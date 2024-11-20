AI Today Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Experts, and Opinion

AI Use Case Series: AI in Journalism and News [AI Today Podcast]

AI in impacting every industry and Journalism & News is no exception. In this episode of AI Today hosts Kathleen Walch and Ron Schmelzer will discuss the use of AI in Journalism and News industry. Assisting with producing content for journalism and news For newsrooms that need to get content generated, but might not have enough reporters, AI can quickly produce data-driven articles based on structured data, allowing journalists to focus on more complex stories. Continue reading AI Use Case Series: AI in Journalism and News [AI Today Podcast] at Cognilytica.