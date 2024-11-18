610: More Values in the Darkness

Pre-show: We’re still grumpy about the most recent member’s special Follow-up: New iPad Mini “Jelly Scrolling” is fixed? David Pierce disagrees though Submerged and Vision Pro demos (via Kevin Markham) Apple may stop producing Vision Pro soon? Some follow-up from the most recent member’s special Photo editing Exposing to the right DPReview More via Sam Doran Color spaces …are only applicable on JPEGs (via Léo Natan) Daniel Laan’s take What do we do with our computer’s color tweaks while editing (via Josh Harris) John’s thoughts on cropping Parallelizing file compression/decompression unxip (via Mihai Parparita) More from unxip author Saagar Jha Apple Archive (see also aa) “No hats, no walkmen” (via Dan Pierce) iPhone SE 4 rumors Aside: iPhone product mix from ATP #609 Overtime Case leak October Macs? 🧐 Ask ATP: How do we protect sensitive information like driver’s licenses? (via Jochen Marschall) How do we assist parents with account management and legacy planning? (via Kaleb) How do we clean our keyboards‽ (via Randall Miller) KeyboardCleanTool Post-show: John’s Quicksilver update Alfred LaunchBar Raycast Members-only ATP Overtime: What even is a photo, anyway? The Verge’s post Craig Federighi’s WSJ interview The Verge’s recap More from Allison Johnson Sponsored by: Clic for Sonos: Elevate your Sonos experience. Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!