AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI Use Case Series: AI in Journalism and News [AI Today Podcast]
AI in impacting every industry and Journalism & News is no exception. In this episode of AI Today hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer will discuss the use of AI in Journalism and News industry.
Assisting with producing content for journalism and news
For newsrooms that need to get content generated, but might not have enough reporters, AI can quickly produce data-driven articles based on structured data, allowing journalists to focus on more complex stories.
Mastering Critical Project Success Areas with GenAI: Interview with Donna Gregorio [AI Today Podcast]
As GenAI tools are becoming even more accessible, project professionals are seeing tremendous value when using these tools. In this episode of AI Today hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer interview Donna Gregorio. She is the department head of the IT project management office at MITRE Corporation and also Vice President of professional development for the PMI Massachusetts Bay Chapter.
The Future of AI in Project Management: Interview with Pierre Le Manh, CEO of Project Management Institute (PMI) [AI Today Podcast]
AI is having a profound impact on many professions, and project management is no exception. In this episode of AI Today hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer interview Pierre Le Manh. He is President and CEO of the Project Management Institute (PMI). Pierre shares insights into PMI’s recent acquisition of Cognilytica and how it’s helping PMI expand its AI-focused offerings.
Essential Skills for AI-Driven Project Managers: Interview with Jay Kiew [AI Today Podcast]
AI tools have been proving valuable to help handle a variety of different tasks. And, project managers are seeing the value AI tools provide. In this episode of AI Today we interview Jay Kiew who is a Founder at Citizen Centric. He discusses the essentials skills for AI-Driven project managers.
Jay discusses the critical abilities project managers need to succeed in the AI landscape.
Applying CPMAI Methodology to AI Projects: Interview with Chris Mielke [AI Today Podcast]
Companies of all sizes in just about every single industry are looking to see how AI, machine learning, and cognitive technology projects can provide a competitive edge, provide efficiencies, and improve ROI in today’s competitive landscape. As a result, this creates tremendous opportunity in the field of AI for professionals who are CPMAI certified and follow the CPMAI methodology.
