Welcome to a journey into the liminal spaces of thought, transformation, and the human condition with George Monty—philosopher, storyteller, and host of the TrueLife Podcast. George weaves together shamanic insight, neuroscience, psychedelics, and real-world wisdom to spark deeper conversations about who we are, why we're here, and how we can meet life with more curiosity, courage, and compassion. His presence is both grounding and expansive—like a modern mystic with a podcast mic and a playful grin.Whether he’s decoding the patterns of behavior that shape our lives or guiding us through ancient truths reimagined for a digital age, George reminds us that personal evolution isn’t a destination—it’s a daily practice. If you’re into wild ideas, big questions, and quantum-level laughter, you’ll feel right at home. Tune in and follow George's work here:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/george-monty-6891b21a5/All Links + Podcast: https://linktr.ee/TrueLifepodcastSupport Franki’s Podcast Network and FrankiVerse Media!Send $Love Bubbles$ Here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=KG8TCDXE36XUS Find Haleigh OnlineYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@FrankisPodcastNetworkArtPal: https://www.artpal.com/haleighoversethAmazon Books: https://amzn.to/3GIPECM LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/h.oversethLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/haleighoverseth/ Instagram: @h.oversethTiktok: @oversethhaleighFind Murray Online: Website: https://www.lovereiki.com.au/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/murray-jackson444/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/g.h.o.s.t.n.n/Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@love_reiki?lang=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/murray.jackson.1428 About Intelligence RSS:
--------
58:06