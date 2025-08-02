About Intelligence Ep 6: On the Open Mic with Rajul Shah, Mending with Gold

This special episode of About Intelligence comes courtesy of our sister show, Franki’s Open Mic, where host Haleigh Overseth and co-host Murray Angel speak with celebrated artist and architect Rajul Shah about the intelligent language of color, form, and vibrational creativity.Rajul’s work sits at the intersection of art, sacred geometry, and spiritual design — a place where intuition becomes structure and beauty becomes communication. Together, they explore what it means to be a channel for ideas, how color holds intelligence, and how creating from resonance can shift our understanding of the world.🎨 Inside This Episode:— The unseen intelligence of color, space, and emotion— Rajul’s journey from architectural logic to artistic intuition— How frequency and energy shape her creative process— Deep reflection on the spiritual architecture of life itself✨ Originally recorded for Franki’s Open Mic (Franki’s Podcast Network), this conversation is a powerful reminder that intelligence isn’t just technical — it’s spiritual, sensory, and encoded in every part of how we create.🌍 Learn more about Rajul:🔗 https://www.rajulshah.com🎙️ More episodes of About Intelligence are available wherever you get your podcasts.💖 Support our work and the FrankiVerse: Drop some $Love Bubbles$