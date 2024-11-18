Powered by RND
Three nerds discussing tech, Apple, programming, and loosely related matters.
  • 613: Dress for the Chip You Want
    🚨 LAST CALL! 🚨 ATP Holiday Store is open! 🗣️ Place your orders by Sunday! Follow-up: Aperture was not a purchase; it was developed by Apple. (via Jason Sims) “Plain” M4 MacBook Pro and external displays (via Eric Roch) Mac mini “Modular” storage Quinn’s teardown dosdude1 demonstrates an upgrade Apple 8TB SSD Upgrade Kit for Mac Pro Differences between M4 and M4 Pro SSDs Benchmarks M4 512 GB M4 Pro 512 GB iFixit Teardown Apple’s replacement guide Other tidbits Heatsink differences 256 GB = 2× 128 GB Wi-Fi & Bluetooth are their own PCB #askatp: setting up external SSDs (via Peter Welpton) Thunderbolt performance limits Geekbench scores across Apple Silicon (via Wes Campaigne) iPhone Pro Clock speeds Ken Case’s observation Apple’s smart home ambitions #askatp: Should users be worried that 8/16GB RAM is “claimed” by Apple Intelligence? (via andrewsleigh) Why can’t Apple make a Studio Display with MacBook Pro backlight technology? (via Henri Sivonen) What power user hacks can we not live without? (via Ryan Tierney) Alfred Rocket SwitchGlass Front and Center Post-show: Marco’s Mac Mini setup Marco’s OWC drive enclosure Members-only ATP Overtime: Vision Pro cheerleading Patrick’s original question Sponsored by: Tailscale: A secure network that just works. DeleteMe: Making it quick, easy and safe to remove your personal data online. Use code ATP. Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!
    1:59:37
  • 612: Screen on Face
    Pre-show: Politics later. #195: The Show Must Go On (Overcast link) 🗣️ ATP Holiday Store is open! 🗣️ Place your orders by 17 November! Follow-up: Mac mini Headphone jack placement Quinn’s observation Cruical 32GB DIMM Samsung SSD iMac Apple removes color-matched pointing devices option M4 vs. M4 Pro/Max SSD limits M4 Pro & M4 Max performance Walmart still sells a Mac with 8GB RAM Apple’s new USB-C Accessories require Sequoia Apple’s $69 Thunderbolt 5 cable (via Daniel Luz) There exists at least one dock with 10GbE (via Daniel Nelson) iFixIt’s iPad Mini (A17 Pro) teardown AppleTV gaming (via killvore) Keyboard Cleaning & MacBook Booting CleanupBuddy by Gui Rambo Alternative incantation from Daniel Pieper Power the machine off Left ⌃ and ⌘ as well as Right ⇧ for 7 seconds While still holding, hold the power button for 7 seconds This is not an SMC reset, but it’s close. Only lasts until the next boot 😑 Apple buys Pixelmator Apple buys stake in Globalstar Press release Globalstar Vision Pro v2 changes? Ming-Chi Quo Mark Gurman Post-show: Group therapy Members-only ATP Overtime: Apple Intelligence experiences Photo cleanup shoot-out by Joe Rosensteel Sponsored by: Squarespace: Save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code ATP. 1Password Extended Access Management: Secure every sign-in for every app on every device. Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!
    2:15:33
  • 611: RAM Christmas
    Pre-show: Marco did his homework! (😱) Submerged Sleep No More Americans, please vote for Harris/Walz. Please don’t elect a racist with facist goals A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for school shootings and measles No, Kamala isn’t perfect, but she’s far better. I Will Vote vote.gov 🗣️ ATP Holiday Store is open! 🗣️ Place your orders by 17 November! October Macs Monday: iMac Announcement video The RAM drought is over! 120Hz display‽ The turtle remains harpooned Magic Keyboard with lock key‽ 🤨 Prior art Relocated Fn key? Quinn’s video Tuesday: Mac mini Announcement video Thunderbolt 5 vs. Thunderbolt 4 Apple Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable Wednesday: MacBook Pros Announcement video Post-show: Marco bought something. Because of course he did. Members-only ATP Overtime: Security research on Private Cloud Compute Odd licensing License Mike Hearn’s discoveries Sponsored by: Uncommon Goods: Get 15% off your next gift. Tiptop: Get $10,000 in Tiptop Promotional Credit. 1Password Extended Access Management: Secure every sign-in for every app on every device. Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed.
    2:22:30
  • 610: More Values in the Darkness
    Pre-show: We’re still grumpy about the most recent member’s special Follow-up: New iPad Mini “Jelly Scrolling” is fixed? David Pierce disagrees though Submerged and Vision Pro demos (via Kevin Markham) Apple may stop producing Vision Pro soon? Some follow-up from the most recent member’s special Photo editing Exposing to the right DPReview More via Sam Doran Color spaces …are only applicable on JPEGs (via Léo Natan) Daniel Laan’s take What do we do with our computer’s color tweaks while editing (via Josh Harris) John’s thoughts on cropping Parallelizing file compression/decompression unxip (via Mihai Parparita) More from unxip author Saagar Jha Apple Archive (see also aa) “No hats, no walkmen” (via Dan Pierce) iPhone SE 4 rumors Aside: iPhone product mix from ATP #609 Overtime Case leak October Macs? 🧐 Ask ATP: How do we protect sensitive information like driver’s licenses? (via Jochen Marschall) How do we assist parents with account management and legacy planning? (via Kaleb) How do we clean our keyboards‽ (via Randall Miller) KeyboardCleanTool Post-show: John’s Quicksilver update Alfred LaunchBar Raycast Members-only ATP Overtime: What even is a photo, anyway? The Verge’s post Craig Federighi’s WSJ interview The Verge’s recap More from Allison Johnson Sponsored by: Clic for Sonos: Elevate your Sonos experience. Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!
    2:01:00
  • 609: You're the Oreo Cookie
    🗣️ New ATP Member’s special: ATP Tier List: Storage Media 🗣️ Follow-up: Marco updates AutoSleep iPhone leather backs Suti PhoneBack Nomad Magnetic Leather Back HDR photos from big cameras Apple laptops can run without a battery connected XKCD: Ravioli-Shaped Objects You can soon get Apple TV+ on Prime Video Soccer corner “Drive to Survive” knockoff is coming (via Devon Dundee) On Messi/MLS popularity Shipping Forecast (via Antony Johnson) Enabling/disabling audio modes on AirPods 4 w/ ANC (via Scott Zero) John’s AirPods update GPX exports for geotagging photos (via Ryan Mikulovsky) Pedometer++ More thoughts on global keyboard shortcuts in Sequoia (via Michael Berk) NSEvent.addGlobalMonitorForEvents Passkey benefits Import/export is forthcoming Press release 1Password blog post Apple says “🤨” to OpenAI claims about reasoning Research paper Thread from Mehrdad Farajtabar More from Gary Marcus How LLMs might store facts Google breakup is a possibility Google’s response New iPad Mini Submerged Making of Submerged Vergence-accommodation conflict Ask ATP: How do you get started editing photos? (via Maxel Amador) What’s the point in performance cores if they’re not used? (via Scott Schuchart) Amdahl’s Law Members-only ATP Overtime: What is the right product mix for iPhone Max Tech’s iPhone 17 naming wishcasting Sponsored by: Squarespace: Save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain using code ATP. Uncommon Goods: Get 15% off your next gift. Become a member for ATP Overtime, ad-free episodes, member specials, and our early-release, unedited “bootleg” feed!
    2:02:14

Three nerds discussing tech, Apple, programming, and loosely related matters.
