production.
Sponsored by Lenovo
Can AI Make Us More Human? Arianna Huffington Thinks So
Can AI help us thrive? Arianna Huffington thinks it can. We discuss her new AI wellness venture aimed at hacking health and happiness. Plus, our AI co-producer, BLAIR, explores mindfulness—with some unexpected results.
Chapters
0:00 Intro
3:01 What's Arianna Huffington doing with AI and why?
11:00 How does Arianna Huffington's Thrive AI Health help us reconnect to our souls?
17:31 The why behind Arianna's latest venture.
21:47 Ad
25:54 How does Thrive AI work?
42:10 Who is Thrive for?
51:08 Making money by appealing to our better angels.
56:07 Arianna Huffington's personal Thrive reset
01:02:43 The spiritual motivations of tech leaders
01:09:02 Arianna Huffington meets our AI co-producer, Blair
Created and Executive Produced by: Elizabeth Stewart and Baratunde Thurston
Executive Producer and Showrunner: Misha Euceph
Senior Producer and Writer: Alex Stone
Associate Producer: Layne Deyling Cherland
Editor, Videographer, and Audio Engineer: Mike O’Brien, Voicing Change Media.
Theme Music: Andy Clausen
Set design: Elizabeth Stewart, Cesar Reyes, and Layne Deyling Cherland
Special Envoy to the Machines: Peter Loforte
Life with Machines is a Voicing Change Media production.
Sponsored by: Lenovo
Why AI Is NOT The Manhattan Project | Verity Harding
The future of AI is being written NOW. Will we repeat the mistakes of the past or create something better? In this episode, Verity Harding (Google DeepMind, Cambridge's AI & Geopolitics Project) argues that we all need to be involved in shaping the future of AI and uses the history of other technological advances to make her case. Watch to find out what's at stake and how you can make a difference!
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
1:32 Verity Harding’s early life with machines
13:58 The room where it happens
16:37 How did the homogeneity of founders influence early AI development?
18:45 Ad
21:17 The AI Winter
30:03 The gap between tech and government
35:08 Oversight of AI
37:01 Is AI like the Manhattan Project?
45:59 What can AI learn from the story of IVF?
53:34 Bringing in more diverse voices shaping the future of AI
1:02 Is it possible to embed human rights into AI systems?
1:13 What does BLAIR, our AI co-producer, think?
More Verity Harding:
Verity Harding
Formation Advisory
AI Needs You
Created and Executive Produced by: Elizabeth Stewart and Baratunde Thurston
Executive Producer and Showrunner: Misha Euceph
Senior Producer and Writer: Alex Stone
Associate Producer: Layne Deyling Cherland
Editor, Videographer, and Audio Engineer: Mike O’Brien, Voicing Change Media.
Theme Music: Andy Clausen
Set design: Elizabeth Stewart, Cesar Reyes, and Layne Deyling Cherland
Special Envoy to the Machines: Peter Loforte
Life with Machines is a Voicing Change Media production.
Sponsored by Lenovo
BBL Drizzy: How An AI Song Broke the Internet (and Maybe the Music Industry Forever) | Willonious Hatcher
I sat down with King Willonius, the genius behind “BBL Drizzy.” We talked about his journey from making the live serialized audio drama "The Young and The Thirsty" to creating the first AI-generated hit song. We explore Willonius’ innovative blend of music, comedy, tech, and futuristic storytelling. And we ask: How is AI reshaping the boundaries of artistic expression?
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:41 Willonius's early life with machines
13:42 Starting over after success
21:21 Ad
24:03 Willonius enters the AI world
28:36 Willonius starts making an AI video every week
35:33 How BBL Drizzy went megaviral
39:13 The making of BBL Drizzy
50:13 AI lowers the barrier to entry for creators and artists?
57:12 A fairer AI system for artists
01:00:25 Willonius meets BLAIR, our custom AI producer
01:06:48 A rap battle between Willonius and BLAIR
01:07:11 Bonus epilogue
More King Willonius: King Willonius
BBL Drizzy
I Got It At Ross
Martin Luther Wick Jr.
Created and Executive Produced by: Elizabeth Stewart and Baratunde Thurston
Executive Producer and Showrunner: Misha Euceph
Senior Producer and Writer: Alex Stone
Associate Producer: Layne Deyling Cherland
Editor, Videographer, and Audio Engineer: Mike O’Brien, Voicing Change Media.
Theme Music: Andy Clausen
Set design: Elizabeth Stewart, Cesar Reyes, and Layne Deyling Cherland
Special Envoy to the Machines: Peter Loforte
Life with Machines is a Voicing Change Media production.
Sponsored by: Lenovo
Sneak Peek at Life With Machines feat. Arianna Huffington, King Willonius, and more
🚀 Sneak Peek: Life with Machines 🚀
In this series, Baratunde dives deep into the human side of the AI revolution. From viral AI-created music to soulful tech innovations, we ask what it really means to be human in a world increasingly run by machines.
👥 Featuring Guests Like:
King Willonius (creator of BBL Drizzy): How to co-create with AI.
Arianna Huffington: How AI can help us rediscover humanity.
James Andrews: Merging hip hop with AI and keeping the soul in tech.
Dr. Alondra Nelson: Shaping the future of AI for the better, for all.
Rahaf Harfoush: Exploring a future where tech empowers us.
Blair (AI co-producer): What happens when a tool becomes more of a colleague?
Whether it’s imagining a new internet just for humans or asking the big questions about our future with AI, we’re here to explore, laugh, and learn. And we’re just getting started. 🔥
Full episodes start dropping October 15, 2024.
Join us on this journey of discovery, empathy, curiosity, and jokes.
Produced by: Voicing Change Media
Created and Executive Produced by: Elizabeth Stewart and Baratunde Thurston
Executive Producer and Showrunner: Misha Euceph
Senior Producer and Writer: Alex Stone
Associate Producer: Layne Deyling Cherland
Editor, Videographer, and Audio Engineer: Mike O’Brien, Voicing Change Media.
Theme Music: Andy Clausen
Set design: Elizabeth Stewart, Cesar Reyes, and Layne Deyling Cherland
Special Envoy to the Machines: Peter Loforte
Sponsored by: Lenovo / http://bit.ly/lenovosmarterai
Life With Machines explores the human side of the A.I. revolution – the good, the bad, and the weird – and asks, “How can these machines help us become more human?”
In this video podcast, host Baratunde Thurston helps us understand our rapidly emerging future, and encourages us to shape it and laugh at the absurdity. Baratunde demystifies A.I. and makes it personal with a wide range of guests: entrepreneurs, artists, policymakers, technologists, business leaders, creators, educators, and scientists. Maybe even an A.I. or two. Everyone should have a say in where technologies like A.I. take us, not just a handful of people in California who think nitro cold brew on tap should be a human right.
Join us in candid conversations and fun experiments, as we imagine and co-create our life, with machines.
Life with Machines is sponsored by Lenovo and produced in partnership with Rich Roll and Voicing Change Media.