🚨 LAST CALL! 🚨 ATP Holiday Store is open! 🗣️ Place your orders by Sunday!
Follow-up:
Aperture was not a purchase; it was developed by Apple. (via Jason Sims)
“Plain” M4 MacBook Pro and external displays (via Eric Roch)
Mac mini
“Modular” storage
Quinn’s teardown
dosdude1 demonstrates an upgrade
Apple 8TB SSD Upgrade Kit for Mac Pro
Differences between M4 and M4 Pro SSDs
Benchmarks
M4 512 GB
M4 Pro 512 GB
iFixit Teardown
Apple’s replacement guide
Other tidbits
Heatsink differences
256 GB = 2× 128 GB
Wi-Fi & Bluetooth are their own PCB
#askatp: setting up external SSDs (via Peter Welpton)
Thunderbolt performance limits
Geekbench scores across Apple Silicon (via Wes Campaigne)
iPhone Pro Clock speeds
Ken Case’s observation
Apple’s smart home ambitions
#askatp:
Should users be worried that 8/16GB RAM is “claimed” by Apple Intelligence? (via andrewsleigh)
Why can’t Apple make a Studio Display with MacBook Pro backlight technology? (via Henri Sivonen)
What power user hacks can we not live without? (via Ryan Tierney)
Alfred
Rocket
SwitchGlass
Front and Center
Post-show: Marco’s Mac Mini setup
Marco’s OWC drive enclosure
Members-only ATP Overtime: Vision Pro cheerleading
Patrick’s original question
Sponsored by:
Tailscale: A secure network that just works.
DeleteMe: Making it quick, easy and safe to remove your personal data online. Use code ATP.
Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!
--------
1:59:37
612: Screen on Face
Pre-show: Politics later.
#195: The Show Must Go On (Overcast link)
🗣️ ATP Holiday Store is open! 🗣️ Place your orders by 17 November!
Follow-up:
Mac mini
Headphone jack placement
Quinn’s observation
Cruical 32GB DIMM
Samsung SSD
iMac
Apple removes color-matched pointing devices option
M4 vs. M4 Pro/Max SSD limits
M4 Pro & M4 Max performance
Walmart still sells a Mac with 8GB RAM
Apple’s new USB-C Accessories require Sequoia
Apple’s $69 Thunderbolt 5 cable (via Daniel Luz)
There exists at least one dock with 10GbE (via Daniel Nelson)
iFixIt’s iPad Mini (A17 Pro) teardown
AppleTV gaming (via killvore)
Keyboard Cleaning & MacBook Booting
CleanupBuddy by Gui Rambo
Alternative incantation from Daniel Pieper
Power the machine off
Left ⌃ and ⌘ as well as Right ⇧ for 7 seconds
While still holding, hold the power button for 7 seconds
This is not an SMC reset, but it’s close.
Only lasts until the next boot 😑
Apple buys Pixelmator
Apple buys stake in Globalstar
Press release
Globalstar
Vision Pro v2 changes?
Ming-Chi Quo
Mark Gurman
Post-show: Group therapy
Members-only ATP Overtime: Apple Intelligence experiences
Photo cleanup shoot-out by Joe Rosensteel
Sponsored by:
Squarespace: Save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code ATP.
1Password Extended Access Management: Secure every sign-in for every app on every device.
Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!
--------
2:15:33
611: RAM Christmas
Pre-show: Marco did his homework! (😱)
Submerged
Sleep No More
Americans, please vote for Harris/Walz.
Please don’t elect a racist with facist goals
A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for school shootings and measles
No, Kamala isn’t perfect, but she’s far better.
I Will Vote
vote.gov
🗣️ ATP Holiday Store is open! 🗣️ Place your orders by 17 November!
October Macs
Monday: iMac
Announcement video
The RAM drought is over!
120Hz display‽
The turtle remains harpooned
Magic Keyboard with lock key‽ 🤨
Prior art
Relocated Fn key?
