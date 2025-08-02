Powered by RND
  • About Intelligence Ep 6: On the Open Mic with Rajul Shah, Mending with Gold
    This special episode of About Intelligence comes courtesy of our sister show, Franki’s Open Mic, where host Haleigh Overseth and co-host Murray Angel speak with celebrated artist and architect Rajul Shah about the intelligent language of color, form, and vibrational creativity.Rajul’s work sits at the intersection of art, sacred geometry, and spiritual design — a place where intuition becomes structure and beauty becomes communication. Together, they explore what it means to be a channel for ideas, how color holds intelligence, and how creating from resonance can shift our understanding of the world.🎨 Inside This Episode:— The unseen intelligence of color, space, and emotion— Rajul’s journey from architectural logic to artistic intuition— How frequency and energy shape her creative process— Deep reflection on the spiritual architecture of life itself✨ Originally recorded for Franki’s Open Mic (Franki’s Podcast Network), this conversation is a powerful reminder that intelligence isn’t just technical — it’s spiritual, sensory, and encoded in every part of how we create.🌍 Learn more about Rajul:🔗 https://www.rajulshah.com🎙️ More episodes of About Intelligence are available wherever you get your podcasts.💖 Support our work and the FrankiVerse: Drop some $Love Bubbles$
  • About Intelligence Ep 5: Meet Murray Angel - FrankiVerse Time Warp Trasmission
    🎙️ FrankiVerse Time Capsule | Meet Murray AngelBefore About Intelligence began with its intentions of reshaping the way we think, feel, and connect, host Murray Angel shared his story with Franki Angel, also known as Haleigh Overseth. This Franki’s Open Mic transmission, freshly pulled from the Franki’s Podcast Network Archives, features Murray Angel, the soulful mind and spirit behind About Intelligence, telling his own origin story. In this heartfelt, grounded, and deeply resonant conversation, Murray shares how his journey through emotional healing, spiritual awakening, and intellectual curiosity led him to this new chapter.We’re honored to co-create with this shining Earth Angel in the wider podcast cosmos — someone who reminds us that true intelligence is not all in the mind - it pulses from the heart.🌀 Archive Drop: About Intelligence Podcast🎧 Tune in to more at: Franki’s Podcast Network on YouTubeFind Murray Online: Website: https://www.lovereiki.com.au/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/murray-jackson444/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/g.h.o.s.t.n.n/Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@love_reiki?lang=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/murray.jackson.1428 $Love Bubbles$ Donations Here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=KG8TCDXE36XUS
  • About Intelligence Ep 1: George Monty - True Life Intelligences and Perspectives
    Welcome to a journey into the liminal spaces of thought, transformation, and the human condition with George Monty—philosopher, storyteller, and host of the TrueLife Podcast. George weaves together shamanic insight, neuroscience, psychedelics, and real-world wisdom to spark deeper conversations about who we are, why we're here, and how we can meet life with more curiosity, courage, and compassion. His presence is both grounding and expansive—like a modern mystic with a podcast mic and a playful grin.Whether he’s decoding the patterns of behavior that shape our lives or guiding us through ancient truths reimagined for a digital age, George reminds us that personal evolution isn’t a destination—it’s a daily practice. If you’re into wild ideas, big questions, and quantum-level laughter, you’ll feel right at home. Tune in and follow George's work here:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/george-monty-6891b21a5/All Links + Podcast: https://linktr.ee/TrueLifepodcastSupport Franki’s Podcast Network and FrankiVerse Media!Send $Love Bubbles$ Here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=KG8TCDXE36XUS Find Haleigh OnlineYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@FrankisPodcastNetworkArtPal: https://www.artpal.com/haleighoversethAmazon Books: https://amzn.to/3GIPECM LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/h.oversethLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/haleighoverseth/ Instagram: @h.oversethTiktok: @oversethhaleighFind Murray Online: Website: https://www.lovereiki.com.au/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/murray-jackson444/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/g.h.o.s.t.n.n/Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@love_reiki?lang=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/murray.jackson.1428 About Intelligence RSS:
About About Intelligence

A podcast exploring the full spectrum of intelligence — from artificial to emotional, spiritual to creative. Hosted by Murray Angel and produced by FrankiVerse Media, About Intelligence dives into the consciousness behind code, the wisdom in emotion, and the unseen intelligence guiding our personal and collective evolution. Join us for raw conversations at the intersection of healing, technology, inner child work, energy fields, and inspired curiosity. Because intelligence isn’t just what you know — it’s who you are becoming. Find Murray Online: Website: https://www.lovereiki.com.au/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/murray-jackson444/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/g.h.o.s.t.n.n/ Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@love_reiki?lang=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/murray.jackson.1428