Quinn’s video
Tuesday: Mac mini
Announcement video
Thunderbolt 5 vs. Thunderbolt 4
Apple Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable
Wednesday: MacBook Pros
Announcement video
Post-show: Marco bought something. Because of course he did.
Members-only ATP Overtime: Security research on Private Cloud Compute
Odd licensing
License
Mike Hearn’s discoveries
Sponsored by:
Uncommon Goods: Get 15% off your next gift.
Tiptop: Get $10,000 in Tiptop Promotional Credit.
1Password Extended Access Management: Secure every sign-in for every app on every device.
Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed.
--------
2:22:30
610: More Values in the Darkness
Pre-show: We’re still grumpy about the most recent member’s special
Follow-up:
New iPad Mini
“Jelly Scrolling” is fixed?
David Pierce disagrees though
Submerged and Vision Pro demos (via Kevin Markham)
Apple may stop producing Vision Pro soon?
Some follow-up from the most recent member’s special
Photo editing
Exposing to the right
DPReview
More via Sam Doran
Color spaces
…are only applicable on JPEGs (via Léo Natan)
Daniel Laan’s take
What do we do with our computer’s color tweaks while editing (via Josh Harris)
John’s thoughts on cropping
Parallelizing file compression/decompression
unxip (via Mihai Parparita)
More from unxip author Saagar Jha
Apple Archive (see also aa)
“No hats, no walkmen” (via Dan Pierce)
iPhone SE 4 rumors
Aside: iPhone product mix from ATP #609 Overtime
Case leak
October Macs? 🧐
Ask ATP:
How do we protect sensitive information like driver’s licenses? (via Jochen Marschall)
How do we assist parents with account management and legacy planning? (via Kaleb)
How do we clean our keyboards‽ (via Randall Miller)
KeyboardCleanTool
Post-show: John’s Quicksilver update
Alfred
LaunchBar
Raycast
Members-only ATP Overtime: What even is a photo, anyway?
The Verge’s post
Craig Federighi’s WSJ interview
The Verge’s recap
More from Allison Johnson
Sponsored by:
Clic for Sonos: Elevate your Sonos experience.
Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!
--------
2:01:00
609: You're the Oreo Cookie
🗣️ New ATP Member’s special: ATP Tier List: Storage Media 🗣️
Follow-up:
Marco updates
AutoSleep
iPhone leather backs
Suti PhoneBack
Nomad Magnetic Leather Back
HDR photos from big cameras
Apple laptops can run without a battery connected
XKCD: Ravioli-Shaped Objects
You can soon get Apple TV+ on Prime Video
Soccer corner
“Drive to Survive” knockoff is coming (via Devon Dundee)
On Messi/MLS popularity
Shipping Forecast (via Antony Johnson)
Enabling/disabling audio modes on AirPods 4 w/ ANC (via Scott Zero)
John’s AirPods update
GPX exports for geotagging photos (via Ryan Mikulovsky)
Pedometer++
More thoughts on global keyboard shortcuts in Sequoia (via Michael Berk)
NSEvent.addGlobalMonitorForEvents
Passkey benefits
Import/export is forthcoming
Press release
1Password blog post
Apple says “🤨” to OpenAI claims about reasoning
Research paper
Thread from Mehrdad Farajtabar
More from Gary Marcus
How LLMs might store facts
Google breakup is a possibility
Google’s response
New iPad Mini
Submerged
Making of Submerged
Vergence-accommodation conflict
Ask ATP:
How do you get started editing photos? (via Maxel Amador)
What’s the point in performance cores if they’re not used? (via Scott Schuchart)
Amdahl’s Law
Members-only ATP Overtime: What is the right product mix for iPhone
Max Tech’s iPhone 17 naming wishcasting
Sponsored by:
Squarespace: Save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code ATP.
Uncommon Goods: Get 15% off your next gift.
Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!